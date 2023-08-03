LATAM RAISES 2023 GUIDANCE TO US$2.35-2.5B ADJUSTED EBITDAR AND DOUBLE-DIGIT MARGIN FOR FY 2023 ON THE BACK OF STRONG SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

Santiago, Chile, August 2, 2023 - LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (SSE: LTM), announced today its consolidated financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2023. "LATAM" or "the Company" makes reference to the consolidated entity, which includes its passenger and cargo affiliated airlines in Latin America. LATAM prepares its financial statements under IFRS as issued by the IASB, however, for ease of presentation and comparison, the Income Statement in this report is presented in an adapted US Format. On some occasions, adjustments to these Income Statement figures are made for Special Items. A table reconciling these figures adjusted for Special Items to their as-reported IFRS figures can be found at the end of the report. All figures in this report are expressed in U.S. dollars. Percentages and certain U.S. dollar, Chilean peso and Brazilian real amounts contained in this report have been rounded for ease of presentation. Any discrepancies in any table between totals and the sums of the amounts listed are due to rounding. The Brazilian real / U.S. dollar average exchange rate for the quarter was BRL 4.95 per USD.

HIGHLIGHTS

During the second quarter of 2023, the group's passenger operations increased 28.4% compared to the same quarter of 2022. LATAM reported an adjusted operating income of US$271 million and an adjusted operating margin of 10.1%. Total revenues reached US$2,676 million and increased US$450 million compared to the same period of last year. LATAM presented a net income attributable to the owners of the company of US$145 million. Liquidity and leverage position continue to improve on a quarter-over-quarter basis resulting in adjusted leverage of 2.4x and liquidity of US$2.6 billion.

● During the second quarter, the group's consolidated operations (measured in ASKs) increased 28.4% compared to the same quarter of 2022 (93.2% of 2019). International operations (long haul and regional operations of various affiliates), which have had a slower recovery compared to the affiliate's domestic operations, increased 48.4% compared to 2022 in terms of capacity and reached 80.5% of 2019 levels. LATAM Airlines Brazil's domestic operations increased 18.0% compared to 2022, while the Domestic Spanish-Speaking Countries (domestic operations of the affiliates in Colombia, Chile, Peru and Ecuador), increased in total 6.5% compared to last year.

● Total operating revenues (including other income from operating activities) amounted to US$2,676 million (+20.2% vs 2022) and reached US$5,482 (+31.0% vs 2022) for the first half of the year. Passenger revenues increased 32.9% explained by the strong passenger demand environment and the recovery of international operations, while cargo revenues decreased 23.2% explained by the continued softening of cargo yields. Adjusted operating expenses were US$2,405 million during the quarter (+2.8% vs 2022) and for the first six months of the year amounted to US$4,915 million (+12.6% vs 2022). Strong passenger demand and the decrease in jet fuel prices, despite weakening cargo demand, enabled LATAM to achieve an adjusted operating margin of 10.1% for the quarter and 10.3% for the first half of the year. Adjusted EBITDAR amounted to US$559 million during the quarter and US$1,132 million for the first six months of the year.

● During the quarter, passenger CASK ex fuel was US$4.3 cents, posting a 10.4% decrease compared to the same period of 2022, and a 7.5% increase vs the first quarter of the year, partially explained by currency appreciations.

● LATAM reported a net income attributable to the owners of the company of US$145 million in the period, driven by higher passenger revenues and lower fuel prices during the quarter. For the year-to-date period, LATAM Airlines recorded a net income attributable to the owners of the company of US$267 million.

● During the quarter, the group generated US$110 million in cash, increasing liquidity to US$2.6 billion. Liquidity as a percentage of revenues of last twelve months reached 24.3%.

● Based on its strong performance, LATAM is updating its guidance, in particular with regard to operating margin, EBITDAR, leverage and liquidity indicators, having incorporated the results of the first half of 2023 and a positive demand outlook. Full year adjusted operating margin is expected to be 10-11% with adjusted EBITDAR of US$2.35 billion - US$2.5 billion and an end of year adjusted net leverage of 2.4x - 2.5x.

● LATAM's focus on customer experience was recognized once again by Skytrax World Airline Awards, for the fourth consecutive year LATAM group was recognized as the Best Airline in South America and for the second consecutive year LATAM group was distinguished as "Best Seat Comfort in South America" and "Best Catering in South America" of the APEX Passengers Choice Awards. These awards reflects the group's ongoing commitment to improving its passengers' travel experience.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS SECOND QUARTER 2023

The second quarter results are a clear demonstration of LATAM group, post restructuring, which has an ever-strengthened network, a leading value proposition for customers, diversified revenue streams, competitive cost structure and a strong balance sheet. On June 29, LATAM's Chapter 11 case file was officially closed by the US Bankruptcy Court, following the execution of the Final Decree Order by the Honorable James L. Garrity, Jr.

In the second quarter, the group presented a double-digit adjusted operating margin, a record second quarter result. LATAM posted an adjusted EBITDAR of US$1,132 million for the first half of the year, the best result in LATAM´s history for a first-half result, and continued increasing its liquidity and reducing the group's net debt, reflecting LATAM's strong business and financial profile. Additionally, LATAM reported solid cash generation of US$110 million during the quarter.

"LATAM has been working systematically and with a long-term focus. Our financial results are the result of the combination of an effective business strategy, an attractive value proposition for customers, cost discipline, a robust network in the region, a globally-leading punctuality worldwide, and a solid balance sheet," said Roberto Alvo, CEO of LATAM Airlines Group.

