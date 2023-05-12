Lassonde Industries : Financial Report

Internal Control Over Financial Reporting ("ICFR")
1 Basis of Presentation
The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") presents the factors that had a significant impact on the results, financial position, and cash flows of Lassonde Industries Inc. ("Lassonde" or the "Corporation"). This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the Corporation's unaudited interim consolidated financial statements ("interim consolidated financial statements") and accompanying notes. It should also be read in conjunction with its 2022 annual consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes thereto and with its 2022 annual MD&A. In addition to containing an analysis of the first quarter ended April 1, 2023, this MD&A reports on items deemed significant that have taken place from April 1, 2023 up to and including May 12, 2023, which is the date on which this MD&A was approved by the Corporation's Board of Directors. The financial information in this MD&A has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Unless otherwise indicated, the reporting currency for figures in this document is the Canadian dollar and all dollar amounts are expressed in millions, which may cause calculation discrepancies due to rounding.
The MD&A is available on the Lassonde Industries Inc. website at www.lassonde.com. Readers will also find this MD&A, the Annual Information Form for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, additional documents, press releases, certifications of filings, and more information about the Corporation on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Printed copies of such documents may be obtained by contacting Lassonde's Corporate Secretary's Office. The Class A subordinate voting shares of Lassonde Industries Inc. are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LAS.A.
This document contains financial measures not in accordance with IFRS. Lassonde reports its financial results in accordance with IFRS and generally assesses its financial performance using financial measures or ratios that are prepared using IFRS. However, this MD&A also refers to certain measures that are not in accordance with IFRS, including the following: Adjusted operating profit; Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA"); Adjusted profit attributable to the Corporation's shareholders; Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share; Operating working capital; Days operating working capital; Capital employed and sources of capital; Return on capital employed; and Net debt to adjusted EBITDA. These measures have no standardized meaning under IFRS and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Please refer toSection 16 - "Financial Measures Not in Accordance With IFRS"of this MD&A for more information, including the definition and composition of the measure or ratio as well as the reconciliation to the most comparable measure in the financial statements, as applicable. The Corporation uses measures (and ratios) that are not in accordance with IFRS to provide investors with supplemental metrics to assess and measure its operating performance and financial position from one period to the next. These metrics are presented as a complement to enhance the understanding of Lassonde's operating results but not in substitution of IFRS results. In addition, measures that are not in accordance with IFRS should not be viewed as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS.
2 Forward-Looking Statements
This report contains "forward-looking information" and the Corporation's oral and written public communications that do not constitute historical fact may be deemed to be "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, beliefs, judgments, and assumptions on the basis of information available at the time the applicable forward-looking statement was made and considering the Corporation's experience combined with its perception of historical trends. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Corporation's objectives and goals, in addition to statements with respect to its beliefs, plans, targets, goals, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, and intentions. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "endeavour", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "could", "would", "believe", "plan", "intend", "design", "target", "undertake", "view", "indicate", "maintain", "explore", "entail", "schedule", "objective", "strategy", "likely", "potential", "outlook", "aim", "propose", "goal", and similar expressions suggesting future events or future performance in addition to the negative forms of these terms or any variations thereof. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.
By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Various factors or assumptions are typically applied by the Corporation in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts, projections, predictions, or estimations set out in the forward-looking statements. These factors and assumptions are based on information currently available to the Corporation, including information obtained by the Corporation from third-party sources. In this report, forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those set forth in Section 7 - "Outlook" hereafter, which also presents some (but not all) of the key assumptions used in determining the forward-looking statements.
