Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Santiago Stock Exchange  >  LATAM Airlines Group S.A.    LTM   CL0000000423

LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.

(LTM)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

LATAM Airlines S A : Material Fact

12/29/2020 | 05:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MATERIAL FACT

LATAM Airlines Group S.A

SECURITIES REGISTRY N° 306

Santiago, December 29, 2020

Mr.

Joaquín Cortez Huerta Chairman

Commission for the Financial Market

1449 Av. Libertador Bernardo O´Higgins, Floor 12

Present

Re: Material fact report

Dear Chairman:

In accordance with the provisions of articles 9 and 10 of Law No. 18,045 of the Securities Market Law, and in the General Rule No. 30, duly authorized by the Board as of today, I inform you the following as material facts of LATAM Airlines Group S.A. ("LATAM Airlines" or the "Company"):

  • As informed, LATAM Airlines started a reorganization process in the United States of America according to the rules established in Chapter 11 of Title 11 of the Code of the United States of America, presenting a voluntary petition for relief in accordance with the same (the "Chapter 11 Procedure").
  • LATAM has to prepare and deliver a Monthly Operating Report ("MOR"), as part of the reporting obligations it has to comply with under the Chapter 11 Procedure.
  • Considering the abovementioned, we hereby make available for your Commission and for the market the MOR corresponding to the month of November 2020, dated as of today, included in the following link https://www.latamreorganizacion.com/en/publications/.
  • This MOR does not replace in any way the financial information that the Company provides regularly according the securities law or the applicable regulation and has been prepared for the sole purpose to comply with the obligations under the Chapter 11 Procedure.

In consequence and without prejudice of the limitations detailed in the MOR, we state that the information contained in this report, solely prepared for complying with obligations under the Chapter 11 Procedure, has not been audited, has a limited scope and covers a limited period of time for it is subject to material changes as the quarter advances along with the regulatory processes of the quarterly financial statement's preparation, included the limited revision by the external auditors, if applicable.

Sincerely yours,

Ramiro Alfonsín B.

CFO

LATAM Airlines Group S.A.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

LATAM Airlines Group SA published this content on 29 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2020 22:22:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.
05:22pLATAM AIRLINES S A : Material Fact
PU
12/15LATAM AIRLINES S A : Brazilian and Colombian domestic markets and increased inte..
PU
12/14LATAM AIRLINES S A : Group reports preliminary monthly statistics for November 2..
PU
12/11LATAM AIRLINES S A : offers free domestic transport of COVID-19 vaccines availab..
PU
12/09SABRE : LATAM implements Sabre's Select Shopping solutions; Carrier's website sh..
AQ
12/07Brazil airline Gol attempts again to absorb loyalty program Smiles
RE
11/30LATAM AIRLINES S A : Material Fact
PU
11/10LATAM : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/06LATAM AIRLINES S A : ends third quarter with more than US$3.3 billion to face cr..
PU
11/06LATAM AIRLINES S A : posts $573 mln loss because of coronavirus restrictions
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 475 M - -
Net income 2020 -3 905 M - -
Net Debt 2020 9 413 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -184x
Yield 2020 0,00%
Capitalization 785 B 1 098 M -
EV / Sales 2020 178x
EV / Sales 2021 126x
Nbr of Employees 29 174
Free-Float 46,3%
Chart LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
LATAM Airlines Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,18 $
Last Close Price 1 261,90 $
Spread / Highest target -99,9%
Spread / Average Target -99,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -99,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Roberto Alvo Milosawlewitsch Chief Executive Officer
Ignacio Cueto Plaza Chairman & President
Hernan Pasman Chief Operating Officer
Ramiro Diego Alfonsín Balza Chief Financial Officer
Enrique Miguel Cueto Plaza Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.-83.28%1 102
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-31.34%25 501
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC12.00%22 554
AIR CHINA LIMITED-24.15%14 344
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-50.14%12 780
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-11.26%12 115
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