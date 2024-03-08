Corporate Update
March 2024
LATAM group: Latin America's leading airline group and global player, with a unique network
Leading airline group in Latin America and the world
Presence in five domestic markets and connections to North America, Europe, Africa and Australia/Oceania.
26 Countries &
74 million passengers
137 billion ASK in
Joint Venture with
148 Destinations
carried in 2023
2023
Delta Air Lines
(+18.3% vs 2022)
(+20.6% vs
2022)
Leading cargo network in Latin America
Over 45 million members in loyalty program
333 aircraft in 2023
Key 2023 financial highlights:
US$11.8 billion
US$2.5 billion
US$498 million
revenues
adj. EBITDAR
cash generation
11.3% adj.
US$582 million
Passenger CASK ex
operating margin
net income
fuel US$4.3 cents.
Main shareholders represent approximately 70%: Sixth Street, Strategic Value Partners, Delta Air Lines, Qatar Airways, Cueto Group.
Best Airline in South America at the World Airline Awards by Skytrax (4th consecutive year) and Best Staff, Best Main Cabin, Best Business Class.
Five Star Global Airline in APEX 2024
ranking (2nd consecutive year).
#1 in on-time performance among Latin American Airlines and #2 among global airlines according to the OAG.
Best sustainability performance according to the latest Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) by S&P.
The Best Program of the Year by the
Frequent Traveler Awards in 2023.
Data as of December 2023
Source: Financial Statements December 2023
LATAM group has a unparalleled, expansive network
- During 2023 LATAM group launched 21 routes: 4 domestic and 17 international.
148
8
North America1
Destinations
ATLANTA
Joint Venture with
Delta Air Lines.
- Ongoing passenger commercial agreements with 57 airlines.
- Codeshare agreements with 27 airlines.
3
Oceania
128
South America
As of December 31, 2023.
(1): North America includes only US, Canada and Mexico.
8
Europe
1
Africa
4
LATAM group affiliates are leaders in their domestic markets and continued to gain market share in 2023
- Only airline group in the region with presence in five domestic markets.
Domestic Affiliates Market Shares
Q4 2022 vs Q4 2023
61%
#1
59%
33% #2
Airlines Chile
Airlines Colombia 24%
39%
#1
Airlines Brazil
38%
Airlines Peru
Airlines Ecuador
64% 1
#
62%
44% #2
42%
Source: ANAC Brazil's website (RPKs), JAC Chile's website (RPKs), DGAC Peru's website (number of passengers carried), Diio.net for Colombia and Ecuador (ASKs).
Leading passenger airline group connecting South America to the world with an unique and expansive network
International Market Shares
Q4 2022 vs Q4 2023
Joint Venture with Delta
Q4 2022 vs Q4 2023
Within South America
42% #1
39%
South America - North America2
36% 1
#
33%
South America - North America1
20% #1
19%
6 routes launched jointly:
South America - Oceania / Asia Pacific
73% #1
70%
•
Atlanta- Cartagena
•
Sao Paulo - Los Angeles
•
New York- Rio de Janeiro
•
Medellin - Miami
•
Bogota - Orlando
• Lima - Atlanta (First LATAM
operation in Atlanta)
South America - Europe
17%
17%
Routes to be launched jointly:
• Santiago - Orlando
(June 2024)
(1): Calculated in the following countries; Brazil, Colombia, Chile Peru, Ecuador, United States, Canada, Mexico and Dominican Republic.
(2): Calculated in the countries where the JVA operates which includes Brazil, Colombia, Chile Peru, Paraguay, Uruguay, United States and Canada. / Source: Diio.net (ASKs)
Latin America air travel market has significant growth opportunities and untapped potential
Recovery Regional Passenger Index from 2019
108%113%
119%
112%
119%
109%
95%
100%106%
99%
87%
74%
Latin AmerIca & Caribbean
North America
World
2022
2023
2024
2025
Full recovery of operations for the region achieved in 2023 and great potential for growth in the region and the industry in the coming years.
