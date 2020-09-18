Log in
LATAM Airlines Group S.A.

LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.

(LTM)
LATAM Airlines S A : modified DIP financing proposal receives approval from Court of the Southern District of New York

09/18/2020 | 05:55pm EDT

Chapter 11 process:

LATAM's modified DIP financing proposal receives approval from

Court of the Southern District of New York

Santiago, Chile - September 18, 2020. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. today received approval from the Court of the Southern District of New York for the modified debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing proposal that was filed on September 17, 2020. Judge James Garrity Jr's decision will enable the group to access the US$2.45 billion required to tackle the impact of COVID-19.

"The approval of the DIP is a very important step for the sustainability of the group and we appreciate the wide interest and the confidence in what LATAM has built and our long-term project. Now we begin a new phase, working towards the presentation of our reorganization plan as part of the Chapter 11 process," said Roberto Alvo, CEO of LATAM Airlines Group.

On May 26, 2020, LATAM Airlines Group and its affiliates in Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, the United States and Peru initiated a voluntary reorganization process under Chapter 11 protection in the United States, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. In July, LATAM's Brazilian affiliate also filed for Chapter 11.

###

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

LATAM Airlines Group SA published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 21:54:00 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 984 M - -
Net income 2020 -2 428 M - -
Net Debt 2020 8 202 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -214x
Yield 2020 0,00%
Capitalization 785 B 1 028 M -
EV / Sales 2020 133x
EV / Sales 2021 111x
Nbr of Employees 37 053
Free-Float 43,0%
Chart LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
LATAM Airlines Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 3,71 $
Last Close Price 1 294,00 $
Spread / Highest target -99,4%
Spread / Average Target -99,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -99,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roberto Alvo Milosawlewitsch Chief Executive Officer
Ignacio Cueto Plaza Chairman & President
Hernan Pasman Chief Operating Officer
Ramiro Diego Alfonsín Balza Chief Financial Officer
Enrique Miguel Cueto Plaza Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.-82.85%1 028
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-41.93%21 574
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-13.64%16 810
AIR CHINA LIMITED-25.92%15 454
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-8.59%13 336
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-5.16%11 651
