Brazilian airline workers union to go on partial strike from Monday

SAO PAULO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian pilots and
flight attendants voted for a partial strike starting on Monday,
the national aeronautical union said, as they demand better pay
and working conditions amid high inflation.
The union said in a phone call on Thursday that stoppages
would take place at Brazil's major airports of Sao Paulo, Rio de
Janeiro, Campinas, Porto Alegre, Brasilia, Belo Horizonte and
Fortaleza every day between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. because of the
"frustration of negotiations for the renewal of the collective
labor agreement."
Azul and LATAM Airlines declined to
comment on the strike. Gol did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
The workers are demanding a 5% salary increase, in addition
to a 5.9% raise to reflect inflation. Talks began in September,
but the airlines have so far not agreed to increase pay beyond
inflation, the union said.
Though takeoffs would be postponed until after 8.a.m. from
Dec. 19, the union said that flights carrying organs for
transplants, transporting vaccines or sick people would not be
stopped.
