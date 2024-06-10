LATAM Airlines S A : group transported more than 32.8 million passengers between January and May of this year Form 6 K
June 10, 2024 at 05:01 pm EDT
LATAM group transported more than 32.8 million passengers between January and May of this year
Operating statistics for May 2024
Santiago, June 10, 2024 - LATAM group transported more than 32.8 million passengers, between January and May of this year, an increase of 16.6% compared to the same period of 2023, according to its operating statistics of May reported today.
This result is explained by the positive domestic performance of the affiliates in Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, which transported 20.6% more passengers compared to 2023, as well as the affiliate in Brazil, which transported 8.1% more passengers domestically. On the other hand, passengers transported internationally increased 30.6% during January and May, compared to the same period of 2023.
In May alone, LATAM group transported 6.4 million passengers, 11.2% more than in the same period of 2023, while it increased its consolidated capacity, measured in available seats - kilometers (ASK) by 15.9%, driven mainly by 27.6% capacity growth in the international segment.
Consolidated passenger traffic, measured in revenue - passenger kilometers (RPK), grew by 19.3% in May 2024. As a result, the consolidated load factor reached 81.4% during the month, which represents an increase of 2.3 percentage points compared to the same month of last year. Notably there was an increase of 1.4 percentage points in the load factor of the international segment during this period, which reached 83.5%.
Regarding its cargo operations, LATAM group increased capacity, measured in available ton - kilometers (ATK), by 12.4% versus May 2023, reaching 677 million available ton - kilometers.
The following table summarizes the operating statistics for the month and the year to date figures as of May 2024 for the main LATAM business segments:
INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT INFORMATION
LATAM Airlines Group S.A.
Investor Relations1
InvestorRelations@latam.com
Tel: (56-2) 2565-3844
www.latamairlinesgroup.net
LATAM GROUP OPERATIONS
May
Year to Date
2024
2023
% Change
2024
2023
% Change
LATAM GROUP PASSENGER OPERATIONS
REVENUE PASSENGER KILOMETERS (million)
SYSTEM
10,382
8,706
19.3%
52,899
43,635
21.2%
DOMESTIC SSC (1)
1,751
1,587
10.4%
9,393
7,881
19.2%
DOMESTIC BRAZIL (2)
2,988
2,773
7.8%
15,595
14,296
9.1%
INTERNATIONAL (3)
5,643
4,346
29.8%
27,912
21,458
30.1%
AVAILABLE SEAT KILOMETERS (million)
SYSTEM
12,760
11,009
15.9%
63,628
54,370
17.0%
DOMESTIC SSC (1)
2,218
2,035
9.0%
11,557
9,811
17.8%
DOMESTIC BRAZIL (2)
3,786
3,680
2.9%
19,536
18,494
5.6%
INTERNATIONAL (3)
6,756
5,293
27.6%
32,535
26,065
24.8%
PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR
SYSTEM
81.4%
79.1%
2.3p.p
83.1%
80.3%
2.9p.p
DOMESTIC SSC (1)
79.0%
78.0%
1.0p.p
81.3%
80.3%
0.9p.p
DOMESTIC BRAZIL (2)
78.9%
75.4%
3.6p.p
79.8%
77.3%
2.5p.p
INTERNATIONAL (3)
83.5%
82.1%
1.4p.p
85.8%
82.3%
3.5p.p
PASSENGER BOARDED (thousand)
SYSTEM
6,382
5,740
11.2%
32,864
28,185
16.6%
DOMESTIC SSC (1)
2,453
2,200
11.5%
12,659
10,500
20.6%
DOMESTIC BRAZIL (2)
2,683
2,588
3.7%
13,909
12,866
8.1%
INTERNATIONAL (3)
1,246
953
30.8%
6,296
4,820
30.6%
LATAM GROUP CARGO OPERATIONS
REVENUE TON KILOMETERS (Cargo) (million)
SYSTEM
370
294
25.8%
1,731
1,510
14.7%
AVAILABLE TON KILOMETERS (Cargo) (million)
SYSTEM
677
602
12.4%
3,269
2,892
13.0%
CARGO LOAD FACTOR
SYSTEM
54.7%
48.9%
5.8p.p
53.0%
52.2%
0.8p.p
(1) Domestic SSC refers to domestic operations of LATAM Airlines Chile, LATAM Airlines Colombia, LATAM Airlines Ecuador and LATAM Airlines Peru.
(2) Domestic Brazil refers to LATAM Airlines Brazil domestic operations.
(3) International refers to international operations of LATAM Airlines Brazil, LATAM Airlines Chile, LATAM Airlines Colombia, LATAM Airlines Ecuador and LATAM Airlines Peru.
ABOUT LATAM GROUP
LATAM Airlines Group S.A. and its subsidiaries are the leading airline group in Latin America, with presence in five domestic markets in the region: Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, in addition to international operations within Latin America and to Europe, Oceania, Africa, the United States and the Caribbean.
The group has a fleet of Boeing 767, 777, 787, Airbus A321, A321neo A320, A320neo and A319 aircraft. LATAM Cargo Chile, LATAM Cargo Colombia and LATAM Cargo Brazil are the LATAM group's cargo subsidiaries. In addition to having access to the bellies of the passenger affiliates' aircraft, they have a fleet of 20 freighters. These cargo subsidiaries have access to the group's passenger aircraft, and operate within the LATAM group network, as well as on exclusive international routes for cargo transportation. In addition, they offer a modern infrastructure and a wide variety of services and support options to meet the needs of its customers.
More financial information at www.latamairlinesgroup.net
www.latam.com
