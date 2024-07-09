LATAM Airlines S A : group's consolidated capacity grew by 15.9% in June compared to the same month of 2023 Form 6 K
July 09, 2024 at 06:04 am EDT
Share
LATAM group's consolidated capacity grew by 15.9% in June compared to the same month of 2023
Operating statistics for June 2024
Santiago, July 8, 2024 - LATAM group's consolidated capacity grew by 15.9% in June compared to the same month of 2023. This growth was driven by a 25.2% increase in the international capacity and a 9.4% increase in the domestic capacity of the affiliates in Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru. Additionally, LATAM Airlines Brazil domestic capacity also performed well, with a 5.7% increase despite the indefinite closure of Porto Alegre airport due to flooding that occurred in May.
In terms of consolidated passenger traffic, measured in revenue - passenger kilometers (RPK), there was a 17.6% increase in June. This can be attributed to a 25.5% increase in the international demand, an 11.5% increase in the domestic demand of the affiliates in Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru, and an 8.6% increase in the domestic demand of LATAM Airlines Brazil.
As a result, the consolidated load factor in June reached 84.2%, representing a 1.2 percentage point increase compared to the same month of 2023. The international segment's load factor performed particularly well, reaching 85.4%.
Furthermore, in June alone, the group transported over 6.5 million passengers, a 10.3% increase compared to the same month of 2023. In the second quarter, the group transported 19.1 million passengers, an 11.7% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Regarding its cargo operations, in June 2024 LATAM group increased capacity, measured in available ton - kilometers (ATK), by 17.2% compared to June 2023, reaching 670 million available ton - kilometers.
Porto Alegre Airport Closure
Due to flooding in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, in southern Brazil, Salgado Filho International Airport in Porto Alegre (POA) closed indefinitely in May 2024. This forced LATAM Airlines Brazil to cancel all its operations at the airport, which represented an average of 24 daily frequencies as of the end of April 2024. Between May and June, the group has re-allocated 12% of that capacity to other markets, both domestic and international, and expects 100% of that capacity to be re-allocated to other airports or routes in August.
LATAM Airlines Brazil will resume operations in POA as soon as the airport reopens.
The following table summarizes the main operating statistics for the month, quarter, and year-to-date figures as of June for the main LATAM business segments:
INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT INFORMATION
LATAM Airlines Group S.A.
Investor Relations1
InvestorRelations@latam.com
Tel: (56-2) 2565-3844
www.latamairlinesgroup.net
LATAM GROUP OPERATIONS
June
Year to Date
Second Quarter
2024
2023
% Change
2024
2023
% Change
2024
2023
% Change
LATAM GROUP PASSENGER OPERATIONS
REVENUE PASSENGER KILOMETERS (million)
SYSTEM
10,587
9,001
17.6%
63,486
52,637
20.6%
31,028
26,107
18.8%
DOMESTIC SSC (1)
1,750
1,570
11.5%
11,143
9,451
17.9%
5,232
4,644
12.7%
DOMESTIC BRAZIL (2)
3,138
2,889
8.6%
18,733
17,184
9.0%
9,144
8,304
10.1%
INTERNATIONAL (3)
5,699
4,543
25.5%
33,611
26,001
29.3%
16,652
13,159
26.5%
AVAILABLE SEAT KILOMETERS (million)
SYSTEM
12,570
10,843
15.9%
76,198
65,213
16.8%
37,737
32,476
16.2%
DOMESTIC SSC (1)
2,126
1,942
9.4%
13,682
11,753
16.4%
6,528
5,882
11.0%
DOMESTIC BRAZIL (2)
3,774
3,572
5.7%
23,310
22,066
5.6%
11,455
10,743
6.6%
INTERNATIONAL (3)
6,670
5,329
25.2%
39,205
31,394
24.9%
19,753
15,851
24.6%
PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR
SYSTEM
84.2%
83.0%
1.2p.p
83.3%
