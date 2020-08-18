LATAM Airlines S A : Group reports preliminary monthly statistics for July 2020

System passenger traffic (measured in revenue passenger kilometers (RPK)) decreased 93.4%, while capacity fell 90.8%. As a result, the Company's load factor for the month decreased 24.0 percentage points to 60.5%. International passenger traffic accounted for approximately 26% of the month's total passenger traffic.

Santiago, Chile, August 18, 2020- LATAM Airlines Group S.A. and its subsidiaries, ("LATAM Airlines Group" or "the Company") (IPSA: LTM) today reported its preliminary monthly traffic statistics for July 2020 compared with the same period of 2019.