The quarter was particularly active with regard to network expansion. LATAM Airlines Peru announced new routes, such as Lima-Aruba and Lima-Caracas. Within the JVA scope with Delta, three new routes (Medellin-Miami, Lima-Atlanta and Cartagena-Atlanta) and a second daily flight between Bogota and Atlanta were announced in the quarter, expanding the airlines' networks and providing better connectivity between North and South America. In total, six new routes have been announced within the scope of the JV. Furthermore, LATAM Airlines Brazil announced a new interline agreement with South African carrier Airlink and these new routes under the interline agreement will be available on September 2nd, the date when LATAM Airlines Brazil will resume its service to Johannesburg from Sao Paulo. Under this new agreement, passengers will have access to more than 40 destinations across Africa.

In March, LATAM Airlines Colombia added 5 aircraft to the Colombian market and increased its capacity by approximately 20%. As a result, the Colombian affiliate reached a domestic market share of 33% in this quarter and it was recently announced that LATAM Airlines Colombia was allocated slots in the Bogotá El Dorado Airport for the winter season replacing those temporarily assigned in March allowing the affiliate to maintain its increased capacity.

During the second quarter, the cargo affiliates announced two new cargo routes, Miami-Guayaquil and Miami-San Jose Dos Campos, strengthening the Miami cargo hub and expanding the cargo network of the group. Although the cargo demand has softened compared to the previous year, during the Mother's Day season, the group led the transportation of flowers from Colombia and Ecuador to the United States, transporting 19,800 tons. The cargo affiliates are the region's leaders in the transportation of flowers thanks to the addition of a new converted cargo freighter. Additionally, cargo has recorded historic highs in customer satisfaction from its customers, driven by customer service improvements and network size growth.

Related to LATAM's sustainability strategy, in the second quarter of the year, LATAM reached an 88% reduction of single-use plastic in onboard passenger services and 82% reduction in the group's total operation. LATAM group is committed to its 100% reduction goal by the end of this year. Thanks to the sustainability projects to reach zero waste to landfill by 2027 the group was recognized as the most sustainable airline in service on board by the Onboard Hospitality Awards 2023. Notably, LATAM cargo was distinguished by IATA as the winner of the Air Cargo Innovation Award for its plastic reduction projects in its cargo operations in Chile and Brazil. The initiatives were designed by employees of the cargo affiliates and are part of the group's commitment to achieve zero waste to landfill by 2027.

LATAM Airlines Colombia announced the partnership with Bio-D, one of the main companies in Colombia leading the search for sustainable energy solutions, which seeks to develop enabling conditions for SAF production in the region through the exchange of best practices, information and technical knowledge. Also related to sustainable fuel, LATAM group in partnership with Kuehne + Nagel and Elite Flowers, purchased over 25,000 liters of SAF, to reduce the emissions equivalent of a Bogotá - Miami Cargo flight.

Finally, during April, LATAM group started the program "1+1 offset to conserve". This program offers LATAM group's passengers the possibility to help protect and conserve iconic ecosystems of our region and their biodiversity. For every ton of CO2 that is compensated by the customers, the group compensates the same amount, doubling the impact.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

LATAM group reported total operating revenues of US$2,676 million in the second quarter, an increase of 20.2% compared to 2Q22, mainly explained by a 32.9% increase in passenger revenues, despite weaker cargo revenues, which decreased by 23.2%.

Total revenues for the first half of 2023 reached US$5,482 million compared to US$4,185 million in the same period of 2022. The 31.0% increase is explained by a 46.0% increase in passenger revenues, offsetting an 18.0% decrease in cargo revenues. Passenger and cargo revenues accounted for 85.2% and 13.4% of total operating revenues, respectively, for the first half of 2023.

Passenger revenues amounted to US$2,278 million in the second quarter, increasing 32.9% versus the same period of 2022, explained by an increase of 28.4% in operations, especially driven by the continued recovery of international operations, accompanied by a context marked by healthy demand and yields. During the period, passenger demand (measured in RPKs) increased 28.6% and passenger yields grew 3.3% versus 2022. During the quarter, LATAM group reached a solid consolidated load factor of 80.4% (+0.2 p.p. versus 2022). In the second quarter, the group's RASK reached US$7.0 cents, showing an increase of 3.5% compared to the same period of last year explained by the strong demand and yields environment.

Cargo revenues decreased 23.2% compared to the second quarter of 2022, totaling US$355 million, explained by the softening in cargo yields due to an increased capacity and decreased south-bound demand to South America. Despite the above, cargo revenues compared to the same period of 2019 outperformed it by 32%. Cargo yields were US$40 cents, and despite the structural softening of the business, were still situated 26.2% over 2019 levels.

Other income amounted to US$43 million, decreasing 13.4% versus the previous year, mainly due to the cessation of certain compensation payments from Delta Air Lines as agreed upon in the signing of the Joint Venture Agreement in 2019.

Total adjusted operating expenses were US$2,405 million, showing a 2.8% increase versus the previous year, mainly explained by the increase in passenger operations, exchange rate variations and inflationary pressure, and offset by the decrease of aircraft fuel expense and the implementation of cost saving initiatives cross all the functions. In terms of capacity, the group increased its passenger operation by 28.4% (measured in ASKs) compared to the same quarter of 2022. Average fuel price (excluding hedges) during the quarter decreased 29% versus the previous year. In the quarter, the group reported a passenger CASK ex-fuel of US$4.3 cents, posting a 10.4% decrease compared to the same period of 2022, and a 7.5% increase vs the first quarter of the year, which was driven partially by the appreciation of the Brazilian real.

