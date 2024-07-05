Santiago, Chile, July 5, 2024 - LATAM Airlines Group S.A. and its subsidiaries ("LATAM Airlines Group" or "the Company") (SSE: LTM), the leading airline group in Latin America, announces that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2024 on August 7, 2024. The release will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website: www.latamairlinesgroup.net.

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, August 8, 2024, at 9:00 am ET / 9:00 am Santiago.

Adhering to good corporate governance practices, the Company will begin its quiet period on July 24, 2024, ending immediately after the release of the financial results on August 7, 2024.

Conference call

Thursday, August 8, 2024

9:00 a.m. (ET)

9:00 a.m. (Santiago Time)

10:00 a.m. (Sao Paulo Time)

Webcast Link: Click here

Participant Call Link: Click here

Replay

A replay of this call will be available at the same registration link above.

Investor Relations

Phone: +56 2 2565 3844

E-mail: InvestorRelations@latam.com

Website: www.latamairlinesgroup.net