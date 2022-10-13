LATAM Airlines S A : Information of Interest - Preemptive Rights Period Result (Convertible Notes)
10/13/2022 | 08:32am EDT
INFORMATION OF INTEREST
LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.
Registration in the Securities Registry No. 306
Result of the Placement of Convertible Notes Series G, H e I
In connection with the placement of: (i) 1,257,002,540 bonds convertible into Series G shares, for a total amount of US$1,257,002,540 (the "Series G Convertible Notes"); (ii) 1,372,839,695 bonds convertible into Series H shares, for an aggregate amount of US$1,372,839,695 (the "Series H Convertible Notes"); and (iii) 6,863,427,289 bonds convertible into Series I shares, for an aggregate amount of US$6,863,427. 289 (the "Series I Convertible Notes", and together with the Series G Convertible Notes and the Series H Convertible Notes, the "Convertible Notes"), agreed to be issued at the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of LATAM Airlines Group S.A. ("LATAM") on July 5, 2022, and registered under No. 1116, on September 2, 2022, in the Securities Registry of the Financial Market Commission, LATAM informs the following:
On October 12, 2022, the legal 30-daypre-emptive option period (the "POP") concluded. In the POP were subscribed and paid:
A.1) a total of 17,868 Series G Convertible Notes. Thus, as of this date, there is a remainder available of 1,256,984,672 Series G Convertible Notes (the "Remaining Series G Convertible Notes").
A.2) a total of 636,975,241 Series H Convertible Notes. Thus, there is to date a remaining available balance of 735,864,454 Series H Convertible Notes (the "Remaining Series H Convertible Notes").
A.3) a total of 83,777 Series I Convertible Notes. Thus, as of this date, there is an available remainder of 6,863,343,512 Series I Convertible Notes (the "Series I Convertible Notes Remainder").
As has been informed from time to time, the Board of Directors has been broadly empowered to determine the procedures to offer and place, subject to the applicable legal and regulatory standards:
B.1) the Remaining Series G Convertible Notes, through their delivery in lieu of payment of secured claims among the secured creditors of LATAM that have not opted to receive the Series I Convertible Notes or the New Corporate Notes, all in accordance with the provisions of the Reorganization Plan.
B.2) the Remaining Series H Convertible Notes among the Supporting Shareholders, who have secured the placement of all of the Series H Convertible Notes in their capacity as supporting parties of the Reorganization Plan in accordance with the provisions of the Reorganization Plan, the Restructuring Support Agreement and the Support Commitment Agreement of the Supporting Shareholders, as informed by LATAM through essential facts disclosed in recent months.
B.2) the Remaining Series I Convertible Notes among the Supporting Creditors and the other creditors of LATAM that have opted to participate in the Series I Convertible Notes, as provided in the Reorganization Plan, the Restructuring Support Agreement and the Supporting Creditors' Support Commitment Agreement. The Series I Convertible Notes will be offered to such creditors in exchange for a combination of: (i) a payment in lieu of payment of their claims; and
(ii) a contribution of new funds in favor of LATAM, at a rate of US$0.909549 of new funds for each US$1 of claims.
It is reiterated that the subscription contracts for the respective Convertible Notes and, therefore, the delivery of the corresponding notes, will be held in escrow by one or more escrow agents until the occurrence of the Plan Effective Date. On the Plan Effective Date, such agents will deliver the aforementioned subscription contracts to LATAM, and will also deliver the respective Convertible Notes to their respective subscribers, all in accordance with the provisions of the Reorganization Plan. In addition, the funds received against the execution of such Series H and I Convertible Notes subscription agreements will also be held in escrow by one or more depository agents in a special deposit account, who will deliver them to LATAM on the Effective Date of the Plan, all in accordance with the provisions of, as applicable, the Plan, the Restructuring Support Agreement, the Supporting Shareholders' Support Commitment Agreement and the Supporting Creditors' Support Commitment Agreement.
For purposes hereof: (i) New Corporate Notes correspond to the 3,818,042 new corporate Notes (non-convertible), all dematerialized, for a total fixed amount of 3,818,042 Unidades de Fomento, contemplated in the Plan of Reorganization; (ii) Supporting Shareholders correspond to Delta Air Lines, Inc, Qatar Airways Investments (UK) Ltd. and the Cueto group; (iii) Supporting Creditors correspond to the group of LATAM's secured creditors represented by Evercore and certain holders of Chilean bonds issued by LATAM; (iv) Reorganization Plan corresponds to the reorganization and financing plan of LATAM and its subsidiaries that are subject to reorganization proceedings under the rules of Chapter 11 of Title 11 of the United States Code, in order to successfully emerge from such proceedings; (v) Restructuring Support Agreement means the Restructuring Support Agreement, originally entered into on November 26, 2021, as amended from time to time; (vi) Backstop Commitment Agreement of the Supporting Shareholders corresponds to the Backstop Commitment Agreement, originally entered into with the Supporting Shareholders on January 12, 2022, as amended from time to time; (vii) Backstop Commitment Agreement means the Backstop Commitment Agreement, originally entered into with the Supporting Creditors on January 12, 2022, as amended from time to time; and (viii) Plan Effective Date means the date on which the Plan of Reorganization will become effective upon the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions set forth therein.
As disclosed to the market, the Plan Effective Date is currently projected to be the first week of November 2022.
Inquiries may be made to the following e-mail address: investorrelations@latam.com.
LATAM Airlines Group SA published this content on 13 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2022 12:31:02 UTC.