The changes in adjusted operating expenses during the quarter were mainly explained by:

● Wages and benefits increased 23.8% versus the same period of 2022, in part explained by a 10.9% increase in the average headcount of the group (pilots and cabin crew increased 15.7% vs the previous year). Additionally, this increase in wages and benefits cost was impacted by inflation-linked salary variations.

● Aircraft fuel costs decreased 10.4% compared to the second quarter of 2022, explained by the decrease in jet fuel prices, despite the increase in fuel consumption. During the quarter, average fuel price (excluding hedges) noted a 29% decrease versus the same period of 2022. LATAM recognized a loss of US$15.3 million related to hedging contracts, which compares to a gain of US$11.9 million during the same period of 2022.

● Commissions to agents increased 21.4% versus 2022, associated with the increase in sales and operations, and the recovery of the international segment.

● Depreciation and amortization increased 1.4% versus 2022, mainly explained by arrival of new Airbus A320 aircraft and offset by an increase in aircraft utilization.

● Other rental and landing fees increased by 24.9% compared to 2022, in line with the operational increase and the recovery of international operations.

● Passenger services expenses totaled US$65 million, increasing 77.0% versus the same period of 2022, explained by the important increase in international operations and the resumption of onboard catering services this year, compared to the previous year in which there were still certain COVID-19 related restrictions in place.

● Aircraft rentals expenses, which correspond to LATAM group's fleet power-by-the-hour (PBH) contracts, amounted to US$23 million, representing a 68.2% decrease versus 2Q22, following the expiry of all PBH contracts for the narrow body fleet during the second quarter of 2022. This expense is considered a special item since there is a non-cash double counting of fleet PBH in Aircraft Rentals and in the Depreciation & Amortization line, and therefore has been adjusted for in the adjusted financial figures. PBH contracts will continue to be in place in 2023 as certain wide-body fleet contracts remain in effect until 2024. These variable payment agreements were implemented following their approval by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in context of Chapter 11 proceedings during the second and third quarters of 20211.

● Aircraft maintenance expenses totaled US$153 million, corresponding to a 5.6% increase versus 2022, mainly explained by higher unit costs due to global inflationary pressures and an increase in the group's operation.

● Other operating expenses decreased 5.1% compared to 2022 to US$320 million. Explained by certain one-offs recorded in the second quarter of 2022, driven by operation in 2022.

1 Beginning in the second quarter of 2021, LATAM amended its Aircraft Lease contracts, which included lease payment based on Power by the Hour (PBH) at the beginning of the contract and then switches to fixed-rent payments. A right of use asset and a lease liability was recognized as result of those amendments at the date of modification of the contract, even if they initially have a variable payment period. As a result of the application of the lease accounting policy, the right of use assets continues to be amortized on a straight-line basis over the term of the lease from the contract modification date. The expenses for the period include both: the lease expense for variable payments (Aircraft Rentals) as well as the expenses resulting from the amortization of the right of use assets from the beginning of the contract (included in the Depreciation line) and interest from the lease liability (included in Lease Liabilities).

Non-operating Result

● Interest income amounted to US$45 million in the quarter, representing a US$40 million increase from the same period of 2022. This was explained by the increase in cash levels and interest rates.

● Interest expense decreased 16.4% versus 2022, to US$173 million during the quarter, mainly due to the significant reduction in the group's financial debt after LATAM's exit from Chapter 11.

● Other income (expense) registered a US$46 million expense during the quarter. This was mainly explained by foreign currency corrections.

● Net income attributable to the owners of the parent company during the quarter was US$145 million.

LIQUIDITY AND FINANCING

In the second quarter, LATAM generated US$110 million in cash, effectively increasing liquidity to US$2.6 billion, comprised by US$1.5 billion in cash and cash equivalents, in addition to US$1.1 billion in available and fully undrawn revolving credit facilities ("RCF"). Liquidity as a percentage of revenues of last twelve months reached 24.3%.

LATAM registered a financial debt of US$4.1 billion (-2.4% versus the previous quarter), while gross debt (financial debt and lease liabilities) was US$6.4 billion and posted a net financial debt of US$4.9 billion. At the end of the period, LATAM reported adjusted leverage (net financial debt/ Adj. EBITDAR) of 2.4x, demonstrating the strong capital structure of the group after the reorganization process, and the operational robustness of LATAM.

With respect to LATAM's fuel hedging policy, its main objective is to protect against medium-term liquidity risk from fuel price increases, while benefiting from fuel price reductions. Accordingly, LATAM hedges a portion of its estimated fuel consumption. Hedge positions per quarter for the next months, as of June 30, 2023, are shown in the table below:

3Q23 4Q23 1Q24 2Q24 Hedge positions Estimated Fuel consumption hedged 48 % 34 % 25 % 3 %

LATAM FLEET PLAN

LATAM group's fleet is comprised of 239 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, 54 Boeing wide-body aircraft and 18 Boeing cargo freighters, totaling 311 aircraft. For a breakdown of the current fleet, please see the fleet chart in the reference tables section toward the end of this report. As of the date of publication, LATAM has fleet commitment agreements with Airbus and Boeing for new aircraft and additionally has signed several contracts with lessors to receive both narrow-body Airbus and wide-body Boeing aircraft in the coming years, as detailed below. These newer aircraft will allow LATAM to renew and expand its fleet, reflecting LATAM's commitment to a modern fleet and its long-term sustainability strategy toward carbon neutrality by 2050.

With regard to its cargo fleet, the group is carrying out an expansion plan by converting B767 passenger aircraft into cargo freighters. And, as of the publication date, only one conversion remains.

