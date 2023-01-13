Advanced search
    LTM   CL0000000423

LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.

(LTM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-11
5.055 CLP   +1.30%
07:20aLatam Airlines S A : group domestic operations to exceed pre-pandemic levels - Form 6-K
PU
01/12Latam Airlines S A : Morgan Stanley Annual Latin American Executive Conference
PU
2022Latin America emerging as hot spot for more climate-friendly jet fuel
RE
LATAM Airlines S A : group domestic operations to exceed pre-pandemic levels - Form 6-K

01/13/2023 | 07:20am EST
LATAM group domestic operations to exceed pre-pandemic levels

With the exception of Chile, the affiliates in Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru would exceed the operation registered in the same period in 2019.
For the month, LATAM is projected to operate 85% versus January 2019, considering international and domestic markets.

Santiago (Chile), January 12, 2023 - LATAM group projects a passenger operation of 85% for January (measured in available seat kilometers - ASK) compared to the same period in 2019. The group expects to operate approximately 1,409 domestic and international daily flights during the month, connecting 144 destinations in 22 countries. In terms of cargo, the group has more than 1,590 flights scheduled.

At the group level, domestic operation data for January (Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru) exceeds the levels of the same period in 2019, with the exception of Chile whose recovery has been slower compared to the rest of the markets. In the case of cargo, the positive trend continues and accumulates a sixth consecutive month with a capacity projection above pre-pandemic data.

In December 2022, passenger traffic (measured in revenue passenger-kilometers - RPK) was 80.0% compared to the same period in 2019, based on an operation measured in ASK (available seat-kilometers) of 85.2% compared to December 2019. This implied that the load factor decreased 5.1 percentage points, reaching 78.4%.

In cargo, the load factor was 54.7%, which corresponds to a decrease of 2.6 percentage points compared to December 2019.

LATAM Group Operational Estimate - January 2023

(Passenger operations measured in ASK / Cargo operations measured in ATK)

Brazil 94% projected operation (versus January 2019). Reference December 2022 projection: 92%
o 120% domestic and 71% international
Total destinations in January: 54 domestic and 21 international.
Chile 73% projected operation (versus January 2019). Reference December 2022 projection: 80%
o 74% domestic and 73% international
Total destinations in January: 17 domestic and 27 international.
Colombia 113% projected operation (versus January 2019). Reference December 2022 projection: 113%
o 130% domestic and 97% international
Total destinations January: 17 domestic and 5 international.
Ecuador 75% projected operation (versus January 2019). Reference December 2022 projection: 73%
o 143% domestic and 56% international
Total destinations in January: 8 domestic and 4 international.
Peru 85% projected operation (versus January 2019). Reference December 2022 projection: 83%
o 122% domestic and 75% international
Total destinations in January: 19 domestic and 27 international.
Cargo 111% projected operation (versus January 2019). Reference December 2022 projection: 116%
o 94% domestic and 81% international belly*
o 192% dedicated freighter
* Belly: merchandise transported in the cargo hold (lower deck) of the aircraft.
INVETSOR RELATIONS CONTACT INFORMATION
LATAM Airlines Group S.A.
Investor Relations 1
InvestorRelations@latam.com
Tel: (56-2) 2565-3844
www.latamairlinesgroup.net

Operational Estimate by Segment vs. 2019 - January 2023

(Measured in ASK)

Domestic Spanish-speaking countries 83 %
Domestic Brazil 120 %
International 71 %
Consolidated Total 85 %

The following table summarizes traffic figures for the month and includes a year-to-date breakdown for LATAM's main business units.

