  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Chile
  4. Santiago Stock Exchange
  5. LATAM Airlines Group S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LTM   CL0000000423

LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.

(LTM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  04-07
250.69 CLP    0.00%
LATAM Airlines S A : Scheduled First Quarter 2022 Results Publication

04/08/2022 | 05:17pm EDT
Santiago, Chile, April 8, 2022- LATAM Airlines Group S.A. and its subsidiaries ("LATAM Airlines Group" or "the Company") (SSE: LTM), the leading airline group in Latin America, announces that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2022 on May 10, 2022. The release will be available on the Company's website www.latamairlinesgroup.net.

Investor Relations

Phone: +56 2 2565 2525

E-mail: InvestorRelations@latam.com

Website: www.latamairlinesgroup.net

Disclaimer

LATAM Airlines Group SA published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 21:15:51 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 061 M - -
Net income 2022 -745 M - -
Net Debt 2022 10 591 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,20x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 186 M 186 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,34x
EV / Sales 2023 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 29 114
Free-Float 60,4%
Chart LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
LATAM Airlines Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 250,69
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roberto Alvo Milosawlewitsch Chief Executive Officer
Ignacio Cueto Plaza Chairman & President
Ramiro Diego Alfonsín Balza Chief Financial Officer
Hernan Pasman Chief Operating Officer
Juan Carlos Menció Vice President-Legal Affairs & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.-23.16%187
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-4.99%23 651
AIR CHINA LIMITED2.21%18 244
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-11.38%16 719
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-2.78%15 908
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-3.15%13 764