Fleet Plan 2023 2024 2025 Passenger Aircraft Narrow Body Airbus Ceo Family 223 215 199 Airbus Neo Family 31 44 56 Total NB 254 259 255 Wide Body Boeing 787 37 37 41 Other Boeing 21 19 19 Total WB 58 56 60 TOTAL 312 315 315 Cargo Aircraft Boeing 767-300F 20 19 19 TOTAL 20 19 19 TOTAL FLEET 332 334 334

Note: This fleet plan considers LATAM group's committed arrivals and takes into account the group's current decisions regarding aircraft retirements. In the Financial Statements, Note 13 describes the aircraft that are currently held for sale and expected to be retired in 2024.

2023 GUIDANCE

The company is raising its guidance for the full year 2023 due to the strong results of the first half of 2023, and a positive demand environment. The adjusted operating margin is projected to be between 10-11%, up from 6% - 8%. LATAM expects an adjusted EBITDAR of US$ 2.35 - 2.5 billion, as compared to the previous guidance of between US$2.0 billion and US$2.2 billion. LATAM is updating the expectations for net debt to US$5.7 billion - US$5.8 billion at the end of the year and maintain its Leverage (Net debt / Adj. EBITDAR) to 2.4x - 2.5x.

Guidance Updated 2023E Previous 2023E ASK Growth vs 2022 International 35% - 37% 37 - 40% Brazil Domestic 8% - 10% 8 - 11% Spanish Speaking Countries Domestic 6% - 8% 8 - 11% TOTAL 20% - 22% 20 - 24% ATK Growth vs 2022 16% - 18% 20 - 23% Revenues (US$ billion) 11.3 - 11.6 11 - 11.5 CASK ex fuel (US$ cents) 4.8 - 4.9 4.6 - 4.7 Passenger CASK ex fuel1 (US$ cents) 4.2 - 4.3 4.0 - 4.1 EBIT Margin 9.0% - 10.0% 5 - 7% Adjusted EBIT Margin2 10.0% - 11.0% 6 - 8% Adjusted EBITDAR2 (US$ billion) 2.35 - 2.50 2.0 - 2.2 Liquidity3 (US$ billion) 2.6 - 2.7 2.3 - 2.4 Financial Net Debt4 (US$ billion) 5.7 - 5.8 6.1 - 6.2 Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDAR (x) 2.4x - 2.5x 2.9x - 3.1x Assumptions Average exchange rate (BRL/USD) 4.8 Jet fuel price (US$/bbl) 100

Footnotes:

1) Passenger CASK ex fuel excludes cargo costs associated with belly and freighter operations and variable Aircraft Rental expenses (non-cash P&L effect).

2) Adjusted EBIT Margin and Adjusted EBITDAR exclude non-recurring items and variable Aircraft Rental expenses (non-cash P&L effect).

3) Liquidity is defined as Cash and Cash Equivalents and undrawn, committed revolving credit facilities.

4) Financial Net Debt includes operating leases liabilities, financial leases and other financial debt excluding associated guarantees, net of Cash and Cash Equivalents.

Financial Statements Publication & Conference Call

LATAM filed its yearly financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2023, with the Comisión para el Mercado Financiero (CMF) of Chile on August 2, 2023. These financial statements are available in Spanish and English at http://www.latamairlinesgroup.net. For further inquiries, please contact the Investor Relations team at InvestorRelations@latam.com.

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 9:00 am ET / 9:00 am Santiago.

Webcast Link: click here

Teleconference Link: click here

LATAM Airlines Group S.A.

Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2023 (in thousands of US Dollars)

For the three month period ended June 30 2023 Adjustments 2023 Adjusted 2022 Adjusted % Change REVENUE Passenger 2,277,553 2,277,553 1,713,385 32.9 % Cargo 355,324 355,324 462,829 (23.2 )% Other Income 43,186 43,186 49,873 (13.4 )% TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE 2,676,063 2,676,063 2,226,087 20.2 % EXPENSES Wages and Benefits (377,948 ) 19,258 (358,690 ) (289,633 ) 23.8 % Aircraft Fuel (850,523 ) (850,523 ) (948,908 ) (10.4 )% Commissions to Agents (50,947 ) (50,947 ) (41,951 ) 21.4 % Depreciation and Amortization (287,405 ) (287,405 ) (283,459 ) 1.4 % Other Rental and Landing Fees (318,942 ) (318,942 ) (255,430 ) 24.9 % Passenger Services (65,402 ) (65,402 ) (36,957 ) 77.0 % Aircraft Rentals (23,464 ) 23,464 - - n.m. Aircraft Maintenance (152,871 ) (152,871 ) (144,741 ) 5.6 % Other Operating Expenses (320,047 ) (320,047 ) (337,320 ) (5.1 )% TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES (2,447,549 ) 42,722 (2,404,827 ) (2,338,399 ) 2.8 % OPERATING INCOME/(LOSS) 228,514 42,722 271,236 (112,312 ) (341.5 )% Operating Margin 8.5 % 1.6 pp 10.1 % (5.0 )% 15.2 pp Interest Income 45,264 45,264 5,670 698.3 % Interest Expense (172,613 ) (172,613 ) (206,422 ) (16.4 )% Adjusted Other Income (Expense) 45,685 45,685 (135,573 ) (133.7 )% INCOME/(LOSS) BEFORE TAXES 146,850 42,722 189,572 (448,637 ) (142.3 )% Income Taxes (2,792 ) (2,792 ) (1,962 ) 42.3 % NET INCOME/(LOSS) 144,058 42,722 186,780 (450,599 ) (141.5 )% Attributable to: Owners of the parent 145,251 42,722 187,973 (449,522 ) (141.8 )% Non-controlling interest (1,193 ) (1,193 ) (1,077 ) 10.8 % NET INCOME/(LOSS) attributable to the owners of the parent 145,251 42,722 187,973 (449,522 ) (141.8 )% Net Margin attributable to the owners of the parent 5.4 % 1.6 pp 7.0 % (20.2 )% 27.2 pp Effective Tax Rate (1.9 )% 0.4 pp (1.5 )% 0.4 % (1.9 )pp EBITDA 515,919 42,722 558,641 171,147 226.4 % EBITDA Margin 19.3 % 1.6 pp. 20.9 % 7.7 % 13.2 pp. EBITDAR 539,383 19,258 558,641 171,147 226.4 % EBITDAR Margin 20.2 % 0.7 pp. 20.9 % 7.7 % 13.2 pp.

