Passengers transported by LATAM Group to international destinations grew 44% in August this year, compared to 2022

· The total number of passengers transported during August reached 6.7 million people, 16.3% compared to the same month in 2022. In the first eight months of the year, LATAM transported more than 47 million people.

September 12, 2023 - LATAM Group reported that the total number of passengers transported last August grew 16.3% compared to the same month in 2022, reaching 6.7 million people. Of this amount, passengers transported to international destinations stood out growing 44.1%. In turn, the amount of passengers carried in domestic SSC flights (Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru) grew 14.2%; and domestic flights from Brazil grew 9.7%.

So far this year, the total number of passengers transported reached more than 47 million people, a change of 19.6% compared to January - August 2022 section.

Operational statistics for August 2023

Regarding operations measured in available seats - kilometers (ASK), they grew by 16% compared to August 2022 and, during the first eight months of 2023, capacity increased by 23.7% compared to the same period of 2022.

Passenger traffic measured in revenue passenger-kilometers (RPK) grew 18.6% compared to the same month in 2022, highlighting the 33.9% increase on international routes. So far this year, LATAM Group increased its RPK by 25.3%.

In cargo, capacity (measured in available ton-kilometers - ATK) increased by 9.3% compared to August 2022, reaching 596 million available ton-kilometers.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT INFORMATION

LATAM Airlines Group S.A.

Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@latam.com

Tel: (56-2) 2565-3844

www.latamairlinesgroup.net

The following table summarizes the traffic activity in August and the accumulated of 2023 compared to 2022.

LATAM GROUP OPERATIONS August Year to Date 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change LATAM GROUP PASSENGER OPERATIONS REVENUE PASSENGER KILOMETERS (million) SYSTEM 10,083 8,499 18.6% 73,058 58,308 25.3% DOMESTIC SSC (1) 1,766 1,591 11.0% 13,098 12,509 4.7% DOMESTIC BRAZIL (2) 3,222 3,102 3.9% 23,717 20,663 14.8% INTERNATIONAL (3) 5,095 3,806 33.9% 36,243 25,135 44.2% AVAILABLE SEAT KILOMETERS (million) SYSTEM 11,877 10,240 16.0% 88,997 71,954 23.7% DOMESTIC SSC (1) 2,122 1,948 9.0% 16,092 15,496 3.8% DOMESTIC BRAZIL (2) 3,817 3,754 1.7% 29,779 26,115 14.0% INTERNATIONAL (3) 5,938 4,538 30.8% 43,126 30,343 42.1% PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR SYSTEM 84.9% 83.0% 1.9pp 82.1% 81.0% 1.1pp DOMESTIC SSC (1) 83.2% 81.7% 1.6pp 81.4% 80.7% 0.7pp DOMESTIC BRAZIL (2) 84.4% 82.6% 1.8pp 79.6% 79.1% 0.5pp INTERNATIONAL (3) 85.8% 83.9% 1.9pp 84.0% 82.8% 1.2pp PASSENGER BOARDED (thousand) SYSTEM 6,654 5,723 16.3% 47,553 39,768 19.6% DOMESTIC SSC (1) 2,502 2,191 14.2% 17,805 16,600 7.3% DOMESTIC BRAZIL (2) 2,996 2,730 9.7% 21,582 18,023 19.7% INTERNATIONAL (3) 1,156 802 44.1% 8,165 5,144 58.7% LATAM GROUP CARGO OPERATIONS REVENUE TON KILOMETERS (Cargo) (million) SYSTEM 300 304 -1.6% 2,382 2,287 4.2% AVAILABLE TON KILOMETERS (Cargo) (million) SYSTEM 596 545 9.3% 4,655 3,981 16.9% CARGO LOAD FACTOR SYSTEM 50.3% 55.8% -5.6pp 51.2% 57.5% -6.3pp

(1) Domestic SSC refers to domestic operations of LATAM Airlines Chile, LATAM Airlines Colombia, LATAM Airlines Ecuador and LATAM Airlines Peru.

(2) Domestic Brazil refers to LATAM Airlines Brazil domestic operations.

(3) International refers to international operations of LATAM Airlines Brazil, LATAM Airlines Chile, LATAM Airlines Colombia, LATAM Airlines Ecuador and LATAM Airlines Peru.

ABOUT LATAM GROUP

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. and its subsidiaries are the leading airline group in Latin America, with presence in five domestic markets in the region: Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, in addition to international operations within Latin America and to Europe, Oceania, the United States and the Caribbean.

The group has a fleet of Boeing 767, 777, 787, Airbus A321, A320, A320neo and A319 aircraft. LATAM Cargo Chile, LATAM Cargo Colombia and LATAM Cargo Brazil are the LATAM group's cargo subsidiaries, having a combined fleet of 18 freighter aircraft, which will gradually increase to a total of 19 cargo aircraft by 2024. These cargo subsidiaries have access to the group's passenger aircraft, and operate within the LATAM group network, as well as on exclusive international routes for cargo transportation. In addition, they offer a modern infrastructure and a wide variety of services and support options to meet the needs of its customers.

More financial information at www.latamairlinesgroup.net

www.latam.com