Such forward-looking statements relate to future events, are by their very nature subject to many important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions considered by the Corporation to support these statements may prove to be incorrect in whole or in part. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed, implied, or projected in the forward-looking statements contained in this document include, among other things, risks associated with the following: the availability of raw materials (including as a result of climate change, extreme weather, global or local supply chain disruptions, loss of key suppliers or supplier concentration, impact of pandemics, geopolitical developments, military conflicts, and trade sanctions) and related price variations; fluctuations in the prices of inbound and outbound freight, the impact of oil prices (and derivatives thereof) on the Corporation's direct and indirect costs along with the Corporation's ability to transfer those increases through higher prices or other means, if any, to its clients in competitive market conditions; failure to maintain strong sourcing
and manufacturing platforms and efficient distribution channels; disruptions in or failures of the Corporation's information technology systems, including the ability to access and implement technology necessary to achieve the Corporation's targets, commitments and goals, as well as the development and performance of technology; cyber threats and other information-technology-related risks relating to business disruptions, confidentiality, data integrity, and business email compromise-related fraud; the scarcity of labour in North America and the related impact on the hiring, training, developing, retaining and reliance of qualified and/or key personnel together with their productivity, employment matters (including compensation), compliance with employment laws across multiple jurisdictions, and the potential for work stoppages due to non-renewal of collective bargaining agreements or other reasons; the successful deployment of the Corporation's health and safety programs in compliance with applicable laws and regulations; serious injuries or fatalities, which could have a material impact on the Corporation's business continuity and reputation and lead to compliance-related costs; the successful deployment of the Corporation's Strategy (defined in Section 5 -"Multi-YearStrategy" of the 2022 annual MD&A), including components such as Project Eagle; climate change and disasters causing higher operating costs and capital expenditures and reduced production output, and impacting the availability, quality or price volatility of key commodities sourced by the Corporation; disputes with significant suppliers; the increasing concentration of clients in the food industry, providing them with significant bargaining power that could limit the Corporation's ability to raise its prices to offset inflationary pressures; major events, such as systems and equipment failure, pandemics and natural disasters, or increased frequency or intensity of extreme weather conditions (including as a result of climate change), leading to unanticipated business disruptions at the Corporation's facilities or those of certain suppliers; the implementation, cost and impact of environmental sustainability initiatives, as well as the cost of remediating environmental liabilities; changes made to laws (including tax and tariffs), regulations, rules and policies that affect the Corporation's activities as well as the interpretation thereof, and new positions adopted by relevant authorities; failure to adapt to changes and developments affecting the Corporation's industry, including customer preferences, tastes, concerns or perceptions and buying patterns, market conditions and the activities of competitors and clients; crisis management and the execution of the business continuity plan; failure to maintain the quality and safety of the Corporation's products, which could result in product recalls and product liability claims for misbranded, adulterated, contaminated, or spoiled food products, along with reputational damage; damage to the reputation of the Corporation and its brands, including as a result of its inability to meet stakeholders' ESG expectations or to realize expected benefits in that respect; risks related to fluctuations in interest rates, currency exchange rates, liquidity and credit, stock price and pension obligations; deterioration of general macroeconomic conditions, including international conflicts, which can lead to negative impacts on the Corporation's suppliers, customers and operating costs; the incurrence of restructuring, disposal, or other related charges together with the recognition of impairment charges on goodwill or long-lived assets, particularly in a context of challenging performance and rising cost of capital; the sufficiency of insurance coverage; expected future cash flows and the sufficiency thereof, sources of capital at attractive rates, future contractual obligations, future financing options, renewal of credit facilities, and availability of capital to fund growth plans, operating obligations and dividends; pension plan performance, including the adequacy of pension contributions, assets, and potential pension liabilities; the implications and outcome of potential legal actions, litigation and regulatory proceedings to which the Corporation may be a party; and innovation and the future use and deployment of technology and associated expected future outcome, ability of the Corporation to protect its intellectual property and the costs incurred to do so.
The Corporation cautions readers that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned that some of the forward-looking statements in this report, such as statements concerning sales growth rate, productivity and service level, key commodity and input costs, expenses (including Strategy-related expenses), effective tax rate, working capital and capital expenditures may be considered to be financial outlooks for the purposes of applicable securities legislation. These financial outlooks are presented to evaluate potential future earnings and anticipated future uses of cash flows and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Readers should not assume these financial outlooks will materialize.
