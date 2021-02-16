Log in
lm holding announces the passing of its Chairman Ottonel Popesco

02/16/2021 | 01:10pm EST
Amsterdam / Chiasso, 16 February 2021 - lm holding sadly announces the death of its Chairman Ottonel Popesco.

Mr Popesco, who had been receiving treatment for ongoing health issues over several years, passed away unexpectedly last night. He had been active in his responsibilities , until the last Board meeting held on the 9th February 2021.

Fabio Cannavale, lm holding CEO, said: "Ottonel was a trustworthy professional and a valued friend. We will keep his legacy of great service and outstanding personality alive."

Mr. Ottonel Popesco, aged 63, served as Non-executive Board Member of lm holding since 2013 and was nominated Chairman of the Board of Directors in 2016.

About lm holding

lm holding is among the worldwide leaders in the online travel industry and operates a portfolio of well-known brands such as lastminute.com, Volagratis, Rumbo, weg.de, Bravofly, Jetcost and Hotelscan. The Group's mission is to be the most relevant and inspiring travel company, committed to enriching the lives of travellers. Every month, the Group touches 60 million users across all its websites and mobile apps (in 17 languages and 40 countries) that search for and book their travel and leisure experiences with us. More than 1,200 people enjoy working with us and contribute to providing our audience with a comprehensive and inspiring offering of travel related products and services. lastminute.com N.V. is a publicly traded company listed under the ticker symbol LMN on SIX Swiss Exchange.