Note: Adjustments in the quarter include LATAM's variable fleet payments (PBH) accounted for in Aircraft Rentals as well as employee compensation associated with the Corporate Incentive Plan. Applicable adjustments have been made for the 2022 period in order to be comparable and thus explaining any difference from previously reported figures.

LATAM Airlines Group S.A.

Consolidated Financial Results for the six-month period ended June (in thousands of US Dollars)

For the six month period ended June 30 2023 Adjustments 2023 Adjusted 2022 Adjusted % Change REVENUE Passenger 4,671,904 4,671,904 3,199,624 46.0 % Cargo 732,615 732,615 893,527 (18.0 )% Other Income 77,002 77,002 91,967 (16.3 )% TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE 5,481,521 5,481,521 4,185,118 31.0 % EXPENSES Wages and Benefits (737,812 ) 27,567 (710,245 ) (573,886 ) 23.8 % Aircraft Fuel (1,910,282 ) (1,910,282 ) (1,699,477 ) 12.4 % Commissions to Agents (100,928 ) (100,928 ) (70,510 ) 43.1 % Depreciation and Amortization (565,459 ) (565,459 ) (575,704 ) (1.8 )% Other Rental and Landing Fees (616,287 ) (616,287 ) (479,875 ) 28.4 % Passenger Services (128,535 ) (128,535 ) (70,311 ) 82.8 % Aircraft Rentals (47,196 ) 47,196 - - n.m. Aircraft Maintenance (290,473 ) (290,473 ) (300,285 ) (3.3 )% Other Operating Expenses (593,001 ) (593,001 ) (595,928 ) (0.5 )% TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES (4,989,973 ) 74,763 (4,915,210 ) (4,365,976 ) 12.6 % OPERATING INCOME/(LOSS) 491,548 74,763 566,311 (180,858 ) (413.1 )% Operating Margin 9.0 % 1.4 pp 10.3 % (4.3 )% 14.7 pp Interest Income 63,186 63,186 10,233 517.5 % Interest Expense (336,777 ) (336,777 ) (465,820 ) (27.7 )% Adjusted Other Income (Expense) 43,072 43,072 (134,743 ) (132.0 )% INCOME/(LOSS) BEFORE TAXES 261,029 74,763 335,792 (771,188 ) (143.5 )% Income Taxes 4,087 4,087 8,933 (54.2 )% NET INCOME/(LOSS) 265,116 74,763 339,879 (762,255 ) (144.6 )% Attributable to: Owners of the parent 267,052 74,763 341,815 (759,987 ) (145.0 )% Non-controlling interest (1,936 ) (1,936 ) (2,268 ) (14.6 )% NET INCOME/(LOSS) attributable to the owners of the parent 267,052 74,763 341,815 (759,987 ) (145.0 )% Net Margin attributable to the owners of the parent 4.9 % 1.4 pp 6.2 % (18.2 )% 24.4 pp Effective Tax Rate 1.6 % (0.3 )pp 1.2 % (1.2 )% 2.4 pp EBITDA 1,057,007 74,763 1,131,770 394,846 186.6 % EBITDA Margin 19.3 % 1.4 pp. 20.6 % 9.4 % 11.2 pp EBITDAR 1,104,203 27,567 1,131,770 394,846 186.6 % EBITDAR Margin 20.1 % 0.5 pp. 20.6 % 9.4 % 11.2 pp

Note: Adjustments in the quarter include LATAM's variable fleet payments (PBH) accounted for in Aircraft Rentals as well as employee compensation associated with the Corporate Incentive Plan. Applicable adjustments have been made for the 2022 period in order to be comparable and thus explaining any difference from previously reported figures.

LATAM Airlines Group S.A.

