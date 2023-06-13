LATAM Airlines S A : group reinforces destinations to the Caribbean and launches two new cargo routes from Miami - Form 6-K
LATAM group reinforces destinations to the Caribbean and launches two new cargo routes fromMiami
LATAM Airlines Peru announced flights to Aruba and Caracas, which will reinforce connectivity from the Lima hub.
LATAM Cargo announced new destinations from Miami: Guayaquil, Ecuador, and San José Dos Campos, Brazil.
In May 2023, passenger traffic (measured in revenue passenger-kilometers - RPK) increased by 26.5% compared to the same period in 2022, and operations measured in ASKs (available seat-kilometers) increased by 27.3%.
June 12, 2023 - LATAM group reported updates on its operations for the coming weeks, including the announcement of new routes that will reinforce the largest network of destinations in South America. In the case of the passenger segment, the new routes are:
Lima-Aruba, operated by LATAM Airlines Peru, with three flights a week starting December 2*
Lima-Caracas, operated by LATAM Airlines Peru, with daily flights starting August 1*
*Subject to government approval
In addition, LATAM Cargo announced two new routes from Miami to Guayaquil, Ecuador, and San José Dos Campos, Brazil, which will be operated on its fleet of 17 freighters and will grow to 19 by 2024.
Operational statistics for May 2023
In May 2023, passenger traffic (measured in revenue passenger-kilometers - RPK) increased by 26.5% compared to the same period in 2022, and operations measured in ASKs (available seat-kilometers) increased by 27.3%. As a result, the load factor decreased 0.5 percentage points, reaching 79.1%.
Cargo capacity (measured in available ton-kilometers - ATK) increased by 21.8% in relation to May 2022.
INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT INFORMATION
LATAM Airlines Group S.A.
Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@latam.com
Tel: (56-2) 2565-3844
www.latamairlinesgroup.net
The following table summarizes the operational statistics for the month and the accumulated to date for the main business units of LATAM:
May
Year to Date
LATAM AIRLINES OPERATIONS
2023
2022
% Change
2023
2022
% Change
LATAM AIRLINES PASSENGER OPERATIONS
REVENUE PASSENGER KILOMETERS (million)
SYSTEM
8,692
6,871
26.5
%
43,621
34,381
26.9
%
DOMESTIC SSC (1)
1,587
1,506
5.4
%
7,881
7,830
0.7
%
DOMESTIC BRAZIL (2)
2,759
2,278
21.1
%
14,282
12,278
16.3
%
INTERNATIONAL (3)
4,346
3,087
40.8
%
21,458
14,274
50.3
%
AVAILABLE SEAT KILOMETERS (million)
SYSTEM
10,989
8,632
27.3
%
54,350
42,743
27.2
%
DOMESTIC SSC (1)
2,035
1,895
7.4
%
9,811
9,742
0.7
%
DOMESTIC BRAZIL (2)
3,661
3,137
16.7
%
18,475
15,491
19.3
%
INTERNATIONAL (3)
5,293
3,600
47.0
%
26,065
17,510
48.9
%
PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR
SYSTEM
79.1
%
79.6
%
-0.5
pp
80.3
%
80.4
%
-0.2
pp
DOMESTIC SSC (1)
78.0
%
79.5
%
-1.5
pp
80.3
%
80.4
%
0.0
pp
DOMESTIC BRAZIL (2)
75.4
%
72.6
%
2.8
pp
77.3
%
79.3
%
-2.0
pp
INTERNATIONAL (3)
82.1
%
85.8
%
-3.7
pp
82.3
%
81.5
%
0.8
pp
PASSENGER BOARDED (thousand)
SYSTEM
5,740
4,744
21.0
%
28,185
23,665
19.1
%
DOMESTIC SSC (1)
2,200
2,075
6.0
%
10,500
10,152
3.4
%
DOMESTIC BRAZIL (2)
2,588
2,039
26.9
%
12,866
10,606
21.3
%
INTERNATIONAL (3)
953
629
51.4
%
4,820
2,907
65.8
%
LATAM AIRLINES CARGO OPERATIONS
REVENUE TON KILOMETERS (Cargo) (million)
SYSTEM
294
287
2.6
%
1,510
1,415
6.7
%
AVAILABLE TON KILOMETERS (Cargo) (million)
SYSTEM
602
495
21.8
%
2,892
2,418
19.6
%
CARGO LOAD FACTOR
SYSTEM
48.9
%
58.0
%
-9.1
pp
52.2
%
58.5
%
-6.3
pp
ABOUT LATAM GROUP
LATAM Airlines Group S.A. and its subsidiaries are the leading airline group in Latin America, with presence in five domestic markets in the region: Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, in addition to international operations within Latin America and to Europe, Oceania, the United States and the Caribbean.
The group has a fleet of Boeing 767, 777, 787, Airbus A321, A320, A320neo and A319 aircraft. LATAM Cargo Chile, LATAM Cargo Colombia and LATAM Cargo Brazil are the LATAM group's cargo subsidiaries, having a combined fleet of 17 freighter aircraft, which will gradually increase to a total of 19 cargo aircraft by 2024. These cargo subsidiaries have access to the group's passenger aircraft, and operate within the LATAM group network, as well as on exclusive international routes for cargo transportation. In addition, they offer a modern infrastructure and a wide variety of services and support options to meet the needs of its customers.
More financial information at www.latamairlinesgroup.net
www.latam.com
Notes
(1)
Domestic SSC = Domestic passenger operations in Spanish speaking countries carried by LAN. Passenger statistics include domestic operations in Chile, Peru, Ecuador and Colombia.
(2)
Domestic Brazil = Domestic passenger operations of TAM in Brazil.
(3)
International = International passenger operations of LAN and TAM.