Trips per capita have been increasing in South America throughout the last decade. However, there is an important gap to cover vs other more penetrated markets.
Real GDP Per Capita vs. Passengers Carried in Latin America
5.5x 6.2%
1.1%
1.8%
1.5%
Real GDP Per Capita
Passengers Carried
US Passengers
Real GDP Per Capita
CAGR '00-'19
CAGR '00-'19
Carried CAGR '00-'19
CAGR '22E-'27E
Annual Trips Per Capita
2.6
0.78
1.21
0.44
0.45
0.65
0.72
Ecuador
Brazil
Peru
Mexico
Colombia
Chile
USA
Latin American Markets
Other Selected
Market
Source: IATA Global Outlook for Air Transport December 2023 and IATA's Welcome to Wings of Change Americas presentation July 2023. World Economic Outlook, April 2022.
In 2023, LATAM outperformed both its guidance and its updated business plan, and strengthened its financial position
Annual Revenues
(US$ million)
10,431
9,517
+23.9%
11,789
2019
2022
2023
Annual Adj. EBITDAR
(US$ million)
2,212
+92.7%
2,533
1,314
2019
2022
2023
Outperformed 2023 guidance (US$ 11.3 - 11.6 billion) and updated business plan (US$ 11.5 billion).
Annual Adj. EBIT Margin
(% of revenues)
7.1%
+9.8pp
11.3%
1.4%
2019
2022
2023
Outperformed 2023 guidance (US$ 2.35 - 2.5 billion) and updated business plan (US$ 2.0 billion).
Annual Net Income
(US$ million)
582
190
-341
2019
2022
2023
Outperformed 2023 guidance (10% - 11%) and updated business plan (5.6%).
Record net income.
(*) Excludes non operational positive impacts from Chapter 11 restructuring activities and exit in 2022, which totaled US$1,680 million.
LATAM group continued to grow in 2023 and accomplished notable operational results
ASK (billion)
Load Factor (%)
Passengers (million)
RASK (US$ cent)
113.9
137.3
81.3%
83.1%
62.5
73.9
6.7
7.4
Consolidated
+20.6%
+1.7pp.
+18.3%
+10.4%
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
40.9
44.8
79.5%
80.8%
28.6
33.0
6.7
8.2
Domestic Brazil
+9.5%
+1.3pp.
+15.4%
+21.2% USD
+17.0% BRL
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
25.0
81.0%
82.0%
25.3
28.0
7.7
8.0
Domestic SSC
23.4
+6.8%
+1.0pp.
+10.7%
+4.9%
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
49.6
67.5
83.0%
84.9%
6.5
7.0
12.9
International
8.6
+36.2%
+50.1%
+7.6%
+1.9pp.
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
Note: Domestic SSC refers to domestic operations of LATAM Airlines Chile, LATAM Airlines Colombia, LATAM Airlines Ecuador and LATAM Airlines Peru, Domestic Brazil refers to LATAM Airlines Brazil domestic operations and International
9
refers to international operations of LATAM Airlines Brazil, LATAM Airlines Chile, LATAM Airlines Colombia, LATAM Airlines Ecuador and LATAM Airlines Peru.
During 2023, 46% of LATAM group's passenger revenues came from international operations
- Which experienced a significant boost throughout the year, further supported by the recovery of the international demand and the increase in our corporate passengers revenues, which have surpassed 2019 levels.
Full Year Revenues by Business
(% of FY revenues)
Other; 1%
Cargo; 12%
Full Year Passengers Revenues by Segment
(% of FY revenues)
Domestic SSC; 19%
International; 46%
Passengers; 87%
Domestic Brazil; 35%
Note: Domestic SSC refers to domestic operations of LATAM Airlines Chile, LATAM Airlines Colombia, LATAM Airlines Ecuador and LATAM Airlines Peru, Domestic Brazil refers to LATAM Airlines Brazil domestic operations and International
refers to international operations of LATAM Airlines Brazil, LATAM Airlines Chile, LATAM Airlines Colombia, LATAM Airlines Ecuador and LATAM Airlines Peru.
