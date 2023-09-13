Passengers transported by LATAM Group to international destinations grew 44% in August this year, compared to 2022
|The total number of passengers transported during August reached 6.7 million people, 16.3% compared to the same month in 2022. In the first eight months of the year, LATAM transported more than 47 million people.
September 12, 2023 - LATAM Group reported that the total number of passengers transported last August grew 16.3% compared to the same month in 2022, reaching 6.7 million people. Of this amount, passengers transported to international destinations stood out growing 44.1%. In turn, the amount of passengers carried in domestic SSC flights (Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru) grew 14.2%; and domestic flights from Brazil grew 9.7%.
So far this year, the total number of passengers transported reached more than 47 million people, a change of 19.6% compared to January - August 2022 section.
Operational statistics for August 2023
Regarding operations measured in available seats - kilometers (ASK), they grew by 16% compared to August 2022 and, during the first eight months of 2023, capacity increased by 23.7% compared to the same period of 2022.
Passenger traffic measured in revenue passenger-kilometers (RPK) grew 18.6% compared to the same month in 2022, highlighting the 33.9% increase on international routes. So far this year, LATAM Group increased its RPK by 25.3%.
In cargo, capacity (measured in available ton-kilometers - ATK) increased by 9.3% compared to August 2022, reaching 596 million available ton-kilometers.
The following table summarizes the traffic activity in August and the accumulated of 2023 compared to 2022.
|LATAM GROUP OPERATIONS
|August
|Year to Date
|2023
|2022
|% Change
|2023
|2022
|% Change
|LATAM GROUP PASSENGER OPERATIONS
|REVENUE PASSENGER KILOMETERS (million)
|SYSTEM
|10,083
|8,499
|18.6%
|73,058
|58,308
|25.3%
|DOMESTIC SSC (1)
|1,766
|1,591
|11.0%
|13,098
|12,509
|4.7%
|DOMESTIC BRAZIL (2)
|3,222
|3,102
|3.9%
|23,717
|20,663
|14.8%
|INTERNATIONAL (3)
|5,095
|3,806
|33.9%
|36,243
|25,135
|44.2%
|AVAILABLE SEAT KILOMETERS (million)
|SYSTEM
|11,877
|10,240
|16.0%
|88,997
|71,954
|23.7%
|DOMESTIC SSC (1)
|2,122
|1,948
|9.0%
|16,092
|15,496
|3.8%
|DOMESTIC BRAZIL (2)
|3,817
|3,754
|1.7%
|29,779
|26,115
|14.0%
|INTERNATIONAL (3)
|5,938
|4,538
|30.8%
|43,126
|30,343
|42.1%
|PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR
|SYSTEM
|84.9%
|83.0%
|1.9pp
|82.1%
|81.0%
|1.1pp
|DOMESTIC SSC (1)
|83.2%
|81.7%
|1.6pp
|81.4%
|80.7%
|0.7pp
|DOMESTIC BRAZIL (2)
|84.4%
|82.6%
|1.8pp
|79.6%
|79.1%
|0.5pp
|INTERNATIONAL (3)
|85.8%
|83.9%
|1.9pp
|84.0%
|82.8%
|1.2pp
|PASSENGER BOARDED (thousand)
|SYSTEM
|6,654
|5,723
|16.3%
|47,553
|39,768
|19.6%
|DOMESTIC SSC (1)
|2,502
|2,191
|14.2%
|17,805
|16,600
|7.3%
|DOMESTIC BRAZIL (2)
|2,996
|2,730
|9.7%
|21,582
|18,023
|19.7%
|INTERNATIONAL (3)
|1,156
|802
|44.1%
|8,165
|5,144
|58.7%
|LATAM GROUP CARGO OPERATIONS
|REVENUE TON KILOMETERS (Cargo) (million)
|SYSTEM
|300
|304
|-1.6%
|2,382
|2,287
|4.2%
|AVAILABLE TON KILOMETERS (Cargo) (million)
|SYSTEM
|596
|545
|9.3%
|4,655
|3,981
|16.9%
|CARGO LOAD FACTOR
|SYSTEM
|50.3%
|55.8%
|-5.6pp
|51.2%
|57.5%
|-6.3pp
|(1)
|Domestic SSC refers to domestic operations of LATAM Airlines Chile, LATAM Airlines Colombia, LATAM Airlines Ecuador and LATAM Airlines Peru.
|(2)
|Domestic Brazil refers to LATAM Airlines Brazil domestic operations.
|(3)
|International refers to international operations of LATAM Airlines Brazil, LATAM Airlines Chile, LATAM Airlines Colombia, LATAM Airlines Ecuador and LATAM Airlines Peru.
ABOUT LATAM GROUP
LATAM Airlines Group S.A. and its subsidiaries are the leading airline group in Latin America, with presence in five domestic markets in the region: Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, in addition to international operations within Latin America and to Europe, Oceania, the United States and the Caribbean.
The group has a fleet of Boeing 767, 777, 787, Airbus A321, A320, A320neo and A319 aircraft. LATAM Cargo Chile, LATAM Cargo Colombia and LATAM Cargo Brazil are the LATAM group's cargo subsidiaries, having a combined fleet of 18 freighter aircraft, which will gradually increase to a total of 19 cargo aircraft by 2024. These cargo subsidiaries have access to the group's passenger aircraft, and operate within the LATAM group network, as well as on exclusive international routes for cargo transportation. In addition, they offer a modern infrastructure and a wide variety of services and support options to meet the needs of its customers.
More financial information at www.latamairlinesgroup.net
www.latam.com
