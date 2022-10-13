LATAM Airlines S A : Information of Interest - Preemptive Rights Period Result (Convertible Notes)

INFORMATION OF INTEREST

LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.

Registration in the Securities Registry No. 306

Result of the Placement of Convertible Notes Series G, H e I

In connection with the placement of: (i) 1,257,002,540 bonds convertible into Series G shares, for a total amount of US$1,257,002,540 (the "Series G Convertible Notes"); (ii) 1,372,839,695 bonds convertible into Series H shares, for an aggregate amount of US$1,372,839,695 (the "Series H Convertible Notes"); and (iii) 6,863,427,289 bonds convertible into Series I shares, for an aggregate amount of US$6,863,427. 289 (the "Series I Convertible Notes", and together with the Series G Convertible Notes and the Series H Convertible Notes, the "Convertible Notes"), agreed to be issued at the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of LATAM Airlines Group S.A. ("LATAM") on July 5, 2022, and registered under No. 1116, on September 2, 2022, in the Securities Registry of the Financial Market Commission, LATAM informs the following:

On October 12, 2022, the legal 30-daypre-emptive option period (the "POP") concluded. In the POP were subscribed and paid:

A.1) a total of 17,868 Series G Convertible Notes. Thus, as of this date, there is a remainder available of 1,256,984,672 Series G Convertible Notes (the "Remaining Series G Convertible Notes").

A.2) a total of 636,975,241 Series H Convertible Notes. Thus, there is to date a remaining available balance of 735,864,454 Series H Convertible Notes (the "Remaining Series H Convertible Notes").

A.3) a total of 83,777 Series I Convertible Notes. Thus, as of this date, there is an available remainder of 6,863,343,512 Series I Convertible Notes (the "Series I Convertible Notes Remainder").

As has been informed from time to time, the Board of Directors has been broadly empowered to determine the procedures to offer and place, subject to the applicable legal and regulatory standards:

B.1) the Remaining Series G Convertible Notes, through their delivery in lieu of payment of secured claims among the secured creditors of LATAM that have not opted to receive the Series I Convertible Notes or the New Corporate Notes, all in accordance with the provisions of the Reorganization Plan.

B.2) the Remaining Series H Convertible Notes among the Supporting Shareholders, who have secured the placement of all of the Series H Convertible Notes in their capacity as supporting parties of the Reorganization Plan in accordance with the provisions of the Reorganization Plan, the Restructuring Support Agreement and the Support Commitment Agreement of the Supporting Shareholders, as informed by LATAM through essential facts disclosed in recent months.