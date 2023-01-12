LATAM Airlines S A : Morgan Stanley Annual Latin American Executive Conference
01/12/2023 | 12:00pm EST
Morgan Stanley Latin American Executive Conference
LATAM Airlines Corporate Update
January 2023
LATAM: Latin America's leading airline group and global player
Key Success Factors
Unique network of geographies and hubs to deliver unmatched passenger and cargo platforms
Only South American air carrier group with global international operations - connecting the subcontinent with North America, Europe, Africa and Oceania
Group of 7+ airlines operating under a single, recognizable brand and seamless passenger experience
Unparalleled combined passenger-cargo operations
Ability to deliver consistent financial results despite economic volatility across many South American markets
Disciplined use of leverage to maximize operating flexibility
Proven track record in successfully implementing transformational initiatives
Leading airline group in Latin America and the world
45
Passengers carried during 20221 (millions)
23 20 20 16
8
LATAM Aeromexico
Only Long-Haul & Regional carriers based in Latin America
Leading cargo network in Latin America2
~$1.8bn
+870k Tonnes
~57.8%
23 Countries &
Revenues (LTM)
Transported (LTM)
Load Factor
141 Destinations
Cargo business fits seamlessly within LATAM's overall network
Leading Frequent Flyer Program in South America
Source: Integrated Report 2019 and Bloomberg
Over 39 million members in 2021 (7th largest in the world)
2
1Data as of 3Q 2022.
2Metrics as of September 30, 2022.
3
1
2 1
2
3
SCL (Chile): connectivity to North
America, Europe and Oceania
GRU (Brazil): connectivity to Europe, Africa, Asia (Tel Aviv), and select service in North America
LIM (Peru): connectivity to North
America, the Caribbean, and
Europe
Leading market share across domestic markets and an unparalleled network connecting Latin America to the rest of the world
Note: LATAM Airlines Argentina ceased operations in 2020. South America's capacity shares calculated considering the countries where the group counts with domestic operations (i.e. Brazil, Chile, Peru, Ecuador and Colombia).
4
Source: 1 ANAC Brazil's website (RPKs), JAC Chile's website (RPKs), DGAC Peru's website (number of passengers carried), Diio.net for Colombia and Ecuador (ASKs) as of September 2022; 2 Diio.net measured in ASKs as of September 2022.
5
