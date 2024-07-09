LATAM group's consolidated capacity grew by 15.9% in June compared to the same month of 2023





Operating statistics for June 2024

Santiago, July 8, 2024 - LATAM group's consolidated capacity grew by 15.9% in June compared to the same month of 2023. This growth was driven by a 25.2% increase in the international capacity and a 9.4% increase in the domestic capacity of the affiliates in Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru. Additionally, LATAM Airlines Brazil domestic capacity also performed well, with a 5.7% increase despite the indefinite closure of Porto Alegre airport due to flooding that occurred in May.

In terms of consolidated passenger traffic, measured in revenue - passenger kilometers (RPK), there was a 17.6% increase in June. This can be attributed to a 25.5% increase in the international demand, an 11.5% increase in the domestic demand of the affiliates in Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru, and an 8.6% increase in the domestic demand of LATAM Airlines Brazil.

As a result, the consolidated load factor in June reached 84.2%, representing a 1.2 percentage point increase compared to the same month of 2023. The international segment's load factor performed particularly well, reaching 85.4%.

Furthermore, in June alone, the group transported over 6.5 million passengers, a 10.3% increase compared to the same month of 2023. In the second quarter, the group transported 19.1 million passengers, an 11.7% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding its cargo operations, in June 2024 LATAM group increased capacity, measured in available ton - kilometers (ATK), by 17.2% compared to June 2023, reaching 670 million available ton - kilometers.

Porto Alegre Airport Closure

Due to flooding in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, in southern Brazil, Salgado Filho International Airport in Porto Alegre (POA) closed indefinitely in May 2024. This forced LATAM Airlines Brazil to cancel all its operations at the airport, which represented an average of 24 daily frequencies as of the end of April 2024. Between May and June, the group has re-allocated 12% of that capacity to other markets, both domestic and international, and expects 100% of that capacity to be re-allocated to other airports or routes in August.

LATAM Airlines Brazil will resume operations in POA as soon as the airport reopens.

The following table summarizes the main operating statistics for the month, quarter, and year-to-date figures as of June for the main LATAM business segments:





INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT INFORMATION LATAM Airlines Group S.A. Investor Relations1 InvestorRelations@latam.com Tel: (56-2) 2565-3844 www.latamairlinesgroup.net





LATAM GROUP OPERATIONS June Year to Date Second Quarter 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change LATAM GROUP PASSENGER OPERATIONS REVENUE PASSENGER KILOMETERS (million) SYSTEM 10,587 9,001 17.6% 63,486 52,637 20.6% 31,028 26,107 18.8% DOMESTIC SSC (1) 1,750 1,570 11.5% 11,143 9,451 17.9% 5,232 4,644 12.7% DOMESTIC BRAZIL (2) 3,138 2,889 8.6% 18,733 17,184 9.0% 9,144 8,304 10.1% INTERNATIONAL (3) 5,699 4,543 25.5% 33,611 26,001 29.3% 16,652 13,159 26.5% AVAILABLE SEAT KILOMETERS (million) SYSTEM 12,570 10,843 15.9% 76,198 65,213 16.8% 37,737 32,476 16.2% DOMESTIC SSC (1) 2,126 1,942 9.4% 13,682 11,753 16.4% 6,528 5,882 11.0% DOMESTIC BRAZIL (2) 3,774 3,572 5.7% 23,310 22,066 5.6% 11,455 10,743 6.6% INTERNATIONAL (3) 6,670 5,329 25.2% 39,205 31,394 24.9% 19,753 15,851 24.6% PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR SYSTEM 84.2% 83.0% 1.2p.p 83.3% 80.7% 2.6p.p 82.2% 80.4% 1.8p.p DOMESTIC SSC (1) 82.3% 80.8% 1.5p.p 81.4% 80.4% 1.0p.p 80.1% 79.0% 1.2p.p DOMESTIC BRAZIL (2) 83.1% 80.9% 2.3p.p 80.4% 77.9% 2.5p.p 79.8% 77.3% 2.5p.p INTERNATIONAL (3) 85.4% 85.2% 0.2p.p 85.7% 82.8% 2.9p.p 84.3% 83.0% 1.3p.p PASSENGER BOARDED (thousand) SYSTEM 6,505 5,897 10.3% 39,370 34,082 15.5% 19,135 17,128 11.7% DOMESTIC SSC (1) 2,478 2,219 11.7% 15,137 12,719 19.0% 7,286 6,489 12.3% DOMESTIC BRAZIL (2) 2,757 2,675 3.1% 16,666 15,541 7.2% 8,143 7,731 5.3% INTERNATIONAL (3) 1,270 1,002 26.7% 7,566 5,822 30.0% 3,706 2,908 27.4% LATAM GROUP CARGO OPERATIONS REVENUE TON KILOMETERS (Cargo) (million) SYSTEM 392 281 39.4% 2,123 1,791 18.5% 1,111 889 24.9% AVAILABLE TON KILOMETERS (Cargo) (million) SYSTEM 670 572 17.2% 3,939 3,464 13.7% 2,008 1,761 14.0% CARGO LOAD FACTOR SYSTEM 58.5% 49.1% 9.3p.p 53.9% 51.7% 2.2p.p 55.3% 50.5% 4.8p.p

(1) Domestic SSC refers to domestic operations of LATAM Airlines Chile, LATAM Airlines Colombia, LATAM Airlines Ecuador and LATAM Airlines Peru. (2) Domestic Brazil refers to LATAM Airlines Brazil domestic operations. (3) International refers to international operations of LATAM Airlines Brazil, LATAM Airlines Chile, LATAM Airlines Colombia, LATAM Airlines Ecuador and LATAM Airlines Peru.





ABOUT LATAM GROUP

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. and its subsidiaries are the leading airline group in Latin America, with presence in five domestic markets in the region: Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, in addition to international operations within Latin America and to Europe, Oceania, Africa, the United States and the Caribbean.

The group has a fleet of Boeing 767, 777, 787, Airbus A321, A321neo A320, A320neo and A319 aircraft. LATAM Cargo Chile, LATAM Cargo Colombia and LATAM Cargo Brazil are the LATAM group's cargo subsidiaries. In addition to having access to the bellies of the passenger affiliates' aircraft, they have a fleet of 20 freighters. These cargo subsidiaries have access to the group's passenger aircraft, and operate within the LATAM group network, as well as on exclusive international routes for cargo transportation. In addition, they offer a modern infrastructure and a wide variety of services and support options to meet the needs of its customers.

More financial information at www.latamairlinesgroup.net