December 2022 Traffic Report

December December Year to Date Year to Date
LATAM AIRLINES OPERATIONS 2022 2021 %
Change 		2019 % Change 2022 2021 %
Change 		2019 %
Change
LATAM AIRLINES PASSENGER OPERATIONS
REVENUE PASSENGER KILOMETERS (million)
SYSTEM 8,794 7,560 16.3 % 10,992 -20.0 % 92,588 50,317 84.0 % 124,521 -25.6 %
DOMESTIC SSC (1) 1,628 1,668 -2.4 % 1,970 -17.4 % 18,943 13,360 41.8 % 22,093 -14.3 %
DOMESTIC BRAZIL (2) 2,993 3,067 -2.4 % 3,438 -12.9 % 32,505 23,456 38.6 % 33,363 -2.6 %
INTERNATIONAL (3) 4,174 2,825 47.8 % 5,585 -25.3 % 41,140 13,500 204.7 % 69,066 -40.4 %
AVAILABLE SEAT KILOMETERS (million)
SYSTEM 11,215 9,220 21.6 % 13,157 -14.8 % 113,852 67,636 68.3 % 149,120 -23.7 %
DOMESTIC SSC (1) 2,006 2,214 -9.4 % 2,485 -19.3 % 23,385 17,848 31.0 % 27,337 -14.5 %
DOMESTIC BRAZIL (2) 3,891 3,701 5.1 % 3,986 -2.4 % 40,892 29,327 39.4 % 40,442 1.1 %
INTERNATIONAL (3) 5,318 3,305 60.9 % 6,686 -20.5 % 49,576 20,461 142.3 % 81,341 -39.1 %
PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR
SYSTEM 78.4 % 82.0 % -3.6 pp 83.5 % -5.1 pp 81.3 % 74.4 % 6.9 pp 83.5 % -2.2 pp
DOMESTIC SSC (1) 81.2 % 75.3 % 5.8 pp 79.3 % 1.9 pp 81.0 % 74.9 % 6.2 pp 80.8 % 0.2 pp
DOMESTIC BRAZIL (2) 76.9 % 82.9 % -6.0 pp 86.2 % -9.3 pp 79.5 % 80.0 % -0.5 pp 82.5 % -3.0 pp
INTERNATIONAL (3) 78.5 % 85.5 % -7.0 pp 83.5 % -5.0 pp 83.0 % 66.0 % 17.0 pp 84.9 % -1.9 pp
PASSENGER BOARDED (thousand)
SYSTEM 5,749 5,385 6.8 % 6,870 -16.3 % 62,467 40,195 55.4 % 74,189 -15.8 %
DOMESTIC SSC (1) 2,187 2,182 0.2 % 2,395 -8.7 % 25,288 17,513 44.4 % 26,619 -5.0 %
DOMESTIC BRAZIL (2) 2,641 2,639 0.1 % 3,191 -17.3 % 28,573 19,830 44.1 % 31,384 -9.0 %
INTERNATIONAL (3) 921 564 63.2 % 1,284 -28.3 % 8,607 2,852 201.8 % 16,186 -46.8 %
LATAM AIRLINES CARGO OPERATIONS
REVENUE TON KILOMETERS (Cargo) (million)
SYSTEM 328 260 26.2 % 305 7.6 % 3,532 2,996 17.9 % 3,526 0.2 %
AVAILABLE TON KILOMETERS (Cargo) (million)
SYSTEM 600 429 39.9 % 533 12.7 % 6,256 4,712 32.8 % 6,357 -1.6 %
CARGO LOAD FACTOR
SYSTEM 54.7 % 60.6 % -6.0 pp 57.2 % -2.6 pp 56.5 % 63.6 % -7.1 pp 55.5 % 1.0 pp

Note: While Argentina's domestic operations are considered in the 2019 operational statistics above, LATAM announced the indefinite cessation of its domestic passenger and cargo operations in Argentina on June 17, 2020.

INVETSOR RELATIONS CONTACT INFORMATION
LATAM Airlines Group S.A.
Investor Relations 2
InvestorRelations@latam.com
Tel: (56-2) 2565-3844
www.latamairlinesgroup.net

About LATAM Airlines Group S.A.

LATAM Airlines Group S.A and its subsidiaries are the principal group of airlines in Latin America present in five domestic markets in the region: Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, in addition to international operations within Latin America and between it and Europe, the United States, and the Caribbean.

The group has a fleet of Boeing 767, 777, 787, Airbus A321, A320, A320neo and A319 aircraft.

LATAM Cargo Chile, LATAM Cargo Colombia, and LATAM Cargo Brazil are the LATAM group cargo subsidiaries. In addition to having access to the passenger cargo holds of the passenger affiliates aircraft, they have a fleet of 16 freighters, wich will gradually reach a total of up to 21 freighters by 2023.

They operate on the LATAM group network as well as international routes that are solely used for shipping. They offer modern infrastructure, a wide variety of services and protection options to meet all customer needs.

For LATAM Cargo press inquiries, write to comunicaciones.externas@latam.com. More financial information is available at www.latamairlinesgroup.net

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This report contains forward-looking statements. Such statements may include words such as "may" "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "believe" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations. These statements are based on LATAM's current plans, estimates and projections and, therefore, you should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements involve inherent known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of LATAM's control and difficult to predict. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors and uncertainties include in particular those described in the documents we have filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them, whether in light of new information, future events or otherwise.

Notes

(1) Domestic SSC = Domestic passenger operations in Spanish speaking countries carried by LAN. Passenger statistics include domestic operations in Chile, Peru, Ecuador and Colombia.
(2) Domestic Brazil = Domestic passenger operations of TAM in Brazil.
(3) International = International passenger operations of LAN and TAM.
INVETSOR RELATIONS CONTACT INFORMATION
LATAM Airlines Group S.A.
Investor Relations 3
InvestorRelations@latam.com
Tel: (56-2) 2565-3844
www.latamairlinesgroup.net

Attachments

Disclaimer

LATAM Airlines Group SA published this content on 13 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2023 12:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 756 M - -
Net income 2022 -915 M - -
Net Debt 2022 11 899 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 633 M 3 633 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,77x
EV / Sales 2023 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 31 354
Free-Float 3,87%
Chart LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
LATAM Airlines Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Roberto Alvo Milosawlewitsch Chief Executive Officer
Ignacio Cueto Plaza Chairman & President
Ramiro Diego Alfonsín Balza Chief Financial Officer
Hernan Pasman Chief Operating Officer
Juan Carlos Menció Vice President-Legal Affairs & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.-10.56%3 633
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED1.81%27 388
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.20.51%25 345
AIR CHINA LIMITED4.17%19 861
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED7.09%18 660
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC18.88%17 877