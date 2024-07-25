Santiago, Chile, July 24, 2024 - LATAM Airlines Group S.A. ("LATAM" or the "Company"), the leading passenger and cargo airline group in South America, announced today the re-opening and relisting of its ADR program on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), effective tomorrow, July 25, 2024. This occurs following the pricing of a public secondary offering by certain of the Company's shareholders to sell 19,000,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), each representing 2,000 common shares of LATAM, at a price of U.S.$24.00 per ADS. The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the NYSE on July 25, 2024 under the ticker symbol "LTM." This marks LATAM's return to the NYSE, following its delisting in June 2020 after entering into a Chapter 11 restructuring process.

Regarding the underwritten offering, the Selling Shareholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,850,000 ADSs at the initial public offering price. LATAM will not receive any proceeds from the sale of ADSs by the selling shareholders. The offering is expected to close on July 26, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Barclays Capital Inc. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as global coordinators and bookrunners. Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Santander US Capital Markets LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., BNP Paribas Securities Corp., MUFG Securities Americas Inc., Natixis Securities Americas LLC and LarraínVial Securities US, LLC are acting as additional bookrunners. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is acting as a co-manager.

A registration statement on Form F-3, including a prospectus, relating to the ADSs was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 18, 2024 and became effectively automatically.

The offering is being made by means of the prospectus in the registration statement and a prospectus supplement. You may access these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus and the final prospectus supplement, when available, may be obtained by contacting Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, or by telephone at 1-866-471-2526; Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, email: Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com, telephone: (888) 603-5847; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com.

This press release is for informative purposes only under the current applicable laws and regulations and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.