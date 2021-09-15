Lassonde Industries : Press releases - 15 September 2021 SunRype announces launch of recyclable paper straws

KELOWNA, BC (Sept 15, 2021) - Sun-Rype Products, a division of A. Lassonde Inc. ('SunRype'), a Canadian fruit-based food and beverage manufacturer, today announced that they have replaced plastic straws with recyclable, bendable paper straws on all SunRype 200ml single-serve beverage boxes in Canada. This includes all of SunRype's 200ml 100 per cent juice, and 200ml 60 per cent less sugar juice products.

'We are on track to meet our sustainable development objectives by 2025,' said Claire Bara, President, A. Lassonde. 'We plan on incorporating recyclable packaging for all of our products, and the launch of paper straws on our single-serve juice products is another step in the right direction. We know that our customers place a lot of importance on finding products that meet today's environmental challenges, and these SunRype juice containers with new bendable paper straws are now available at Canadian grocery retailers - just in time for back to school lunch boxes.'

All packaging on SunRype's 200ml multi-layered Tetra Pak product containers is recyclable. By choosing this package with SunRype's new paper straws, made from FSC-certified paper, consumers are making the choice of a more sustainable and environmentally friendly packaging option.

'In 2020, Lassonde was the first company in Canada to manufacture and commercialize the 200ml bendable paper straw under the Kiju organic brand, as well as our water brands Simple Drop and Fruit Drop,' said Bara. 'We are pleased to provide our customers with this environmentally responsible paper straw on all 200ml beverage containers of our iconic brand, SunRype.

The launch of the paper straw follows Lassonde's recent launch of new bottles containing 25 per cent post-consumer recycled plastic (rPET) for all its juice brands available in 300ml portion-size packages in Canada.

By 2023, SunRype is aiming for a 25 per cent post-consumer recycled content in its PET bottles; using 100 per cent recyclable packaging for all its products; and working with governments, industry and associations to promote the collection of recyclable materials.