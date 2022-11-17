Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Lastminute.com N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LMN   NL0010733960

LASTMINUTE.COM N.V.

(LMN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-11-16 am EST
22.50 CHF    0.00%
lastminute com N : Q3 RESULTS – 2022

11/17/2022 | 01:09am EST
lastminute.com

Q3 2022 Results

November 17th, 2022

Safe Harbour Statement

The material in this presentation has been prepared by lastminute.com N.V. and reports general background information about lastminute.com activities as at the date of this presentation. This information is given in summary form and does not purport to be complete. Information in this presentation, including forecast ﬁnancial information, should not be considered as ﬁnancial, legal, business, investment, tax or other professional advice or a recommendation to investors or potential investors in relation to holding, purchasing or selling securities or other ﬁnancial products or instruments and does not take into account your particular investment objectives, ﬁnancial situation or needs.

lastminute.com N.V. doesn't make any representation or warranty (express or implied) whatsoever as to the accuracy, completeness or suﬃciency of any information contained herein, and nothing contained in this presentation is or can be relied upon as a promise or representation by lastminute.com N.V. We shall have no liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) arising directly or indirectly from the use of this presentation or its contents (including forward-looking statements), including butnot limited to any liability for errors, inaccuracies, omissions or misleading statements in this presentation. We have not authorized any other person to provide recipientswith any other information related to lastminute.com N.V., and we will assume no responsibility for any information other persons may provide.

This presentation speaks as at the date set out on herein and lastminute.com N.V. does not assume any obligation to update the content therein. This presentation may contain forward looking statements including statements regarding our intent, belief or current expectations with respect to lastminute.com businesses and operations, market conditions, results of operation and ﬁnancial condition, capital adequacy, speciﬁc provisions and risk management practices. Readers are cautioned not to placeundue reliance on these forward looking statements. lastminute.com N.V. does not undertake any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forwardlooking statements to reﬂect events or circumstances after the date hereof to reﬂect the occurrence of unanticipated events. While due care has been used in thepreparation of forecast information, actual results may vary in a materially positive or negative manner. Forecasts and hypothetical examples are subject to uncertaintyand contingencies outside lastminute.com N.V.control. Past performance is not a reliable indication of future performance.

lastminute.com N.V has not taken any actions to allow the distribution of this presentation in any jurisdiction where action would be required for such purposes. This presentation or the information contained therein is not being issued and may not be distributed in the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Japan or any other jurisdiction where action would be required for any distribution and does not constitute an oﬀer of securities for sale in any jurisdiction.

2

Laurent Foata

Laura Amoretti

Sergio Signoretti

Chairman of the

Ad interim CEO

Chief Financial Oﬃcer

Board of Directors

3

Agenda

Opening Statement

01

L. Foata

02

Market Update and Q3 Overview

L. Amoretti & S. Signoretti

September YTD Results

03

S. Signoretti

Key Takeaways

04

L. Amoretti

05 Q&A

4

Opening statement

  • EGM called for 21 December 2022
  • Fabio Cannavale and Andrea Bertoli are resigning from the Board eﬀective today, 17 November 2022
  • Luca Concone is to be nominated CEO
  • Laura Amoretti will remain as interim CEO until the EGM, then she will cover the role of interim COO
  • Non-executiveBoard member changes as explained in press release. Transition in place.
  • Provision of €34m related to the investigation in Switzerland, which will be covered later in this presentation
  • Postponement of potential ratiﬁcation of the buy back transaction by shareholders to 30 June 2023
  • The Board believes this leaves the Company in a solid position to start a new phase with improved governance and strong results

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Lastminute.com NV published this content on 17 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2022 06:08:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