Consolidated Operational Statistics

For the three month period ended June 30 For the six month period ended June 30 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change System Costs per ASK (US Cent) 7.5 9.5 (21.0 )% 7.7 8.8 (13.1 )% Costs per ASK ex fuel (US Cents) 4.9 5.8 (15.0 )% 4.7 5.5 (13.9 )% Passenger CASK ex fuel (US$ cents) 4.3 4.8 (10.4 )% 4.1 4.6 (10.9 )% Fuel Gallons Consumed (millions) 284.7 231.1 23.2 % 569.6 463.5 22.9 % Fuel Gallons Consumed per 1,000 ASKs 8.8 9.1 (4.1 )% 8.7 9.1 (3.5 )% Fuel Price (with hedge) (US$ per gallon) 2.99 4.11 (27.2 )% 3.35 3.67 (8.5 )% Fuel Price (without hedge) (US$ per gallon) 2.94 4.14 (29.0 )% 3.33 3.69 (9.9 )% Average Trip Length (km) 1,226 1,195 2.6 % 1,248 1,227 1.7 % Total Number of Employees (average) 33,819 30,506 10.9 % 33,355 30,135 10.7 % Total Number of Employees (end of the period) 34,118 30,646 11.3 % 34,118 30,646 11.3 % Passenger ASKs (millions) 32,477 25,294 28.4 % 65,213 51,207 27.4 % RPKs (millions) 26,107 20,295 28.6 % 52,637 41,149 27.9 % Passengers Transported (thousands) 17,128 13,974 22.6 % 34,082 28,325 20.3 % Load Factor (based on ASKs) % 80.4 % 80.2 % 0.2 pp 80.7 % 80.4 % 0.4 pp Yield based on RPKs (US Cents) 8.7 8.4 3.3 % 8.9 7.8 14.1 % Revenues per ASK (US cents) 7.0 6.8 3.5 % 7.2 6.2 14.7 % Cargo ATKs (millions) 1,761 1,459 20.7 % 3,464 2,889 19.9 % RTKs (millions) 889 847 5.0 % 1,791 1,683 6.4 % Tons Transported (thousands) 225 219 2.5 % 454 434 4.6 % Load Factor (based on ATKs) % 50.5 % 58.1 % (7.6 )pp 51.7 % 58.2 % (6.5 )pp Yield based on RTKs (US Cents) 40.0 54.6 (26.9 )% 40.9 53.1 (23.0 )% Revenues per ATK (US Cents) 20.2 31.7 (36.4 )% 21.1 30.9 (31.6 )%

Note: Passenger CASK ex fuel excludes special items

LATAM Airlines Group S.A.

Consolidated Balance Sheet (in thousands of US Dollars)

As of

June 30 As of

December 31 2023 2022 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents 1,525,229 1,216,675 Other financial assets 198,767 503,515 Other non-financial assets 164,165 191,364 Trade and other accounts receivable 1,287,604 1,008,109 Accounts receivable from related entities 4,119 19,523 Inventories 531,230 477,789 Current tax assets 51,782 33,033 Total current assets other than non-current assets (or disposal groups) classified as held for sale 3,762,896 3,450,008 Non-current assets (or disposal groups) classified as held for sale 54,160 86,416 Total current assets 3,817,056 3,536,424 Other financial assets 16,975 15,517 Other non-financial assets 176,483 148,378 Accounts receivable 12,850 12,743 Intangible assets other than goodwill 1,145,137 1,080,386 Property, plant and equipment 8,466,403 8,411,661 Deferred tax assets 3,843 5,915 Total non- current assets 9,821,691 9,674,600 Total assets 13,638,747 13,211,024 Liabilities and shareholders' equity: Other financial liabilities 538,572 802,841 Trade and other accounts payables 1,624,534 1,627,992 Accounts payable to related entities - 12 Other provisions 17,155 14,573 Current tax liabilities 2,097 1,026 Other non-financial liabilities 3,046,429 2,642,251 Total current liabilities 5,228,787 5,088,695 - Other financial liabilities 5,863,419 5,979,039 Accounts payable 385,987 326,284 Other provisions 971,760 927,964 Deferred tax liabilities 372,598 344,625 Employee benefits 128,495 93,488 Other non-financial liabilities 441,374 420,208 Total non-current liabilities 8,163,633 8,091,608 Total liabilities 13,392,420 13,180,303 Share capital 5,003,534 13,298,486 Retained earnings/(losses) 244,065 (7,501,896 ) Treasury Shares - (178 ) Other equity 39 39 Other reserves (4,987,842 ) (5,754,173 ) Parent's ownership interest 259,796 42,278 Non-controlling interest (13,469 ) (11,557 ) Total equity 246,327 30,721 Total liabilities and equity 13,638,747 13,211,024

LATAM Airlines Group S.A.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow - Direct Method (in thousands of US Dollars)

As of

June 30,

2023 As of

June 30,

2022 Cash flows from operating activities Cash collection from operating activities Proceeds from sales of goods and services 6,288,152 4,700,096 Other cash receipts from operating activities 84,953 47,069 Payments for operating activities Payments to suppliers for goods and services (4,558,603 ) (3,799,969 ) Payments to and on behalf of employees (681,849 ) (519,223 ) Other payments for operating activities (118,672 ) (132,406 ) Income taxes (paid) (11,527 ) (8,411 ) Other cash inflows (outflows) (32,584 ) (56,282 ) Net cash (out flow) inflow from operating activities 969,870 230,874 Cash flow from investing activities Other cash receipts from sales of equity or debt instruments of other entities - 417 Other payments to acquire equity or debt instruments of other entities - (331 ) Amounts raised from sale of property, plant and equipment 46,524 18,825 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (263,739 ) (212,550 ) Purchases of intangible assets (22,462 ) (26,680 ) Interest Received 37,772 351 Other cash inflows (outflows) 31,111 6,300 Net cash inflow (out flow) from investing activities (170,794 ) (213,668 ) Cash flows from financing activities Payments for changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries that do not result in loss of control (23 ) - Amounts raised from short-term loans - 2,779,476 Loans from Related Entities - 234,363 Loans repayments (159,981 ) (1,870,614 ) Payments of lease liabilities (96,105 ) (10,718 ) Payments of loans to related entities - (728,903 ) Interest paid (273,366 ) (243,511 ) Other cash inflows (outflows) (4,133 ) (70,021 ) Net cash inflow (out flow) from financing activities (533,608 ) 90,072 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents before effect of exchange rate change 265,468 107,278 Effects of variation in the exchange rate on cash and equivalents 43,086 (20,763 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 308,554 86,515 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF YEAR 1,216,675 1,046,835 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD 1,525,229 1,133,350

