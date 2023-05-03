Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Chile
  Santiago Stock Exchange
  LATAM Airlines Group S.A.
  News
  Summary
    LTM   CL0000000423

LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.

(LTM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-02
5.840 CLP   +6.18%
05/03Latam Airlines S A : 1Q23 LATAM Result Presentation
PU
05/03LATAM Airlines reverses loss, posts $122 million net profit in Q1
RE
04/18LATAM Group becomes first MIA Foreign Trade Zone operator; The airline group is now receiving select imports tax-free at FTZ magnet site
AQ
LATAM Airlines S A : 1Q23 LATAM Result Presentation

05/03/2023 | 10:53pm EDT
Results presentation

First Quarter 2023

May 3, 2023

Disclaimer

Neither the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") nor the Chilean Comisión para el Mercado Financiero (the "CMF") nor any securities commission of any other U.S. or non-U.S. jurisdiction has reviewed, approved or disapproved of this Presentation, or determined that this Presentation is truthful or complete. No representations or warranties, express or implied, are given in, or in respect of, this Presentation. To the fullest extent permitted by law in no circumstances will LATAM or any of its respective subsidiaries, shareholders, affiliates, representatives, directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents be responsible or liable for a direct, indirect or consequential loss or loss of profit arising from the use of this Presentation, its contents, its omissions, reliance on the information contained within it, or on opinions communicated in relation thereto or otherwise arising in connection therewith. Industry and market data used in this Presentation have been obtained from public filings from industry competitors, third-party industry publications and sources as well as from research reports prepared for other purposes. LATAM has not independently verified the data obtained from these sources and cannot assure you of the data's accuracy or completeness. This data is subject to change. In addition, this Presentation does not purport to be all-inclusive or to contain all of the information that may be required to make a full analysis of LATAM. Viewers of this Presentation should read the same in full together with the Company's SEC filings indicated herein and each make their own evaluation of LATAM and of the relevance and adequacy of the information taken as a whole and should make such other investigations as they deem necessary.

This presentation may include forward-looking comments regarding the Company's business outlook and anticipated financial and operating results. These expectations are highly dependent on the economy, the airline industry, commodity prices, international markets and external events. Therefore, they are subject to change and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this presentation. More information on the risk factors that could affect our results are contained on our Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Metrics and Other Key Financial Metrics

This Presentation includes certain non-IFRS financial measures such as EBIT (which consists of earnings for the period before income taxes and financial costs and financial income), EBITDA (which consists of earnings for the period before income taxes and financial costs and financial income, plus depreciation and amortization expense) and EBITDAR (which consists of earnings for the period before income taxes and financial costs and financial income, plus depreciation and amortization expenses and rentals expenses). In addition EBIT margin which is calculated by dividing EBIT by total operating revenue) These non-IFRS measures are an addition to, and not substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with an IFRS alternative to net income or any other measures derived in accordance with IFRS. LATAM believes that these non-IFRS measures of financial results provide useful supplemental information to investors about LATAM. LATAM's non-IFRS measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

1

LATAM group operations continue to recover, driven by international demand and strong RASK environment

Capacity

Traffic

RASK / RATK

1Q23 Capacity

(ASK/ATK)

(RPK/RTK)

Load Factor

(US$cent)

Breakdown

change % vs

change % vs

(% vs 1Q2022)

1Q2022

1Q2022

Consolidated

26.3%

27.2%

81.0%

7.3

(+0.6 pp)

(24.3%)

International

47%

48.6%

55.6%

82.6%

7.0

(Long Haul & Regional)

(+3.7 pp)

(27.8%)

Domestic Brazil

35%

19.8%

14.8%

78.4%

7.2

(-3.4 pp)

(24.5%)

SSC Domestic

18%

-2.3%

-1.3%

81.9%

8.2

(+0.8 pp)

(23.4%)

Cargo

19.1%

7.9%

52.9%

22.5

(-5.5 pp)

(-26.2%)

BRL

+24.6%

2

LATAM group affiliates are leaders in their domestic markets

Domestic Affiliate Market Share1

1Q2023

International Capacity Share

ASK March 2022

Airlines Colombia

24% 2

#

Within South America

40%

#1

42%

South America - Oceania / Asia Pacific

73% #1

Airlines Ecuador

Airlines Peru

61%

#2

#1

37%

Airlines Brazil

South America - North America*

South America

19% #1

17% #2

Airlines Chile

57%

#1

#1

1. Domestic Market shares for the first quarter of 2023.

3

Source: ANAC Brazil's website (RPKs), JAC Chile's website (RPKs), DGAC Peru's website (number of passengers carried), Diio.net for Colombia and Ecuador (ASKs) .

LATAM reached a double-digit adjusted EBIT margin of 10.5% in the quarter

1Q2023

Change (%) vs 1Q2022

Revenues (US$ million)

2,805

43.2%

Passengers (US$ million)

2,394

61.1%

Cargo (US$ million)

377

-12.4%

Total Adjusted Expenses (US$ million)

2,510

23.8%

Fuel cost (US$ million) Cost ex-fuel (US$ million)

1,06041.2%

1,45013.5%

Adjusted EBIT (US$ million)

295

530.5%

Adjusted EBIT Margin

10.5%

14.0 p.p.

Adjusted EBITDAR (US$ million)

573

156.2%

Net income (US$ million)

122

Passenger CASK ex-fuel1 (US$ c)

4.0

-10.2%

Adj. Leverage (Net Debt / Adj, EBITDAR)

3.0x

Liquidity (US$ billion)

2.5

113%

Fleet Cash Cost (US$ million)

199

Note: Adjustments to these Income Statement figures are made for Special Items. These adjustments to include or exclude special items allows management an additional tool to understand and analyze its core operating

performance and allow for more meaningful comparison in the industry. 1) Passenger CASK ex fuel excludes cargo costs associated with belly and freighter operations,variable Aircraft Rental expenses(non-cash P&L effect) and CIP 4 expenses.

Disclaimer

LATAM Airlines Group SA published this content on 03 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 02:52:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
