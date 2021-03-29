Log in
LATAM Airlines Group S.A.    LTM   CL0000000423

LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.

(LTM)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LATAM Airlines S A : Corporate Update

03/29/2021 | 10:04am EDT
Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights of LATAM Group

Operations & Network

  • Operated 33% of ASKs compared with the same quarter last year

  • At year end, operations reached 38% of ASKs in December

  • Operational costs decreased 45% in the fourth quarter

Financial & Chapter 11

  • Liquidity of approximately US$3 bn (US$1.7 bn in cash + US$1.3 bn in undrawn DIP financing facility) as of Dec. 2020

  • Financial debt reached US$7.7 bn

  • Exclusivity period for LATAM to file Plan of Reorganization extended until June 30, 2021

Cargo Business

  • Revenues increased 27%, though total capacity decreased 24% in the quarter

  • Freighter capacity increased 21%

  • Cargo yields increased 41% year-over-year in the period

Recent Highlights

  • LATAM & Delta Air Lines received final approval for JVA in Brazil

  • Recognized in 2021 S&P Sustainability Yearbook as best airline in region and second in the world in terms of ESG practices

  • Announcement in March of the conversion of up to eight B767 aircraft to cargo freighters

  • Launch of new digital platform in Brazil, adding to 2020 roll-out in Chile, Ecuador and Colombia

2020 Financial Summary

Total Operating Revenues

Passenger

Cargo Others

898 456 355 87

2,871 2,478 280 113

-68.7% -81.6% +26.7% -23.3%

4,335 2,714 1,210 411

10,431 -54.8% 9,006 -69.9% 1,064 +13.7% 361 +13.9%

Total Operating Costs

Fuel

Ex-fuel

-1,399 -206 -1,193

-2,520 -744 -1,776

-44.5% -72.3% -32.8%

-6,000 -1,045 -4,955

-9,689 -38.1% -2,929 -64.3% -6,760 -26.7%

Operating Income

Operating Margin

-502 -55.9%

350 12.2%nm -68.1 p.p.

-1,665 -38.4%

742 7.1%nm -45.5 p.p.

Net Income

EBITDA

EBITDA Margin

-962 -102 -11.4%

  • 227 nm

  • 741 nm

  • 25.8% -37.2 p.p.

-4,546 -276 -6.4%

190 2,212 21.2%

nm nm -27.6 p.p.

Note: In 2020, LATAM recognized US$990 million in restructuring expenses and a US$1,729 million loss due to goodwill impairment, both non-recurring, non-operational expenses.

Revenues Breakdown by Point of Sale & Business Unit

Total operating revenues = US$10,431 million

CargoOthers

Passenger 86%

-55%

Total operating revenues = US$4,335 million

Others

Passenger 63%

1. Considers passenger and cargo revenues in point of sale distribution.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

LATAM Airlines Group SA published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2021 14:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 740 M - -
Net income 2021 -970 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10 013 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,68x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 006 M 1 010 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,92x
EV / Sales 2022 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 29 115
Free-Float 46,3%
Chart LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
LATAM Airlines Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,26 $
Last Close Price 1,66 $
Spread / Highest target -24,2%
Spread / Average Target -24,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Roberto Alvo Milosawlewitsch Chief Executive Officer
Ignacio Cueto Plaza Chairman & President
Ramiro Diego Alfonsín Balza Chief Financial Officer
Hernan Pasman Chief Operating Officer
Juan Carlos Menció Senior Vice President-Legal Affairs & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.-4.06%1 082
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.18.53%32 426
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-0.65%22 351
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.31.40%19 408
AIR CHINA LIMITED8.85%17 517
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED22.73%15 385