LATAM Airlines Group S.A.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Reconciliation (in thousands of US Dollars)

Adjusted Free Cash Flow For the

three month

period ended

June 30 For the

six month period ended

June 30 Adjusted EBITDAR 558,641 1,131,770 Income statement adjusted for special items (19,258 ) (27,567 ) EBITDAR 539,383 1,104,203 Changes in working capital 102,112 37,216 Cash taxes (5,874 ) (11,527 ) Operating lease payments (108,729 ) (216,836 ) Interest Income 14,499 37,772 Adj. Operating cash flow 541,392 950,828 Maintenance Capex (176,028 ) (286,463 ) Capex for growth & Fleet Capex Net of Financing (89,655 ) (99,190 ) Adj. Investment cash flow (265,683 ) (385,653 ) Adj. Unlevered FCF 275,709 565,175 Interest on financial debt (124,513 ) (162,803 ) Interest on finance leases (18,708 ) (37,029 ) Adj. Levered FCF 132,488 365,343 Finance lease amortization (56,695 ) (136,308 ) Non-Fleet Financial debt net amortization (3,185 ) (5,935 ) Statutory Dividends - - Other (Incl. Asset Sale, Fx and others) 37,202 85,455 Adj. Financing & Others cash flow (165,899 ) (256,620 ) Change in cash 109,809 308,554 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF YEAR 1,415,420 1,216,675 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD 1,525,229 1,525,229 Fleet Cash Cost (179,654 ) (378,751 )

Notes:

1) Income Statement adjustments for special items in the period include provision of the Corporate Incentive Plan ("CIP").

2) Operating leases includes variable Aircraft Rentals (Pay by the Hour "PBH") and Operational Leases under IFRS 16 including amortization and interest (both fleet and non-fleet).

3) Maintenance Capex primarily includes engine shop visits, aircraft c-checks, restocking of parts, ordinary course IT-related capex, as well as capex associated with fleet projects that do not contribute additional capacity to the group's operations (i.e. aircraft wi-fi connectivity and cabin retrofit based on age limit policy).

4) Growth & Fleet capex (net of financing) includes capex associated with additional spare parts and engines, PDPs, fleet projects that contribute additional capacity, certain other strategic projects that add value, and fleet arrivals net of their financing.

5) Fleet Cash cost includes Finance lease amortization, interest on finance leases and operating lease payments (Excluding Non-fleet lease liabilities)

LATAM Airlines Group S.A.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Indicators (in thousands of US Dollars)

As of

June 30 As of

December 31 2023 2022 Total Assets 13,638,747 13,211,024 Total Liabilities 13,392,420 13,180,303 Total Equity* 246,327 30,721 Total Liabilities and Shareholders equity 13,638,747 13,211,024 Debt Current and long term portion of loans from financial institutions** 3,162,004 3,162,865 Current and long term portion of obligations under capital leases 979,734 1,088,239 Total Financial Debt 4,141,738 4,251,104 Lease liabilities 2,255,705 2,216,454 Total Gross Debt 6,397,443 6,467,558 Cash, cash equivalents and liquid investments*** (1,525,229 ) (1,216,952 ) Total Net Debt 4,872,214 5,250,606

* Includes non-controlling interest.

** Excluding associated guarantees.

*** Includes "Cash and cash equivalents" and certain highly liquid investments accounted for as "Private investment funds" in "Other Financial Assets".

LATAM Airlines Group S.A.

Main Financial Ratios

As of

June 30 As of

December 31 2023 2022 Cash, cash equivalents and liquid investments* as % of LTM revenues 14.1 % 12.8 % Liquidity** as % of LTM revenues 24.3 % 24.3 % Gross Debt (US$ thousands) 6,397,443 6,467,558 Gross Debt / EBITDAR (LTM) 3.2 5.1 Gross Debt / Adjusted EBITDAR (LTM) 3.1 4.9 Net Debt (US$ thousands) 4,872,214 5,250,606 Net Debt / EBITDAR (LTM) 2.5 4.2 Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDAR (LTM) 2.4 4.0

Note: Adjusted EBITDAR (LTM) refers to Adjusted EBITDAR (Last Twelve Months) (US$ thousands). For the ratios as of June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, it is calculated using the last twelve months as of June 30, 2023 (US$2,051,993) and the full twelve months in 2022 (US$1,314,378).

* Includes "Cash and cash equivalents" and certain highly liquid investments accounted for as "Private investment funds" in "Other Financial Assets".

** Includes "Cash and cash equivalents", certain highly liquid investments accounted for as "Private investment funds" in "Other Financial Assets" and Revolving Credit Facilities fully undrawn (two RCFs of US$600 million and US$500 million with maturities in 2025 and 2026, respectively, as of June 30, 2023).

LATAM Airlines Group S.A.

Consolidated Fleet

As of June 30, 2023 Aircraft on

Property,

Plant &

Equipment Aircraft on

Right of

Use under

IFRS16 Total Passenger Aircraft Boeing 767-300 ER 13 - 13 Boeing 777-300 ER 4 6 10 Boeing 787-8 4 6 10 Boeing 787-9 2 19 21 Airbus A319-100 39 1 40 Airbus A320-200 89 44 133 Airbus A320- Neo 1 16 17 Airbus A321-200 19 30 49 TOTAL 171 122 293 Cargo Aircraft Boeing 767-300F 17 1 18 TOTAL 17 1 18 TOTAL FLEET 188 123 311

Note: This table includes two Boeing 767, one Airbus A320 and twenty eight Airbus A319 that were reclassified from Property, Plant and Equipment to Assets Held for Sale.

