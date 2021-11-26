LATAM Airlines S A : Hecho Esencial

DocuSign Envelope ID: 2099301B-F9D0-463E-9605-42D63BE9E524 HECHO ESENCIAL LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A. Inscripción Registro de Valores Nº 306 Santiago, 26 de noviembre de 2021 Señor Joaquín Cortez Huerta Presidente Comisión para el Mercado Financiero Av. Libertador Bernardo O´Higgins 1449 Santiago Ref.: Comunica HECHO ESENCIAL De mi consideración: De acuerdo a lo establecido en el Artículo 9º y en el inciso segundo del Artículo 10º de la Ley de Mercado de Valores, y en la Norma de Carácter General N° 30, debidamente facultado, por medio del presente informo el siguiente HECHO ESENCIAL de LATAM Airlines Group S.A. ("LATAM" o la "Sociedad"), inscripción Registro de Valores Nº 306: Como fuera informado previamente, la Sociedad y algunas de sus filiales directas e indirectas (en adelante, conjuntamente con LATAM, los "Deudores") se encuentran actualmente sujetas a un proceso de reorganización en los Estados Unidos de América bajo el Capítulo 11 del Título 11 del Código de Estados Unidos, ante elTribunal de Quiebras de los Estados Unidos del Distrito Sur de Nueva York (el "Procedimiento Capítulo 11"). Como parte del Procedimiento Capítulo 11 y las potenciales transacciones de reestructuración bajo el mismo de los Deudores y/o de algunas de sus deudas, la Sociedad celebró acuerdos de confidencialidad (colectivamente, los "NDAs") con ciertas contrapartes, en virtud de los cuales la Sociedad acordó divulgar públicamente cierta información, incluyendo información material no pública ( la "Información Revelada"), al ocurrir ciertos eventos establecidos en los NDAs. En cumplimiento de sus obligaciones en virtud de algunos de dichos NDAs, la Sociedad proporciona la Información Revelada, como Anexos 99.1, 99.2 y 99.3 del presente documento. Por último, se informa que la Compañía y los demás Deudores han suscrito un Acuerdo de Apoyo a la Reestructuración con el grupo de acreedores ad- hoc de la Compañía, Costa Verde Aeronáutica S.A. and Inversiones Costa Verde Ltda. y 1

DocuSign Envelope ID: 2099301B-F9D0-463E-9605-42D63BE9E524 Cía. en Comandita Por Acciones, Delta Air Lines, Inc., Qatar Airways Investment (UK) Ltd, Andes Aerea SpA, Inversiones Pia SpA y Comercial Las Vertientes SpA, que se adjunta como anexo 99.1. Le saluda muy atentamente, Roberto Alvo M. Gerente General LATAM Airlines Group S.A. Adj: Anexo 99.1 - Acuerdo de Apoyo a la Reestructuración . Anexo 99.2 - Tabla de fuentes y usos. Anexo 99.3 - Información actualizada sobre acreencias. 2

THIS RESTRUCTURING SUPPORT AGREEMENT IS NOT AN OFFER WITH RESPECT TO ANY SECURITIES OR A SOLICITATION OF ACCEPTANCES OF A CHAPTER 11 PLAN WITHIN THE MEANING OF SECTION 1125 OF THE BANKRUPTCY CODE. ANY SUCH OFFER OR SOLICITATION WILL COMPLY WITH ALL APPLICABLE SECURITIES LAWS AND/OR PROVISIONS OF THE BANKRUPTCY CODE. NOTHING CONTAINED IN THIS RESTRUCTURING SUPPORT AGREEMENT SHALL BE AN ADMISSION OF FACT OR LIABILITY OR, UNTIL THE OCCURRENCE OF THE AGREEMENT EFFECTIVE DATE ON THE TERMS DESCRIBED HEREIN, DEEMED BINDING ON ANY OF THE PARTIES HERETO. RESTRUCTURING SUPPORT AGREEMENT This Restructuring Support Agreement, dated as of November 26, 2021 (including all exhibits and Schedules attached hereto, including the Restructuring Term Sheets (as defined below), the "Agreement"), by and among the following parties (each, a "Party" and, collectively, the "Parties"): LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (" LATAM Parent ") and each of its affiliates that are debtors-in-possession (each such entity, a " Debtor " and, together, the " Debtors ") in the Chapter 11 Cases (as defined below); the members of the ad hoc group (the " Parent GUC Ad Hoc Group ") of LATAM

Parent claimholders listed on Schedule II attached hereto (each, a " Commitment Creditor " and, together, the " Commitment Creditors ", and in their capacity as

parties providing a backstop with respect to (i) the Equity Rights Offering (defined below), each, an " ERO New Common Stock Backstop Party ", and, together, the " ERO New Common Stock Backstop Parties ", and (ii) the New Convertible Notes Class C, each, a " New Convertible Notes Class C Backstop Party " and, together, the " New Convertible Notes Class C Backstop Parties ", and,

in their capacity as both the ERO New Common Stock Backstop Parties and New

Convertible Notes Class C Backstop Parties, the " Backstop Creditors ") ; Costa Verde Aeronáutica S.A. and Inversiones Costa Verde Ltda y Cia. en Comandita por Acciones (together, " Costa Verde "), Delta Air Lines, Inc. (" Delta "), and Qatar Airways Investment (UK) Ltd. (" Qatar ", and together with

Costa Verde and Delta, in their capacities as parties providing a backstop with respect to the New Convertible Notes Class B, collectively, the " Backstop Shareholders ", and each, a " Backstop Shareholder " and together with the Commitment Creditors, the " Commitment Parties ," and each, a " Commitment Party "); and Andes Aerea SpA, Inversiones Pia SpA and Comercial Las Vertientes SpA (the " Eblen Group "). 1

