LATAM Airlines S A : Scheduled Fourth Quarter 2021 Results Publication

02/02/2022
Santiago, Chile, February 2, 2022 - LATAM Airlines Group S.A. and its affiliates ("LATAM Airlines Group" or "the Company") (SSE: LTM), the leading airline group in Latin America, announces that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021 on March 9, 2022, after market closing.

The release will be available on the Company's website www.latamairlinesgroup.net

Investor Relations

Phone: +56 2 2565 2525

E-mail: InvestorRelations@latam.com

Website: www.latamairlinesgroup.net

Disclaimer

LATAM Airlines Group SA published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 22:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
