RE
RE
Delta helped Brazil's Gol refinance $300 mln loan, memo shows

09/02/2020 | 11:43am EDT

CHICAGO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines helped its former Brazilian partner Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes to refinance a $300 million loan that was due on Monday and which the U.S. carrier had guaranteed, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Delta confirmed the memo was sent to employees on Wednesday but declined to provide additional details.

Gol said on Tuesday it had paid the $300 million debt, according to a securities filing, without providing details.

The 2015 loan had included a guarantee from Delta which helped Gol get a better interest rate.

"As part of the refinancing, Delta worked with Gol to replace the existing loan guarantee with a smaller loan secured with incremental collateral," Delta said in the memo.

It said the deal reduces its own financial exposure and provides additional security, while providing Gol more time to address its obligations during the coronavirus pandemic, which has decimated air travel across the globe.

Delta and Gol ended their partnership earlier this year when the U.S. airline launched a joint venture with Chile-based LATAM , a deal it said in the memo will be crucial to rebuilding its network and restoring growth in the region when the travel recovery begins.

Reuters reported last week that Delta was on the hook for the Gol loan. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski Editing by Chris Reese)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. -1.01% 30.42 Delayed Quote.-47.49%
GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A. 5.20% 18.82 End-of-day quote.-48.86%
LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A. -3.00% 1272.3 End-of-day quote.-83.14%
11:47aDelta helped Brazil's Gol refinance $300 million loan, memo shows
11:43aDelta helped Brazil's Gol refinance $300 mln loan, memo shows
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 074 M - -
Net income 2020 -2 375 M - -
Net Debt 2020 9 551 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,29x
Yield 2020 0,03%
Capitalization 1 001 M 1 001 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,08x
EV / Sales 2021 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 37 053
Free-Float 43,0%
Technical analysis trends LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 3,57 $
Last Close Price 1,65 $
Spread / Highest target 403%
Spread / Average Target 116%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roberto Alvo Milosawlewitsch Chief Executive Officer
Ignacio Cueto Plaza Chairman & President
Hernan Pasman Chief Operating Officer
Ramiro Diego Alfonsín Balza Chief Financial Officer
Enrique Miguel Cueto Plaza Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.-83.14%1 001
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-47.49%19 509
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-19.51%15 340
AIR CHINA LIMITED-31.98%13 716
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-20.61%11 782
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-59.12%10 478
