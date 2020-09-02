Delta helped Brazil's Gol refinance $300 mln loan, memo shows

CHICAGO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines helped
its former Brazilian partner Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes
to refinance a $300 million loan that was due on
Monday and which the U.S. carrier had guaranteed, according to
an internal memo seen by Reuters.
Delta confirmed the memo was sent to employees on Wednesday
but declined to provide additional details.
Gol said on Tuesday it had paid the $300 million debt,
according to a securities filing, without providing details.
The 2015 loan had included a guarantee from Delta which
helped Gol get a better interest rate.
"As part of the refinancing, Delta worked with Gol to
replace the existing loan guarantee with a smaller loan secured
with incremental collateral," Delta said in the memo.
It said the deal reduces its own financial exposure and
provides additional security, while providing Gol more time to
address its obligations during the coronavirus pandemic, which
has decimated air travel across the globe.
Delta and Gol ended their partnership earlier this year when
the U.S. airline launched a joint venture with Chile-based LATAM
, a deal it said in the memo will be crucial to
rebuilding its network and restoring growth in the region when
the travel recovery begins.
Reuters reported last week that Delta was on the hook for
the Gol loan.
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski
Editing by Chris Reese)