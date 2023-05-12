Lassonde Industries : Financial Report

1 Basis of Presentation

The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") presents the factors that had a significant impact on the results, financial position, and cash flows of Lassonde Industries Inc. ("Lassonde" or the "Corporation"). This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the Corporation's unaudited interim consolidated financial statements ("interim consolidated financial statements") and accompanying notes. It should also be read in conjunction with its 2022 annual consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes thereto and with its 2022 annual MD&A. In addition to containing an analysis of the first quarter ended April 1, 2023, this MD&A reports on items deemed significant that have taken place from April 1, 2023 up to and including May 12, 2023, which is the date on which this MD&A was approved by the Corporation's Board of Directors. The financial information in this MD&A has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Unless otherwise indicated, the reporting currency for figures in this document is the Canadian dollar and all dollar amounts are expressed in millions, which may cause calculation discrepancies due to rounding.

The MD&A is available on the Lassonde Industries Inc. website at www.lassonde.com. Readers will also find this MD&A, the Annual Information Form for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, additional documents, press releases, certifications of filings, and more information about the Corporation on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Printed copies of such documents may be obtained by contacting Lassonde's Corporate Secretary's Office. The Class A subordinate voting shares of Lassonde Industries Inc. are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LAS.A.

This document contains financial measures not in accordance with IFRS. Lassonde reports its financial results in accordance with IFRS and generally assesses its financial performance using financial measures or ratios that are prepared using IFRS. However, this MD&A also refers to certain measures that are not in accordance with IFRS, including the following: Adjusted operating profit; Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA"); Adjusted profit attributable to the Corporation's shareholders; Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share; Operating working capital; Days operating working capital; Capital employed and sources of capital; Return on capital employed; and Net debt to adjusted EBITDA. These measures have no standardized meaning under IFRS and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Please refer to Section 16 - "Financial Measures Not in Accordance With IFRS" of this MD&A for more information, including the definition and composition of the measure or ratio as well as the reconciliation to the most comparable measure in the financial statements, as applicable. The Corporation uses measures (and ratios) that are not in accordance with IFRS to provide investors with supplemental metrics to assess and measure its operating performance and financial position from one period to the next. These metrics are presented as a complement to enhance the understanding of Lassonde's operating results but not in substitution of IFRS results. In addition, measures that are not in accordance with IFRS should not be viewed as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS.

2 Forward-Looking Statements

This report contains "forward-looking information" and the Corporation's oral and written public communications that do not constitute historical fact may be deemed to be "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, beliefs, judgments, and assumptions on the basis of information available at the time the applicable forward-looking statement was made and considering the Corporation's experience combined with its perception of historical trends. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Corporation's objectives and goals, in addition to statements with respect to its beliefs, plans, targets, goals, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, and intentions. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "endeavour", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "could", "would", "believe", "plan", "intend", "design", "target", "undertake", "view", "indicate", "maintain", "explore", "entail", "schedule", "objective", "strategy", "likely", "potential", "outlook", "aim", "propose", "goal", and similar expressions suggesting future events or future performance in addition to the negative forms of these terms or any variations thereof. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Various factors or assumptions are typically applied by the Corporation in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts, projections, predictions, or estimations set out in the forward-looking statements. These factors and assumptions are based on information currently available to the Corporation, including information obtained by the Corporation from third-party sources. In this report, forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those set forth in Section 7 - "Outlook" hereafter, which also presents some (but not all) of the key assumptions used in determining the forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking statements relate to future events, are by their very nature subject to many important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions considered by the Corporation to support these statements may prove to be incorrect in whole or in part. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed, implied, or projected in the forward-looking statements contained in this document include, among other things, risks associated with the following: the availability of raw materials (including as a result of climate change, extreme weather, global or local supply chain disruptions, loss of key suppliers or supplier concentration, impact of pandemics, geopolitical developments, military conflicts, and trade sanctions) and related price variations; fluctuations in the prices of inbound and outbound freight, the impact of oil prices (and derivatives thereof) on the Corporation's direct and indirect costs along with the Corporation's ability to transfer those increases through higher prices or other means, if any, to its clients in competitive market conditions; failure to maintain strong sourcing