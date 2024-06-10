LATAM group transported more than 32.8 million passengers between January and May of this year





Santiago, June 10, 2024 - LATAM group transported more than 32.8 million passengers, between January and May of this year, an increase of 16.6% compared to the same period of 2023, according to its operating statistics of May reported today.

This result is explained by the positive domestic performance of the affiliates in Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, which transported 20.6% more passengers compared to 2023, as well as the affiliate in Brazil, which transported 8.1% more passengers domestically. On the other hand, passengers transported internationally increased 30.6% during January and May, compared to the same period of 2023.

In May alone, LATAM group transported 6.4 million passengers, 11.2% more than in the same period of 2023, while it increased its consolidated capacity, measured in available seats - kilometers (ASK) by 15.9%, driven mainly by 27.6% capacity growth in the international segment.

Consolidated passenger traffic, measured in revenue - passenger kilometers (RPK), grew by 19.3% in May 2024. As a result, the consolidated load factor reached 81.4% during the month, which represents an increase of 2.3 percentage points compared to the same month of last year. Notably there was an increase of 1.4 percentage points in the load factor of the international segment during this period, which reached 83.5%.

Regarding its cargo operations, LATAM group increased capacity, measured in available ton - kilometers (ATK), by 12.4% versus May 2023, reaching 677 million available ton - kilometers.

LATAM GROUP OPERATIONS May Year to Date 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change LATAM GROUP PASSENGER OPERATIONS REVENUE PASSENGER KILOMETERS (million) SYSTEM 10,382 8,706 19.3% 52,899 43,635 21.2% DOMESTIC SSC (1) 1,751 1,587 10.4% 9,393 7,881 19.2% DOMESTIC BRAZIL (2) 2,988 2,773 7.8% 15,595 14,296 9.1% INTERNATIONAL (3) 5,643 4,346 29.8% 27,912 21,458 30.1% AVAILABLE SEAT KILOMETERS (million) SYSTEM 12,760 11,009 15.9% 63,628 54,370 17.0% DOMESTIC SSC (1) 2,218 2,035 9.0% 11,557 9,811 17.8% DOMESTIC BRAZIL (2) 3,786 3,680 2.9% 19,536 18,494 5.6% INTERNATIONAL (3) 6,756 5,293 27.6% 32,535 26,065 24.8% PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR SYSTEM 81.4% 79.1% 2.3p.p 83.1% 80.3% 2.9p.p DOMESTIC SSC (1) 79.0% 78.0% 1.0p.p 81.3% 80.3% 0.9p.p DOMESTIC BRAZIL (2) 78.9% 75.4% 3.6p.p 79.8% 77.3% 2.5p.p INTERNATIONAL (3) 83.5% 82.1% 1.4p.p 85.8% 82.3% 3.5p.p PASSENGER BOARDED (thousand) SYSTEM 6,382 5,740 11.2% 32,864 28,185 16.6% DOMESTIC SSC (1) 2,453 2,200 11.5% 12,659 10,500 20.6% DOMESTIC BRAZIL (2) 2,683 2,588 3.7% 13,909 12,866 8.1% INTERNATIONAL (3) 1,246 953 30.8% 6,296 4,820 30.6% LATAM GROUP CARGO OPERATIONS REVENUE TON KILOMETERS (Cargo) (million) SYSTEM 370 294 25.8% 1,731 1,510 14.7% AVAILABLE TON KILOMETERS (Cargo) (million) SYSTEM 677 602 12.4% 3,269 2,892 13.0% CARGO LOAD FACTOR SYSTEM 54.7% 48.9% 5.8p.p 53.0% 52.2% 0.8p.p

(1) Domestic SSC refers to domestic operations of LATAM Airlines Chile, LATAM Airlines Colombia, LATAM Airlines Ecuador and LATAM Airlines Peru. (2) Domestic Brazil refers to LATAM Airlines Brazil domestic operations. (3) International refers to international operations of LATAM Airlines Brazil, LATAM Airlines Chile, LATAM Airlines Colombia, LATAM Airlines Ecuador and LATAM Airlines Peru.





ABOUT LATAM GROUP

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. and its subsidiaries are the leading airline group in Latin America, with presence in five domestic markets in the region: Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, in addition to international operations within Latin America and to Europe, Oceania, Africa, the United States and the Caribbean.

The group has a fleet of Boeing 767, 777, 787, Airbus A321, A321neo A320, A320neo and A319 aircraft. LATAM Cargo Chile, LATAM Cargo Colombia and LATAM Cargo Brazil are the LATAM group's cargo subsidiaries. In addition to having access to the bellies of the passenger affiliates' aircraft, they have a fleet of 20 freighters. These cargo subsidiaries have access to the group's passenger aircraft, and operate within the LATAM group network, as well as on exclusive international routes for cargo transportation. In addition, they offer a modern infrastructure and a wide variety of services and support options to meet the needs of its customers.

