Results presentation
Second Quarter 2023
August 3, 2023
Disclaimer
Second Quarter Highlights
1) As of the publication date
International operations grew 48% during the quarter in a healthy demand and strong RASK environment
ASK
Billion
32.5
25.3
Consolidated
2Q22 2Q23
10.7
9.1
Domestic Brazil
2Q22 2Q23
5.5 5.9
Domestic SSC
2Q22 2Q23
15.9
10.7
International
2Q22 2Q23
+28.4%
+18.0%
+6.5%
+48.4%
RPK
Load Factor
RASK
Billion
%
US$ cent
20.3
26.2
80.2
80.4
7.0
6.8
2Q22
2Q23
2Q22
2Q23
2Q22
2Q23
74.7
77.3
7.0
7.1
6.7
8.3
2Q22
2Q23
2Q22
2Q23
2Q22
2Q23
79.7
79
7.7
7.5
4.4
4.6
2Q22
2Q23
2Q22
2Q23
2Q22
2Q23
13.2
85.3
83
6.7
9.1
6.4
2Q22
2Q23
2Q22
2Q23
2Q22
2Q23
+3.4%
BRL
Note: Domestic Brazil refers to LATAM Airlines Brazil domestic operations. Domestic Spanish speaking countries refers to domestic operations of LATAM Airlines Chile, LATAM Airlines Colombia, LATAM Airlines Ecuador, and LATAM Airlines Peru. International operations refers to international operations of LATAM Airlines Brazil, LATAM Airlines Chile, LATAM Airlines Colombia, LATAM Airlines Ecuador and LATAM Airlines Peru
LATAM group affiliates are leaders in their domestic markets
Domestic Market shares for the second quarter of 2023, Peru: June data not available
Source: ANAC Brazil's website (RPKs), JAC Chile's website (RPKs), DGAC Peru's website (number of passengers carried), Diio.net for Colombia and Ecuador (ASKs) .
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
LATAM Airlines Group SA published this content on 02 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2023 03:22:09 UTC.