LATAM Airlines S A : Corporate Update
Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights of LATAM Group
Operations & Network
Operated 33% of ASKs compared with the same quarter last year
At year end, operations reached 38% of ASKs in December
Operational costs decreased 45% in the fourth quarter
Financial & Chapter 11
Liquidity of approximately US$3 bn (US$1.7 bn in cash + US$1.3 bn in undrawn DIP financing facility) as of Dec. 2020
Financial debt reached US$7.7 bn
Exclusivity period for LATAM to file Plan of Reorganization extended until June 30, 2021
Cargo Business
Revenues increased 27%, though total capacity decreased 24% in the quarter
Freighter capacity increased 21%
Cargo yields increased 41% year-over-year in the period
Recent Highlights
LATAM & Delta Air Lines received final approval for JVA in Brazil
Recognized in 2021 S&P Sustainability Yearbook as best airline in region and second in the world in terms of ESG practices
Announcement in March of the conversion of up to eight B767 aircraft to cargo freighters
Launch of new digital platform in Brazil, adding to 2020 roll-out in Chile, Ecuador and Colombia
2020 Financial Summary
Total Operating Revenues
Passenger
Cargo Others
898 456 355 87
2,871 2,478 280 113
-68.7% -81.6% +26.7% -23.3%
4,335 2,714 1,210 411
10,431 -54.8% 9,006 -69.9% 1,064 +13.7% 361 +13.9%
Total Operating Costs
Fuel
Ex-fuel
-1,399 -206 -1,193
-2,520 -744 -1,776
-44.5% -72.3% -32.8%
-6,000 -1,045 -4,955
-9,689 -38.1% -2,929 -64.3% -6,760 -26.7%
Operating Income
Operating Margin
-502 -55.9%
350 12.2% nm -68.1 p.p.
-1,665 -38.4%
742 7.1% nm -45.5 p.p.
Net Income
EBITDA
EBITDA Margin
-962 -102 -11.4%
227 nm
741 nm
25.8% -37.2 p.p.
-4,546 -276 -6.4%
190 2,212 21.2%
nm nm -27.6 p.p.
Note: In 2020, LATAM recognized US$990 million in restructuring expenses and a US$1,729 million loss due to goodwill impairment, both non-recurring, non-operational expenses.
Revenues Breakdown by Point of Sale & Business Unit
Total operating revenues = US$10,431 million
Cargo Others
-55%
Total operating revenues = US$4,335 million
Others
1. Considers passenger and cargo revenues in point of sale distribution.
Chart LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.
