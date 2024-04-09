LATAM group achieves historic operating results in the first quarter of the year, transporting more than 20 million passengers





Santiago, April 8, 2024 - LATAM group noted a historic quarter in terms of operating statistics: capacity (ASK) and passenger traffic (RPK), as well as in the number of passengers transported, according to the March 2024 operating statistics reported today by the group.

In the first three months of the year, LATAM group transported 20.2 million passengers, which represents an increase of 19.4% compared to the same quarter of 2023. This is explained by a 32.5% increase in passengers transported in the international segment, 26.0% in the domestic markets of the affiliates of Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru and 9.1% in the domestic market of the affiliate in Brazil. In March 2024, LATAM group transported 6.7 million passengers, which represents an increase of 16.9% versus the same month of 2023.

Regarding capacity (measured in available seats kilometers - ASK), in the first quarter of 2024, LATAM group increased its consolidated offer by 17.5% compared to the first quarter of 2023, exceeding 2019 levels by 1.2%. Specifically in March, the group increased its consolidated capacity by 17.8%.

Consolidated passenger traffic (measured in revenue passenger kilometers - RPK) grew 22.3% during the first quarter of 2024, compared to the same period of last year. During the month, passenger traffic grew 22.2% compared to the same period of 2023, driven by a 31.1% increase in international demand, 17.1% in domestic demand from affiliates in Chile, Colombia, Peru and Ecuador and 11.8% of the domestic demand of the Brazilian affiliate.

As a result, the consolidated load factor in March reached 83.1%, which represents an increase of 3.0 percentage points compared to the same period of 2023. Notably, the domestic load factor of the Brazilian affiliate increased 5.1 percentage points during this month.

Cargo capacity (measured in available ton kilometers - ATK) LATAM group increased by 13.8% versus March 2023, reaching 655 million available ton-kilometers.

The following table summarizes the operating statistics for the month and the year to date figures as of March 2024 for the main LATAM business segments:





INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT INFORMATION LATAM Airlines Group S.A. Investor Relations1 InvestorRelations@latam.com Tel: (56-2) 2565-3844 www.latamairlinesgroup.net





LATAM GROUP OPERATIONS March Year to Date 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change LATAM GROUP PASSENGER OPERATIONS REVENUE PASSENGER KILOMETERS (million) SYSTEM 10,798 8,833 22.2% 32,458 26,529 22.3% DOMESTIC SSC (1) 1,862 1,591 17.1% 5,911 4,807 23.0% DOMESTIC BRAZIL (2) 3,225 2,885 11.8% 9,588 8,880 8.0% INTERNATIONAL (3) 5,710 4,357 31.1% 16,959 12,842 32.1% AVAILABLE SEAT KILOMETERS (million) SYSTEM 12,987 11,023 17.8% 38,461 32,737 17.5% DOMESTIC SSC (1) 2,352 1,961 19.9% 7,154 5,871 21.9% DOMESTIC BRAZIL (2) 3,952 3,771 4.8% 11,855 11,323 4.7% INTERNATIONAL (3) 6,684 5,291 26.3% 19,452 15,542 25.2% PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR SYSTEM 83.1% 80.1% 3.0p.p 84.4% 81.0% 3.4p.p DOMESTIC SSC (1) 79.2% 81.1% -1.9p.p 82.6% 81.9% 0.7p.p DOMESTIC BRAZIL (2) 81.6% 76.5% 5.1p.p 80.9% 78.4% 2.5p.p INTERNATIONAL (3) 85.4% 82.3% 3.1p.p 87.2% 82.6% 4.6p.p PASSENGER BOARDED (thousand) SYSTEM 6,727 5,753 16.9% 20,235 16,954 19.4% DOMESTIC SSC (1) 2,532 2,149 17.8% 7,851 6,230 26.0% DOMESTIC BRAZIL (2) 2,910 2,626 10.8% 8,523 7,810 9.1% INTERNATIONAL (3) 1,284 978 31.3% 3,860 2,914 32.5% LATAM GROUP CARGO OPERATIONS REVENUE TON KILOMETERS (Cargo) (million) SYSTEM 353 317 11.4% 1,014 902 12.5% AVAILABLE TON KILOMETERS (Cargo) (million) SYSTEM 655 575 13.8% 1,931 1,703 13.4% CARGO LOAD FACTOR SYSTEM 53.9% 55.0% -1.2p.p 52.5% 52.9% -0.4p.p

(1) Domestic SSC refers to domestic operations of LATAM Airlines Chile, LATAM Airlines Colombia, LATAM Airlines Ecuador and LATAM Airlines Peru. (2) Domestic Brazil refers to LATAM Airlines Brazil domestic operations. (3) International refers to international operations of LATAM Airlines Brazil, LATAM Airlines Chile, LATAM Airlines Colombia, LATAM Airlines Ecuador and LATAM Airlines Peru.





ABOUT LATAM GROUP

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. and its subsidiaries are the leading airline group in Latin America, with presence in five domestic markets in the region: Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, in addition to international operations within Latin America and to Europe, Oceania, Africa, the United States and the Caribbean.

The group has a fleet of Boeing 767, 777, 787, Airbus A321, A321neo A320, A320neo and A319 aircraft. LATAM Cargo Chile, LATAM Cargo Colombia and LATAM Cargo Brazil are the LATAM group's cargo subsidiaries. In addition to having access to the bellies of the passenger affiliates' aircraft, they have a fleet of 20 freighters. These cargo subsidiaries have access to the group's passenger aircraft, and operate within the LATAM group network, as well as on exclusive international routes for cargo transportation. In addition, they offer a modern infrastructure and a wide variety of services and support options to meet the needs of its customers.

