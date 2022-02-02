LATAM Airlines S A : Scheduled Fourth Quarter 2021 Results Publication

Santiago, Chile, February 2, 2022 - LATAM Airlines Group S.A. and its affiliates ("LATAM Airlines Group" or "the Company") (SSE: LTM), the leading airline group in Latin America, announces that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021 on March 9, 2022, after market closing.
The release will be available on the Company's website
