LATAM Airlines S A : posts $573 mln loss because of coronavirus restrictions

SANTIAGO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - LATAM Airlines, the
continent's largest carrier, said on Friday it lost $573 million
in the third quarter, as the company continues a bankruptcy
restructuring process that started in May because of the
coronavirus pandemic.
Revenue fell 81% in the quarter compared to a year ago.
The results "are not a surprise given the context," said
LATAM's Chief Financial Officer Ramiro Alfonsin in a call with
reporters. Like most airlines around the world, LATAM's domestic
flights are recovering at faster pace than international routes
after months of economic restrictions imposed to curb the virus.
So far this year LATAM has reported a net loss of $3.6
billion.
The airline also burned through more than $200 million in
cash between July and September, although in October it said it
got access to fresh liquidity as part of its Chapter 11
restructuring.
