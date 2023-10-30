LATAM Airlines Group SA is a Chile-based company, which is engaged in passenger and cargo air transportation, both in the domestic markets of Chile, Peru, Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador and Brazil and in a developed series of regional and international routes in America, Europe and Oceania. These businesses are performed directly or through its subsidiaries in different countries. It operates through two segments: the Air transportation business and the Coalition and loyalty program Multiplus. It Air transportation segment corresponds to the route network for air transport. Its segment of Coalition and loyalty program called Multiplus is a frequent flyer programs, which operate as a unilateral system of loyalty that offers a flexible coalition system. The Company operates a fleet of over 329 aircrafts. Its passenger aircrafts include Airbus A319-100, Airbus A350-900, Boeing 767-300ER, Boeing 787-8, Boeing 787-9 and Boeing 777-300ER.

Sector Airlines