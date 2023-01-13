LATAM Airlines S A : group domestic operations to exceed pre-pandemic levels - Form 6-K

LATAM group domestic operations to exceed pre-pandemic levels

● With the exception of Chile, the affiliates in Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru would exceed the operation registered in the same period in 2019.

● For the month, LATAM is projected to operate 85% versus January 2019, considering international and domestic markets.

Santiago (Chile), January 12, 2023 - LATAM group projects a passenger operation of 85% for January (measured in available seat kilometers - ASK) compared to the same period in 2019. The group expects to operate approximately 1,409 domestic and international daily flights during the month, connecting 144 destinations in 22 countries. In terms of cargo, the group has more than 1,590 flights scheduled.

At the group level, domestic operation data for January (Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru) exceeds the levels of the same period in 2019, with the exception of Chile whose recovery has been slower compared to the rest of the markets. In the case of cargo, the positive trend continues and accumulates a sixth consecutive month with a capacity projection above pre-pandemic data.

In December 2022, passenger traffic (measured in revenue passenger-kilometers - RPK) was 80.0% compared to the same period in 2019, based on an operation measured in ASK (available seat-kilometers) of 85.2% compared to December 2019. This implied that the load factor decreased 5.1 percentage points, reaching 78.4%.

In cargo, the load factor was 54.7%, which corresponds to a decrease of 2.6 percentage points compared to December 2019.

LATAM Group Operational Estimate - January 2023

(Passenger operations measured in ASK / Cargo operations measured in ATK)

Brazil ● 94% projected operation (versus January 2019). Reference December 2022 projection: 92% o 120% domestic and 71% international ● Total destinations in January: 54 domestic and 21 international. Chile ● 73% projected operation (versus January 2019). Reference December 2022 projection: 80% o 74% domestic and 73% international ● Total destinations in January: 17 domestic and 27 international. Colombia ● 113% projected operation (versus January 2019). Reference December 2022 projection: 113% o 130% domestic and 97% international ● Total destinations January: 17 domestic and 5 international. Ecuador ● 75% projected operation (versus January 2019). Reference December 2022 projection: 73% o 143% domestic and 56% international ● Total destinations in January: 8 domestic and 4 international. Peru ● 85% projected operation (versus January 2019). Reference December 2022 projection: 83% o 122% domestic and 75% international ● Total destinations in January: 19 domestic and 27 international. Cargo ● 111% projected operation (versus January 2019). Reference December 2022 projection: 116% o 94% domestic and 81% international belly* o 192% dedicated freighter

* Belly: merchandise transported in the cargo hold (lower deck) of the aircraft.

INVETSOR RELATIONS CONTACT INFORMATION LATAM Airlines Group S.A. Investor Relations 1 InvestorRelations@latam.com Tel: (56-2) 2565-3844 www.latamairlinesgroup.net

Operational Estimate by Segment vs. 2019 - January 2023

(Measured in ASK)

Domestic Spanish-speaking countries 83 % Domestic Brazil 120 % International 71 % Consolidated Total 85 %

The following table summarizes traffic figures for the month and includes a year-to-date breakdown for LATAM's main business units.

December 2022 Traffic Report

December December Year to Date Year to Date LATAM AIRLINES OPERATIONS 2022 2021 %

