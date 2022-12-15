Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Chile
  4. Santiago Stock Exchange
  5. LATAM Airlines Group S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LTM   CL0000000423

LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.

(LTM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-13
5.885 CLP   +2.17%
04:37pBrazilian airline workers union to go on partial strike from Monday
RE
12/14Latam Creditors Get a Negative Ruling on Postpetition Interest
DJ
12/12Latam Airlines S A : approaches to pre-pandemic levels and projects 85% of operation by the end of the year - Form 6-K
PU
Brazilian airline workers union to go on partial strike from Monday

12/15/2022 | 04:37pm EST
SAO PAULO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian pilots and flight attendants voted for a partial strike starting on Monday, the national aeronautical union said, as they demand better pay and working conditions amid high inflation.

The union said in a phone call on Thursday that stoppages would take place at Brazil's major airports of Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Campinas, Porto Alegre, Brasilia, Belo Horizonte and Fortaleza every day between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. because of the "frustration of negotiations for the renewal of the collective labor agreement."

Azul and LATAM Airlines declined to comment on the strike. Gol did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The workers are demanding a 5% salary increase, in addition to a 5.9% raise to reflect inflation. Talks began in September, but the airlines have so far not agreed to increase pay beyond inflation, the union said.

Though takeoffs would be postponed until after 8.a.m. from Dec. 19, the union said that flights carrying organs for transplants, transporting vaccines or sick people would not be stopped. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr., Carolina Pulice; Editing by Anthony Esposito and Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.01% 5.6387 Delayed Quote.-11.28%
GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A. -6.49% 6.48 Delayed Quote.-59.31%
LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A. 2.17% 5.885 End-of-day quote.-98.20%
