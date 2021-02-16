lm holding announces the passing of its Chairman Ottonel Popesco

Amsterdam / Chiasso, 16 February 2021 - lm holding sadly announces the death of its Chairman Ottonel Popesco.

Mr Popesco, who had been receiving treatment for ongoing health issues over several years, passed away unexpectedly last night. He had been active in his responsibilities , until the last Board meeting held on the 9th February 2021.

Fabio Cannavale, lm holding CEO, said: "Ottonel was a trustworthy professional and a valued friend. We will keep his legacy of great service and outstanding personality alive."

Mr. Ottonel Popesco, aged 63, served as Non-executive Board Member of lm holding since 2013 and was nominated Chairman of the Board of Directors in 2016.