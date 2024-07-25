Santiago, Chile, July 24, 2024 - LATAM Airlines Group S.A. ("LATAM" or the "Company"), the leading passenger and cargo airline group in South America, announced today the re-opening and relisting of its ADR program on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), effective tomorrow, July 25, 2024. This occurs following the pricing of a public secondary offering by certain of the Company's shareholders to sell 19,000,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), each representing 2,000 common shares of LATAM, at a price of U.S.$24.00 per ADS. The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the NYSE on July 25, 2024 under the ticker symbol "LTM." This marks LATAM's return to the NYSE, following its delisting in June 2020 after entering into a Chapter 11 restructuring process.
Regarding the underwritten offering, the Selling Shareholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,850,000 ADSs at the initial public offering price. LATAM will not receive any proceeds from the sale of ADSs by the selling shareholders. The offering is expected to close on July 26, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Barclays Capital Inc. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as global coordinators and bookrunners. Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Santander US Capital Markets LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., BNP Paribas Securities Corp., MUFG Securities Americas Inc., Natixis Securities Americas LLC and LarraínVial Securities US, LLC are acting as additional bookrunners. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is acting as a co-manager.
A registration statement on Form F-3, including a prospectus, relating to the ADSs was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 18, 2024 and became effectively automatically.
The offering is being made by means of the prospectus in the registration statement and a prospectus supplement. You may access these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus and the final prospectus supplement, when available, may be obtained by contacting Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, or by telephone at 1-866-471-2526; Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, email: Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com, telephone: (888) 603-5847; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com.
This press release is for informative purposes only under the current applicable laws and regulations and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
About LATAM group
LATAM Airlines Group S.A. and its subsidiaries are the leading airline group in Latin America, with presence in five domestic markets in the region: Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, in addition to international operations within Latin America and to Europe, Oceania, Africa, the United States and the Caribbean.
The group has a fleet of Boeing 767, 777, 787, Airbus A321, A321neo A320, A320neo and A319 aircraft. LATAM Cargo Chile, LATAM Cargo Colombia and LATAM Cargo Brazil are the LATAM group's cargo subsidiaries. In addition to having access to the bellies of the passenger affiliates' aircraft, they have a fleet of 20 freighters. These cargo subsidiaries have access to the group's passenger aircraft, and operate within the LATAM group network, as well as on exclusive international routes for cargo transportation. In addition, they offer a modern infrastructure and a wide variety of services and support options to meet the needs of its customers.
For inquiries about this release, please contact:
LATAM Airlines Group S.A.
Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@latam.com
Tel: (56-2)2565-3844
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the SEC.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
LATAM Airlines Group SA published this content on 24 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2024 03:06:06 UTC.