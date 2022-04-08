LATAM Airlines S A : Scheduled First Quarter 2022 Results Publication

Santiago, Chile, April 8, 2022- LATAM Airlines Group S.A. and its subsidiaries ("LATAM Airlines Group" or "the Company") (SSE: LTM), the leading airline group in Latin America, announces that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2022 on May 10, 2022. The release will be available on the Company's website www.latamairlinesgroup.net.