Change 2019 % Change 2022 2021 %

Change 2019 %

Change LATAM AIRLINES PASSENGER OPERATIONS REVENUE PASSENGER KILOMETERS (million) SYSTEM 8,794 7,560 16.3 % 10,992 -20.0 % 92,588 50,317 84.0 % 124,521 -25.6 % DOMESTIC SSC (1) 1,628 1,668 -2.4 % 1,970 -17.4 % 18,943 13,360 41.8 % 22,093 -14.3 % DOMESTIC BRAZIL (2) 2,993 3,067 -2.4 % 3,438 -12.9 % 32,505 23,456 38.6 % 33,363 -2.6 % INTERNATIONAL (3) 4,174 2,825 47.8 % 5,585 -25.3 % 41,140 13,500 204.7 % 69,066 -40.4 % AVAILABLE SEAT KILOMETERS (million) SYSTEM 11,215 9,220 21.6 % 13,157 -14.8 % 113,852 67,636 68.3 % 149,120 -23.7 % DOMESTIC SSC (1) 2,006 2,214 -9.4 % 2,485 -19.3 % 23,385 17,848 31.0 % 27,337 -14.5 % DOMESTIC BRAZIL (2) 3,891 3,701 5.1 % 3,986 -2.4 % 40,892 29,327 39.4 % 40,442 1.1 % INTERNATIONAL (3) 5,318 3,305 60.9 % 6,686 -20.5 % 49,576 20,461 142.3 % 81,341 -39.1 % PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR SYSTEM 78.4 % 82.0 % -3.6 pp 83.5 % -5.1 pp 81.3 % 74.4 % 6.9 pp 83.5 % -2.2 pp DOMESTIC SSC (1) 81.2 % 75.3 % 5.8 pp 79.3 % 1.9 pp 81.0 % 74.9 % 6.2 pp 80.8 % 0.2 pp DOMESTIC BRAZIL (2) 76.9 % 82.9 % -6.0 pp 86.2 % -9.3 pp 79.5 % 80.0 % -0.5 pp 82.5 % -3.0 pp INTERNATIONAL (3) 78.5 % 85.5 % -7.0 pp 83.5 % -5.0 pp 83.0 % 66.0 % 17.0 pp 84.9 % -1.9 pp PASSENGER BOARDED (thousand) SYSTEM 5,749 5,385 6.8 % 6,870 -16.3 % 62,467 40,195 55.4 % 74,189 -15.8 % DOMESTIC SSC (1) 2,187 2,182 0.2 % 2,395 -8.7 % 25,288 17,513 44.4 % 26,619 -5.0 % DOMESTIC BRAZIL (2) 2,641 2,639 0.1 % 3,191 -17.3 % 28,573 19,830 44.1 % 31,384 -9.0 % INTERNATIONAL (3) 921 564 63.2 % 1,284 -28.3 % 8,607 2,852 201.8 % 16,186 -46.8 % LATAM AIRLINES CARGO OPERATIONS REVENUE TON KILOMETERS (Cargo) (million) SYSTEM 328 260 26.2 % 305 7.6 % 3,532 2,996 17.9 % 3,526 0.2 % AVAILABLE TON KILOMETERS (Cargo) (million) SYSTEM 600 429 39.9 % 533 12.7 % 6,256 4,712 32.8 % 6,357 -1.6 % CARGO LOAD FACTOR SYSTEM 54.7 % 60.6 % -6.0 pp 57.2 % -2.6 pp 56.5 % 63.6 % -7.1 pp 55.5 % 1.0 pp

Note: While Argentina's domestic operations are considered in the 2019 operational statistics above, LATAM announced the indefinite cessation of its domestic passenger and cargo operations in Argentina on June 17, 2020.

About LATAM Airlines Group S.A.

LATAM Airlines Group S.A and its subsidiaries are the principal group of airlines in Latin America present in five domestic markets in the region: Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, in addition to international operations within Latin America and between it and Europe, the United States, and the Caribbean.

The group has a fleet of Boeing 767, 777, 787, Airbus A321, A320, A320neo and A319 aircraft.

LATAM Cargo Chile, LATAM Cargo Colombia, and LATAM Cargo Brazil are the LATAM group cargo subsidiaries. In addition to having access to the passenger cargo holds of the passenger affiliates aircraft, they have a fleet of 16 freighters, wich will gradually reach a total of up to 21 freighters by 2023.

They operate on the LATAM group network as well as international routes that are solely used for shipping. They offer modern infrastructure, a wide variety of services and protection options to meet all customer needs.

For LATAM Cargo press inquiries, write to comunicaciones.externas@latam.com. More financial information is available at www.latamairlinesgroup.net

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Notes

(1) Domestic SSC = Domestic passenger operations in Spanish speaking countries carried by LAN. Passenger statistics include domestic operations in Chile, Peru, Ecuador and Colombia.

(2) Domestic Brazil = Domestic passenger operations of TAM in Brazil.

(3) International = International passenger operations of LAN and TAM.