LATAM Airlines Group S.A.

Reconciliation of Reported Amounts to Non-GAAP Items (in thousands of US Dollars)

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. ("LATAM" or "the Company") prepares its financial statements under "International Financial Reporting Standards" ("IFRS") as issued by the IASB, however, for ease of presentation and comparison, the Income Statement in this report is presented in an Adapted by Nature Format. On some occasions, adjustments to these Income Statement figures are made for Special Items. These adjustments to include or exclude special items allows management an additional tool to understand and analyze its core operating performance and allow for more meaningful comparison in the industry. Therefore, LATAM believes these non-GAAP financial measures, derived from the consolidated financial statements but not presented in accordance with IFRS, may provide useful information to investors and others. In this table, you can find a reconciliation of the IFRS and the Adapted by Nature Format as LATAM reports its Income Statement in this earnings release for ease of comparison and further disclosure, as well as the adjustments made for Special Items.

These non-GAAP items may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP items of other companies and should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to GAAP results.

The tables below show these reconciliations:

For the three month period ended June 30 For the six month period ended June 30 2023 Adjustments 2023 Adjusted 2022 Adjusted % Change 2023 Adjustments 2023 Adjusted 2022 Adjusted % Change Cost of sales (2,018,295 ) 23,464 (1,994,831 ) (1,934,641 ) 3.1 % (4,187,364 ) 47,196 (4,140,168 ) (3,627,144 ) 14.1 % (+) Distribution costs (126,539 ) (126,539 ) (117,382 ) 7.8 % (247,898 ) (247,898 ) (201,581 ) 23.0 % (+) Administrative expenses (177,574 ) 19,258 (158,316 ) (120,974 ) 30.9 % (323,126 ) 27,567 (295,559 ) (233,137 ) 26.8 % (+) Other expenses (125,141 ) (125,141 ) (165,402 ) (24.3 )% (231,585 ) (231,585 ) (304,114 ) (23.8 )% TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES (2,447,549 ) 42,722 (2,404,827 ) (2,338,398 ) 2.8 % (4,989,973 ) 74,763 (4,915,210 ) (4,365,975 ) 12.6 % Income/(Loss) from operation activities 227,074 42,722 269,796 (285,719 ) (194.4 )% 470,425 74,763 545,188 (399,709 ) (236.4 )% (-) Restructuring activities expenses - - 155,690 (100.0 )% - 203,440 (100.0 )% (-) Other gains/(losses) 1,440 1,440 17,717 (91.9 )% 21,123 21,123 15,411 37.1 % ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME/(LOSS) 228,514 42,722 271,236 (112,311 ) (341.5 )% 491,548 74,763 566,311 (180,857 ) (413.1 )% (+) Restructuring activities expenses - - (155,690 ) (100.0 )% - - (203,440 ) (100.0 )% (+) Other gains/(losses) (1,440 ) (1,440 ) (17,717 ) (91.9 )% (21,123 ) (21,123 ) (15,411 ) 37.1 % (+) Foreign exchange gains/(losses) 46,063 46,063 38,158 20.7 % 63,471 63,471 86,906 (27.0 )% (+) Result of indexation units 1,062 1,062 (324 ) (427.8 )% 724 724 (2,798 ) (125.9 )% Adjusted Other Income (Expense) 45,685 45,685 (135,573 ) (133.7 )% 43,072 43,072 (134,742 ) (132.0 )% NET INCOME/(LOSS) 144,058 42,722 186,780 (450,599 ) (141.5 )% 265,116 74,763 339,879 (762,255 ) (144.6 )% (-) Income Taxes 2,792 2,792 1,962 42.3 % (4,087 ) (4,087 ) (8,933 ) (54.2 )% (-) Interest Expense 172,613 172,613 206,422 (16.4 )% 336,777 336,777 465,820 (27.7 )% (-) Interest Income (45,264 ) (45,264 ) (5,670 ) 698.3 % (63,186 ) (63,186 ) (10,233 ) 517.5 % (-) Depreciation and Amortization 287,405 287,405 283,459 1.4 % 565,459 565,459 575,704 (1.8 )% (-) Adjusted Other Income (Expense) (45,685 ) (45,685 ) 135,573 (133.7 )% (43,072 ) (43,072 ) 134,743 (132.0 )% EBITDA 515,919 42,722 558,641 171,147 226.4 % 1,057,007 74,763 1,131,770 394,846 186.6 % NET INCOME/(LOSS) 144,058 42,722 186,780 (450,599 ) (141.5 )% 265,116 74,763 339,879 (762,255 ) (144.6 )% (-) Income Taxes 2,792 2,792 1,962 42.3 % (4,087 ) (4,087 ) (8,933 ) (54.2 )% (-) Interest Expense 172,613 172,613 206,422 (16.4 )% 336,777 336,777 465,820 (27.7 )% (-) Interest Income (45,264 ) (45,264 ) (5,670 ) 698.3 % (63,186 ) (63,186 ) (10,233 ) 517.5 % (-) Depreciation and Amortization 287,405 287,405 283,459 1.4 % 565,459 565,459 575,704 (1.8 )% (-) Adjusted Other Income (Expense) (45,685 ) (45,685 ) 135,573 (133.7 )% (43,072 ) (43,072 ) 134,743 (132.0 )% (-) Aircraft Rentals 23,464 - - - 47,196 - - - EBITDAR 539,383 42,722 558,641 171,147 226.4 % 1,104,203 74,763 1,131,770 394,846 186.6 %