LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.

(LTM)
LATAM Airlines S A : is recognized as the best airline in the region, and ranked second place worldwide in sustainability

02/15/2021 | 07:39am EST
In the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) 2021 Yearbook

LATAM is recognized as the best airline in the region, and ranked second place worldwide in sustainability

  • ● "The Sustainability Yearbook" aims to distinguish those companies that have demonstrated outstanding environmental, social and corporate governance management, with LATAM being the only airline group in the region to receive this recognition.

Santiago, February 12, 2021. LATAM Airlines Group stood out as the best performing airline in the region and the second worldwide in sustainability, along with two other companies, in the 2021 edition of "The Sustainability Yearbook" from the Global S&P Dow Jones Index (DJSI). LATAM was distinguished, for the first time, as Silver Class and was within the 5% of airlines with the best performance in sustainability worldwide.

From over 7,000 assessed companies, only 630 with the highest scores were selected to be part of the yearbook. Of these, only 280 whose performance varied between 1% and 15% of the best in the industry were recognized in the following categories: Gold Class, Silver Class, Bronze Class and Industry Mover, respectively.

"This result is a recognition of what multiple LATAM teams have been doing in recent years. However, we see it only as a beginning. As a group, we have the firm intention of making aviation a sustainable industry with the urgency that we feel the planet needs," Roberto Alvo, CEO, LATAM Airlines Group, noted.

The yearbook brings together companies with the world's best environmental, social and corporate governance practices, which are rated and listed in the DJSI, the world's leading and most respected sustainable investment index. In 2020, LATAM had outstanding management in the following areas: Brand Management and Risk and Crisis Management, Environmental Indicators Reporting and Climate Strategy. Additionally, it also stood out in Human Capital Development and Social Indicators Reporting, among others.

About LATAM Airlines Group S.A

LATAM Airlines Group is the leading airline group in Latin America, with presence in five domestic markets in the region: Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, in addition to international operations within Latin America and to Europe, the United States and the Caribbean.

The Group has a fleet of Boeing 767, 777, 787, Airbus A350, A321, A320, A320neo and A319 aircraft.

LATAM Airlines Group shares are traded on the Santiago de Chile stock exchange and in the United States its ADRs are traded on the OTC (over-the-counter) markets.

For press inquiries, please write tocomunicaciones.externas@latam.com. For more financial information visitwww.latamairlinesgroup.net

Disclaimer

LATAM Airlines Group SA published this content on 12 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 12:38:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
