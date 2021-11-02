Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Chile
  4. Santiago Stock Exchange
  5. LATAM Airlines Group S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LTM   CL0000000423

LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.

(LTM)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange - 10/29
1187.3 CLP   +0.40%
05:57pAvianca says U.S. court approves bankruptcy reorganization plan
RE
10/31Lan Cargo Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting
PU
10/30TDLC Approves Joint Venture Agreement Between LATAM Group and Delta Air Lines
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Avianca says U.S. court approves bankruptcy reorganization plan

11/02/2021 | 05:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An Avianca Airlines plane is seen in El Salvador

BOGOTA (Reuters) - The Southern District of New York has approved Colombian airliner Avianca's reorganization plan, Avianca said on Tuesday, which will allow the company to complete its Chapter 11 bankruptcy process before the end of the year.

Avianca, along with rival Chile's LATAM Airlines, were the two largest carriers in the region before the coronavirus pandemic, but both were sent into bankruptcy restructuring when the virus upended air travel, amid especially strict restrictions in Latin America.

Avianca had already posted several years of losses before the pandemic began, and went through a boardroom coup in 2019 led by United Airlines.

"Avianca announces that today, after presenting certain additional documentation that had been required by the court, the tribunal of the Southern District of New York confirmed the company's reorganization plan," the company said in a statement from Bogota.

"The airline expects to successfully complete that process and emerge from Chapter 11 before the end of the year as a financially stronger and more efficient airline."

Avianca will have significantly less debt and more than $1 billion in liquidity when it finishes the bankruptcy process, the statement said.

The company plans to have 130 airplanes servicing 200 routes by 2025, it added.

During the bankruptcy process, Avianca received around $2 billion in new financing.

(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb in Bogota; Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
All news about LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.
05:57pAvianca says U.S. court approves bankruptcy reorganization plan
RE
10/31Lan Cargo Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting
PU
10/30TDLC Approves Joint Venture Agreement Between LATAM Group and Delta Air Lines
PU
10/28LATAM statement regarding approval of exclusivity period extension
PU
10/28Comunicado de LATAM sobre aprovação de prorrogação do período de exclusividade
PU
10/21LATAM AIRLINES S A : has been recognized as South America's leading airline of 2021
PU
10/15LATAM AIRLINES S A : MATERIAL FACT - Form 6-K
PU
10/12LATAM AIRLINES S A : MATERIAL FACT - Form 6-K
PU
10/12LATAM AIRLINES S A : Group projects operation of 56% for October - Form 6-K
PU
10/12Latam Airlines Group S.A. Announces Sales Results for Month and Year to Date Ended Sept..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 339 M - -
Net income 2021 -1 492 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 826 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,44x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 886 M 884 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,01x
EV / Sales 2022 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 27 377
Free-Float 44,9%
Chart LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
LATAM Airlines Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,46 $
Average target price 1,92 $
Spread / Average Target 31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roberto Alvo Milosawlewitsch Chief Executive Officer
Ignacio Cueto Plaza Chairman & President
Ramiro Diego Alfonsín Balza Chief Financial Officer
Hernan Pasman Chief Operating Officer
Juan Carlos Menció Vice President-Legal Affairs & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.-6.23%888
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.0.52%25 780
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC5.51%22 435
AIR CHINA LIMITED-12.95%16 287
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.11.10%15 559
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-1.30%15 524