RECITALS WHEREAS, on May 26, 2020, July 7, 2020 and July 9, 2020 (as applicable to each relevant Debtor), the Debtors commenced voluntary cases under chapter 11 of title 11 of the United States Code (the "Bankruptcy Code"), which are being jointly administered under the caption In re LATAM Airlines Group S.A., Case No. 20-11254(the "Chapter 11 Cases") pending in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York (the "Bankruptcy Court"); WHEREAS, certain of the Debtors sought and obtained recognition of their Chapter 11 Cases or commenced parallel proceedings with respect to the Chapter 11 Cases in three additional jurisdictions: Chile, Colombia and the Cayman Islands; WHEREAS, on May 27, 2020 and July 10, 2020, the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands granted the applications of certain of the Debtors for the appointment of provisional liquidators pursuant to section 104(3) of the Companies Law (2020 Revision) (such proceedings, collectively the "JPL Proceedings"); WHEREAS, on June 4, 2020, the 2nd Civil Court of Santiago, Chile issued an order recognizing the Chapter 11 Cases with respect to LATAM Airlines Group S.A., Lan Cargo S.A., Fast Air Almacenes de Carga S.A., Latam Travel Chile II S.A., Lan Cargo Inversiones S.A., Transporte Aéreo S.A., Inversiones Lan S.A., Lan Pax Group S.A. and Technical Training LATAM S.A.; WHEREAS, on June 12, 2020, the Superintendence of Companies of Colombia granted recognition of the Chapter 11 Cases in Colombia; WHEREAS, in connection with the Chapter 11 Cases, the Parties have engaged in good faith, arm's-length negotiations, including in connection with Bankruptcy Court-ordered mediation overseen by the Honorable Judge Allan L. Gropper (Ret.), regarding the principal terms of a chapter 11 plan of reorganization to be prepared and proposed by the Debtors (the "Approved Plan"), which Approved Plan shall contain the terms and conditions set forth in, and be consistent in all material respects with, the term sheet attached hereto as Exhibit A(such term sheet, including all annexes thereto, the "Plan Term Sheet," and such reorganization, including the transactions contemplated herein and therein, on the terms and conditions described in this Agreement, the "Restructuring Transactions"); WHEREAS, the Restructuring Transactions in connection with the Approved Plan contemplate the issuance of approximately (i) $1.467 billion in convertible "A" notes (the "New Convertible Notes Class A"), (ii) $1.373 billion in convertible "B" notes (the "New Convertible Notes Class B") and (iii) $6.816 billion in convertible "C" notes (the "New Convertible Notes Class C" and, collectively with the New Convertible Notes Class A and New Convertible Notes Class B, the "New Convertible Notes") on the terms and conditions set forth in the term sheets attached hereto as Exhibit B, Exhibit Cand Exhibit D, respectively, (collectively, the "New Convertible Notes Term Sheets"); WHEREAS, the Restructuring Transactions in connection with the Approved Plan contemplate the direct issuance of common shares (the "ERO New Common Stock") of LATAM 2

Parent through a certain $800 million equity rights offering of ERO New Common Stock to be offered for subscription and purchase to LATAM Parent shareholders in a preemptive rights offering (the "Equity Rights Offering") on the terms and conditions set forth in the term sheet attached hereto as Exhibit E(the "Equity Rights Offering Term Sheet", and, collectively with the Plan Term Sheet and the New Convertible Notes Term Sheets, the "Restructuring Term Sheets"); WHEREAS, the Restructuring Transactions in connection with the Approved Plan contemplate the (i) issuance or incurrence, as applicable, of approximately $2.250 billion in notes or term loans (the "Exit Notes/Loans") and the entry into an approximately $500 million revolving credit facility (the "Exit Revolver") and (ii) refinancing, amendment, amendment and restatement, extension or other modification of the RCF Credit Agreement (as defined in the Plan Term Sheet) (the "Modified Existing RCF"), which in each case shall be consistent in all material respects with the Restructuring Term Sheets; WHEREAS, in connection with the Restructuring Transactions, the Parties have engaged, and shall continue to engage, in good faith, arm's length negotiations regarding the detailed terms of a restructuring and the Parties have engaged, and shall continue to engage, in good faith, arm's length negotiations regarding the execution of binding agreements for the Restructuring Transactions, including for the backstop of, as applicable, the ERO New Common Stock, the New Convertible Notes Class B and the New Convertible Notes Class C (collectively, the "Backstop Commitment Agreements"), which Backstop Commitment Agreements shall be consistent in all material respects with the Restructuring Term Sheets; WHEREAS, the Parties desire to express to one another their mutual support and commitment in respect of the matters set forth herein; and WHEREAS, subject to the execution of the Definitive Documents and, as applicable, the Restructuring Documents (each as defined below), subject to appropriate approvals by the Bankruptcy Court, and, solely with respect to the Backstop Shareholders, the Eblen Group and Lan Cargo S.A., as applicable, subject to obtaining the Subsequent Approvals (as defined below), the terms of this Agreement set forth the Parties' entire agreement concerning their respective obligations with respect to the Restructuring Transactions; NOW, THEREFORE, in consideration of the covenants and agreements contained herein, and for other valuable consideration, the receipt and sufficiency of which are hereby acknowledged, each Party, intending to be legally bound hereby and subject to the terms hereof, agrees as follows: Section 1. Agreement Effective Date, Definitive and Restructuring Documentation This Agreement shall become effective, and each Party hereto shall be bound to the terms of this Agreement immediately upon the occurrence of the following conditions (the "Agreement Effective Date"); provided, that the Agreement Effective Date for any Joining Party shall be the date that such Joining Party executes the Joinder; 3

