  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Chile
  4. Santiago Stock Exchange
  5. LATAM Airlines Group S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LTM   CL0000000423

LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.

(LTM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-10
4.990 CLP   -4.06%
12:00pLatam Airlines S A : Morgan Stanley Annual Latin American Executive Conference
PU
2022Latin America emerging as hot spot for more climate-friendly jet fuel
RE
2022Brazilian airline workers union to go on partial strike from Monday
RE
News 
Most relevantAll News

LATAM Airlines S A : Morgan Stanley Annual Latin American Executive Conference

01/12/2023 | 12:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Morgan Stanley Latin American Executive Conference

LATAM Airlines Corporate Update

January 2023

LATAM: Latin America's leading airline group and global player

Key Success Factors

  • Unique network of geographies and hubs to deliver unmatched passenger and cargo platforms
  • Only South American air carrier group with global international operations - connecting the subcontinent with North America, Europe, Africa and Oceania
  • Group of 7+ airlines operating under a single, recognizable brand and seamless passenger experience
  • Unparalleled combined passenger-cargo operations
  • Ability to deliver consistent financial results despite economic volatility across many South American markets
  • Disciplined use of leverage to maximize operating flexibility
  • Proven track record in successfully implementing transformational initiatives

Leading airline group in Latin America and the world

45

Passengers carried during 20221 (millions)

23 20 20 16

8

LATAM Aeromexico

Only Long-Haul & Regional carriers based in Latin America

Leading cargo network in Latin America2

~$1.8bn

+870k Tonnes

~57.8%

23 Countries &

Revenues (LTM)

Transported (LTM)

Load Factor

141 Destinations

Cargo business fits seamlessly within LATAM's overall network

Leading Frequent Flyer Program in South America

Source: Integrated Report 2019 and Bloomberg

Over 39 million members in 2021 (7th largest in the world)

2

1Data as of 3Q 2022.

2Metrics as of September 30, 2022.

3

1

2 1

2

3

SCL (Chile): connectivity to North

America, Europe and Oceania

GRU (Brazil): connectivity to Europe, Africa, Asia (Tel Aviv), and select service in North America

LIM (Peru): connectivity to North

America, the Caribbean, and

Europe

Leading market share across domestic markets and an unparalleled network connecting Latin America to the rest of the world

Note: LATAM Airlines Argentina ceased operations in 2020. South America's capacity shares calculated considering the countries where the group counts with domestic operations (i.e. Brazil, Chile, Peru, Ecuador and Colombia).

4

Source: 1 ANAC Brazil's website (RPKs), JAC Chile's website (RPKs), DGAC Peru's website (number of passengers carried), Diio.net for Colombia and Ecuador (ASKs) as of September 2022; 2 Diio.net measured in ASKs as of September 2022.

  • 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

LATAM Airlines Group SA published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 16:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
