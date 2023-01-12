LATAM Airlines S A : Morgan Stanley Annual Latin American Executive Conference

Key Success Factors

Unique network of geographies and hubs to deliver unmatched passenger and cargo platforms

Only South American air carrier group with global international operations - connecting the subcontinent with North America, Europe, Africa and Oceania

Group of 7+ airlines operating under a single, recognizable brand and seamless passenger experience

Unparalleled combined passenger-cargo operations

Ability to deliver consistent financial results despite economic volatility across many South American markets

Disciplined use of leverage to maximize operating flexibility