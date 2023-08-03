MATERIAL FACT

LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.

Issuer of securities registered in the Securities Registry

Santiago, August 2, 2023

Mrs.

Solange Berstein Jauregui

President

Financial Market Commission

Av. Libertador Bernardo O'Higgins 1449

Santiago

Ref.: Communicates MATERIAL FACT

__________________________

Dear Madam:

In accordance with the provisions of Article 9 and the second paragraph of Article 10 of Law No. 18,045, and the provisions of General Regulation No. 30, duly authorized by the Board of Directors in a meeting held on this same date, I inform as a MATERIAL FACT of LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (" LATAM "or the " Company "), to the Financial Market Commission, as follows:

● As reported by means of a material fact dated December 15, 2022, on November 3, 2022, LATAM emerged from its reorganization process in the United States of America in accordance with the regulations established in Chapter 11 of Title 11 of the Code of the United States of America (the " Chapter 11 Proceedings "). Notwithstanding the abovementioned, certain rules of Chapter 11 of Title 11 of the Code of the United States of America, still impose certain obligations to the Company. One of said obligations consists of issuing, as part of the closing of the Chapter 11 Proceedings, on a quarterly basis until the closing of the case, reports called "Post Confirmation Reports" (" PCR ").

● On June 29, 2023, following the substantial resolution of remaining matters in the Chapter 11 Proceedings and all appeals of the Confirmation Order, the Bankruptcy Court entered a final decree in the Chapter 11 Proceedings and ordered the closing of the case (the " Closing Date ").

● By virtue of the foregoing, we make available to your Commission and the market in general, the last PCR with partial information up to the closing Date, which, jointly with the quarterly financial statements of June 30, 2023, was issued today and is included as an annex hereafter.

● The PCR does not in any way replace the financial information that the Company delivers regularly in accordance with the securities standards and/or applicable regulation and has been prepared with the exclusive purpose of complying with the obligations subsequent to the exit of the Chapter 11 Procedure. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, this financial information does not constitute or replace in any way the delivery of the corresponding financial statements to the Commission and the market, in terms of content requirements, procedures and submission deadlines provided by said service, in current regulations.

Consequently, and notwithstanding the other limitations detailed in the PCR, we hereby point out that the information contained in this report made exclusively to comply with the obligations subsequent to the departure of the Chapter 11 Procedure, has not been audited, has a limited scope and covers a restricted period of time. Therefore, this information is subject and qualified as per to our quarterly financial statements of June 30, 2023, disclosed on this same date, including limited review by external auditors when appropriate.

Regards,

Ramiro Alfonsin B.

Chief Financial Officer

LATAM Airlines Group S.A.