More information about risk factors can be found in Section 19 - "Uncertainties and Principal Risk Factors" of the 2022 annual MD&A. Readers should review this section in detail.
All forward-looking statements included herein speak only as of the date hereof. Unless required by law, the Corporation does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Allforward-lookingstatements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
3 Corporate Profile
Lassonde Industries Inc. is a leader in the food and beverage industry in North America. The Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets a wide range of private label and national brand products, including ready-to-drink beverages, fruit-based snacks as well as frozen juice concentrates. It is also a leading producer of cranberry sauces and specialty food products such as pasta sauces, soups and fondue broths and sauces. The Corporation also imports and markets selected wines from several countries of origin and produces apple cider and cider-based drinks.
Lassonde is committed to its vision of putting more of its great tasting products in more consumers' hands, that serve more needs, across more occasions, every day, and by continuing its focus on crafting quality food and beverages that consumers love, clients value, employees are proud of, and that demonstrate care for our planet.
The Company operates 17 plants located in Canada and the United States ("U.S.") and produces its superior quality products through the expertise of over 2,700 employees. To learn more, visit www.lassonde.com.
The Corporation is active in two market segments:
Retail sales consist of (i) sales to food retailers and wholesalers such as supermarket chains, independent grocers, superstores, warehouse clubs, major pharmacy chains and (ii) online sales; and
Food service sales consist of sales to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, schools, and wholesalers serving these institutions.
Sales Breakdown (2022)
Main National Brands
The Corporation's national brands are sold in various packages under several proprietary trademarks as well as under trademarks for which the Corporation is a licensed user. The Corporation also manufactures private label products for the vast majority of major retailers and wholesalers in North America.
4 Multi-Year Strategy
To provide clarity and orientation on the opportunities to pursue and optimize capital allocation decisions, in early 2022, the Corporation developed a multi-year strategy (the "Strategy"). This Strategy aims to accelerate revenue growth, improve overall profitability, and drive long-term value by focusing on three strategic pillars.
The Corporation's first strategic pillar, Building agrowth-orientedportfolio, reinforces its commitment to becoming a more diversified food and beverage leader in North America. In that context, it seeks to accelerate the growth of its specialty foods business by leveraging opportunities to further extend its position in this growing market segment. This would be achieved via organic growth and through potential acquisitions. The Corporation intends to strengthen its leadership position in the Canadian beverages sector by continuing its history of product and package innovation, investing in its brands to strengthen consumer affinity, while providing value to its customers through service excellence. Through Project Eagle (further described below), the Corporation aims to revitalize its operational and commercial foundations in the U.S. and strengthen Lassonde's competitive position as a trusted supplier of quality juices and drinks to its customers and consumers in the U.S. market.
The Corporation's second strategic pillar is focused on Driving sustainable performance. There are three primary areas of focus in support of this priority. First, the Corporation intends to maximize top-line value through revenue growth management, ensuring that it has the right products, in the right channels, serving the right customers, and at the right price. Secondly, the Corporation is committed to driving efficiency through environmentally sustainable and socially responsible initiatives across all key areas of its business. This includes leveraging data and technology to make the right decisions quicker, using equipment and automation to maximize capacity at the lowest possible cost, and capturing efficiencies through disciplined processes. Last, but not least, the Corporation's ESG roadmap will be a key driver of its sustainability agenda and should guide it through important investments decisions that will impact the future of its business, such as packaging and format considerations.
The Corporation's third strategic pillar is Improving capacity to act. This will be accomplished by first modernizing its operating model around customer service and to be responsive to the market. The Corporation also seeks to better leverage its North American capabilities in a manner that would allow it to capture synergistic savings and benefit from improved knowledge-sharing and through common best practices. It also intends to achieve this by fortifying its capabilities in the areas of operational excellence, innovation, data & analytics, digital, and revenue growth management. To improve its capacity to act, the Corporation is focused on developing high-performing and
