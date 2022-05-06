Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Chile
  4. Santiago Stock Exchange
  5. LATAM Airlines Group S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LTM   CL0000000423

LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.

(LTM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  05-04
214.41 CLP   -2.89%
05/06Chile's LATAM Air receives backing by unsecured creditors in Chapter 11 exit plan
RE
04/26LATAM AIRLINES S A : Lan Cargo Shareholders Meeting
PU
04/25LATAM AIRLINES S A : Amends Treatment of RCF Claims under its Plan
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chile's LATAM Air receives backing by unsecured creditors in Chapter 11 exit plan

05/06/2022 | 10:09pm EDT
Uruguay receives the first batch of Chinese Sinovac vaccine

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Chile's LATAM Airlines received backing by a majority of its unsecured creditors in its Chapter 11 bankruptcy exit plan, the airline said Friday.

LATAM, which filed for bankruptcy in the United States in 2020 after being hit by the coronavirus-related travel downturn, said around 65% of its low-ranking creditors had backed the plan, which it said was "fair and considered all stakeholders."

A committee representing junior creditors filed an objection to the restructuring plan in court Monday, calling it "fundamentally flawed" and alleging it would improperly benefit shareholders such as Delta Airlines at their expense. [L2N2WV2CM]

LATAM Airlines, created in 2012 following the merger of Chile's LAN with Brazilian rival TAM and with operating units in Chile, Brazil, Colombia and Peru, still has to bring dissenting stakeholders on board.

The plan, in which LATAM hopes to raise $5.4 billion, has also received objections from a Chilean bank representing local bondholders and the U.S. Department of Justice's bankruptcy watchdog.

The airline's lawyers will ask a New York judge to approve its proposal in court May 17.

"LATAM continues to aim to complete the process and exit from Chapter 11 in the second half of 2022," the airline said in a statement.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Stephen Coates)


© Reuters 2022