80.7%
2.6p.p
82.2%
80.4%
1.8p.p
DOMESTIC SSC (1)
82.3%
80.8%
1.5p.p
81.4%
80.4%
1.0p.p
80.1%
79.0%
1.2p.p
DOMESTIC BRAZIL (2)
83.1%
80.9%
2.3p.p
80.4%
77.9%
2.5p.p
79.8%
77.3%
2.5p.p
INTERNATIONAL (3)
85.4%
85.2%
0.2p.p
85.7%
82.8%
2.9p.p
84.3%
83.0%
1.3p.p
PASSENGER BOARDED (thousand)
SYSTEM
6,505
5,897
10.3%
39,370
34,082
15.5%
19,135
17,128
11.7%
DOMESTIC SSC (1)
2,478
2,219
11.7%
15,137
12,719
19.0%
7,286
6,489
12.3%
DOMESTIC BRAZIL (2)
2,757
2,675
3.1%
16,666
15,541
7.2%
8,143
7,731
5.3%
INTERNATIONAL (3)
1,270
1,002
26.7%
7,566
5,822
30.0%
3,706
2,908
27.4%
LATAM GROUP CARGO OPERATIONS
REVENUE TON KILOMETERS (Cargo) (million)
SYSTEM
392
281
39.4%
2,123
1,791
18.5%
1,111
889
24.9%
AVAILABLE TON KILOMETERS (Cargo) (million)
SYSTEM
670
572
17.2%
3,939
3,464
13.7%
2,008
1,761
14.0%
CARGO LOAD FACTOR
SYSTEM
58.5%
49.1%
9.3p.p
53.9%
51.7%
2.2p.p
55.3%
50.5%
4.8p.p
(1) Domestic SSC refers to domestic operations of LATAM Airlines Chile, LATAM Airlines Colombia, LATAM Airlines Ecuador and LATAM Airlines Peru.
(2) Domestic Brazil refers to LATAM Airlines Brazil domestic operations.
(3) International refers to international operations of LATAM Airlines Brazil, LATAM Airlines Chile, LATAM Airlines Colombia, LATAM Airlines Ecuador and LATAM Airlines Peru.
INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT INFORMATION
LATAM Airlines Group S.A.
Investor Relations2
InvestorRelations@latam.com
Tel: (56-2) 2565-3844
www.latamairlinesgroup.net
ABOUT LATAM GROUP
LATAM Airlines Group S.A. and its subsidiaries are the leading airline group in Latin America, with presence in five domestic markets in the region: Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, in addition to international operations within Latin America and to Europe, Oceania, Africa, the United States and the Caribbean.
The group has a fleet of Boeing 767, 777, 787, Airbus A321, A321neo A320, A320neo and A319 aircraft. LATAM Cargo Chile, LATAM Cargo Colombia and LATAM Cargo Brazil are the LATAM group's cargo subsidiaries. In addition to having access to the bellies of the passenger affiliates' aircraft, they have a fleet of 20 freighters. These cargo subsidiaries have access to the group's passenger aircraft, and operate within the LATAM group network, as well as on exclusive international routes for cargo transportation. In addition, they offer a modern infrastructure and a wide variety of services and support options to meet the needs of its customers.
More financial information at www.latamairlinesgroup.net
www.latam.com
INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT INFORMATION
LATAM Airlines Group S.A.
Investor Relations3
InvestorRelations@latam.com
Tel: (56-2) 2565-3844
www.latamairlinesgroup.net
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
LATAM Airlines Group SA published this content on
09 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
09 July 2024 10:03:21 UTC.
LATAM Airlines Group SA is a Chile-based company, which is engaged in passenger and cargo air transportation, both in the domestic markets of Chile, Peru, Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador and Brazil and in a developed series of regional and international routes in America, Europe and Oceania. These businesses are performed directly or through its subsidiaries in different countries. It operates through two segments: the Air transportation business and the Coalition and loyalty program Multiplus. It Air transportation segment corresponds to the route network for air transport. Its segment of Coalition and loyalty program called Multiplus is a frequent flyer programs, which operate as a unilateral system of loyalty that offers a flexible coalition system. The Company operates a fleet of over 329 aircrafts. Its passenger aircrafts include Airbus A319-100, Airbus A350-900, Boeing 767-300ER, Boeing 787-8, Boeing 787-9 and Boeing 777-300ER.