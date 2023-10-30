LATAM group: Official sponsor of Pan American + Parapan American Games Santiago 2023 and Team Chile
Results presentation
Third Quarter 2023
October 31, 2023
Disclaimer
Third
Quarter
Highlights
Resilience and growth: LATAM group's success amidst fuel price volatility
[1]: Among the twenty largest airlines , year to date as of September 30, 2023.
Outperforming results: Best quarter of the year from top to bottom line
The group improved its capacity, load factor and RASK versus previous year across all business segments with a healthy demand environment
LATAM achieved a notable adjusted EBIT margin of 13.4% and net income of US$ 232 million
Continued EBITDAR growth
Almost US$ 2.4 billion of LTM adj. EBITDAR in Q3, better than 2019 full year
•
•
•
Strong cash generation
Cash generation of US$ 104 million this Q3 and US$ 413 million cumulative so far this year
•
Quarter-over-quarter balance sheet improvement with a historic adj. leverage ratio of 2.1x
Q4-22
Q1-23
Q2-23
Q3-23
Q4-22
Q1-23
Q2-23
Q3-23
Disciplined investments focusing on next-generation fleet
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
LATAM Airlines Group SA published this content on 30 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2023 22:56:44 UTC.