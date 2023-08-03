Results presentation

Second Quarter 2023

August 3, 2023

Disclaimer

Second Quarter Highlights

1) As of the publication date

International operations grew 48% during the quarter in a healthy demand and strong RASK environment

ASK

Billion

32.5

25.3

Consolidated

2Q22 2Q23

10.7

9.1

Domestic Brazil

2Q22 2Q23

5.5 5.9

Domestic SSC

2Q22 2Q23

15.9

10.7

International

2Q22 2Q23

+28.4%

+18.0%

+6.5%

+48.4%

RPK

Load Factor

RASK

Billion

%

US$ cent

20.3

26.2

80.2

80.4

7.0

6.8

2Q22

2Q23

2Q22

2Q23

2Q22

2Q23

74.7

77.3

7.0

7.1

6.7

8.3

2Q22

2Q23

2Q22

2Q23

2Q22

2Q23

79.7

79

7.7

7.5

4.4

4.6

2Q22

2Q23

2Q22

2Q23

2Q22

2Q23

13.2

85.3

83

6.7

9.1

6.4

2Q22

2Q23

2Q22

2Q23

2Q22

2Q23

+3.4%

BRL

Note: Domestic Brazil refers to LATAM Airlines Brazil domestic operations. Domestic Spanish speaking countries refers to domestic operations of LATAM Airlines Chile, LATAM Airlines Colombia, LATAM Airlines Ecuador, and LATAM Airlines Peru. International operations refers to international operations of LATAM Airlines Brazil, LATAM Airlines Chile, LATAM Airlines Colombia, LATAM Airlines Ecuador and LATAM Airlines Peru

LATAM group affiliates are leaders in their domestic markets

Domestic Market shares for the second quarter of 2023, Peru: June data not available

Source: ANAC Brazil's website (RPKs), JAC Chile's website (RPKs), DGAC Peru's website (number of passengers carried), Diio.net for Colombia and Ecuador (ASKs) .

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

LATAM Airlines Group SA published this content on 02 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2023 03:22:09 UTC.