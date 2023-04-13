Lastminute com N : .com wins landmark court case against Ryanair

Media Release lastminute.com wins landmark court case against Ryanair Swiss Supreme Court rules in favour of lastminute.com and confrms its legitimacy of selling Ryanair fights.

The judgement was declared a "major milestone" by the lastminute.com group and a "win for consumers" following a 15-year battle through the Swiss Courts.

15-year battle through the Swiss Courts. In rejecting Ryanair's appeal, the Swiss Supreme Court highlighted the airline's media campaigns as "contrary to the Federal Law Against Unfair Competition".

In light of the ruling, the CEO of lastminute.com now hopes to extend an "olive branch" to Ryanair to fnd a better way forward collaboratively.

On top of the costs already granted to lastminute.com in the lower courts, Ryanair have been ordered to pay an additional CHF 49,000. Chiasso, 13. April 2023 - BravoNext SA ("lastminute.com"), a subsidiary of lastminute.com, the European leader in Dynamic Holiday Packages is delighted to announce that the Swiss Supreme Court has ruled in their favour in the long standing litigation against Ryanair. The Supreme Court confrmed in two parallel appeal decisions that BravoNext SA t/a lastminute.com had acted lawfully and can continue to ofer all its customers the possibility of comparing and booking Ryanair tickets through the group's websites (lastminute.com, volagratis.com, rumbo.es, weg.de, bravofy.com and others). The judgements, which rejected Ryanair's fnal appeals, bring to an end a long-running battle by lastminute.com to protect consumer rights. The Court went on to say that, despite a lengthy, controversial and ultimately unfounded campaign by Ryanair across Europe in the media, stating otherwise, the online travel agency business of lastminute.com does not infringe any intellectual property rights or any contractual obligations towards Ryanair. As lastminute.com group was successful in winning the fnal appeals, the Supreme Court has also ordered Ryanair to pay lastminute.com an additional CHF 49,000 for costs.

The court's decision confrms previous rulings in recent years that have declared the legitimacy of lastminute.com's operations in Italy, Switzerland, Spain and Germany. Hailing the result as a "major milestone" Alessandra Reda, Chief Legal, Tax Corporate & DP Ofcer of lastminute.com, said she wanted to start by thanking her team for "believing in our case". Ms Reda stated: "This has been a long journey for us as an in-house team, together with our law frm Walder Wyss, and especially its partner Stefano Codoni, who represented us in this long litigation. We wouldn't be here without their hard work, dedication and stamina over 15 years. We are proud of this result as this ruling reinforces our position and means the lastminute.com group can continue to ensure customers get access to extensive fight oferings, both as a stand-alone product or as part of a package holiday. " Luca Concone, CEO of lastminute.com, welcomed the judgement, and revealed he hopes that following the court ruling a line can be drawn and lastminute.com can work collaboratively with Ryanair going forward, for the beneft of the entire sector. Mr Concone said: "Firstly I would like to thank Alessandra Reda and the legal team for their outstanding eforts and hard work over so many years. At a time when the travel industry has had to get through a pandemic, our message is we should be working closely together as an industry. We've always believed that empowering consumers in booking any fight ticket available in the market doesn't damage any airline's business. On the contrary, it fosters transparency and drives growth and competition in the market. All airlines should welcome this judgement and start working more closely with Online Travel Agents (OTA) in favour of the travellers. As one of the frst OTAs, starting out 25 years ago, we are proud to ofer consumers the ability to compare and mix travel options from diferent providers - something individual airline companies can't do. This fexibility of choice is something that we've always fought for and will continue to fght for as the European Leader in Dynamic Packages. You can read the full judgements here.