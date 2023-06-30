Media Release

AGM 2023 of lastminute.com N.V. approves

all agenda items

Amsterdam / Chiasso, 30 June 2023 - lastminute.com N.V. ("lastminute.com"), the European Travel-Tech leader in Dynamic Holiday Packages, today held its 2023 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of shareholders in Amsterdam. All items on the agenda were approved, including the appointment of Marco Forasassi Torresani as new Non-Executive Director of the Board.

You can fnd the composition of the updated Board of Directors on the webpage of the company at corporate.lastminute.com/investors/board-of-directors/.

The minutes and documents of the AGM are available at the following link: corporate.lastminute.com/investors/investors-hub/shareholder-meetings/.

About lastminute.com

lastminute.com is the European Travel-Tech leader in dynamic holiday packages. It operates a portfolio of well-known brands such as lastminute.com, Volagratis, Rumbo, weg.de, Bravofy, Jetcost and Hotelscan. Our mission is to lead the travel industry by leveraging technology to simplify, personalise, and enhance our customers' travel experience. We continuously invest in talented people who ensure our ofering is closer to the needs of the customers and keep us at the cutting edge of technology evolution. We run our business in 17 languages and 40 countries, with more than 1,500 employees spread across our ofces worldwide, developing our own products and services to power the entire traveler journey for millions of people. lastminute.com N.V. is a publicly-traded company listed under the ticker symbol LMN on SIX Swiss Exchange.