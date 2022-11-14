LATAM Airlines S A : projects operations of 83% for November and reaches 144 destinations, matching pre-pandemic levels - Form 6-K

LATAM projects operations of 83% for November and reaches 144 destinations, matching pre-pandemic levels

Santiago (Chile), November 10, 2022 - LATAM group projects passenger operations 83% for November (measured in available seat-kilometers - ASK) in comparison to the same time period in 2019 (in a pre-pandemic scenario) and maintains its projection to exceed 85% in terms of consolidated operational recovery by the end of the year. This month, the group will hit a major milestone in resuming to fly to the same number of destinations as it did prior to the Covid-19 pandemic in November 2019. At the same time, the group restarted its routes of Curitiba-Santiago and Antofagasta-Lima, which solidified its regional network connectivity.

LATAM plans to operate approximately 1,347 daily national and international flights this month, connecting 144 destinations across 22 countries. Meanwhile, the cargo business has more than 1,500 flights scheduled. All these projections are subject to changes in the pandemic across the countries in which it operates.

In October 2022, passenger traffic (measured in revenue passenger-kilometers - RPK) was 82.8% compared to the same time period in 2019, based on an operation measured in ASK (available seat-kilometers) of 81.9% compared to October 2019. This suggests that the load factor increased 0.9%, reaching 83.3%.

For cargo, the load factor was 55.4%, corresponding to an increase of 0.7 points compared to October 2019.

LATAM Group Operational Estimate - November 2022

(Passenger operations measured in ASK / Cargo operations measured in ATK)

Brazil ● 89% projected operation (versus November 2019). In comparison to October 2022 projections: 88% o 97% domestic and 80% international ● Total November destinations: 54 domestic and 21 international. o Updates: ● International: Restart of route Curitiba-Santiago (3 f/w) Chile ● 78% projected operation (versus November 2019). In comparison to October 2022 projections: 75% o 71% domestic y 82% international ● Total November destinations: 17 domestic y 26 international. o Updates: ● International: Restart of routes Santiago-Curitiba (3 f/w) and Antofagasta-Lima (2 f/w). Colombia ● 110% projected operation (versus November 2019). In comparison to October 2022 projections: 113% o 114% domestic and 104% international ● Total November destinations: 17 domestic and 5 international. Ecuador ● 67% projected operation (versus November 2019). In comparison to October 2022 projections: 52% o 127% domestic and 50% international ● Total November destinations: 8 domestic and 4 international. Peru ● 79% projected operation (versus November 2019). In comparison to October 2022 projections: 78% o 101% domestic and 71% international ● Total November destinations: 19 domestic and 27 international. o Updates: ● International: Restart of route Lima-Antofagasta (2 f/w). Cargo ● 105% projected operation (versus November 2019). October 2022 projection reference: 105% o 79% domestic belly and 84% international belly* o 164% dedicated freighter

*Belly: merchandise transported in the cargo hold (lower deck) of the aircraft.

INVETSOR RELATIONS CONTACT INFORMATION LATAM Airlines Group S.A. Investor Relations 1 InvestorRelations@latam.com Tel: (56-2) 2565-3844 www.latamairlinesgroup.net



Operational Estimate by Segment vs. 2019 - November 2022

(Measured in ASK)

Domestic Spanish-speaking countries 77 % Domestic Brazil 97 % International 76 % Consolidated Total 83 %

The following table summarizes traffic figures for the month and includes a year-to-date breakdown for LATAM's main business units.

October 2022 Traffic Report

October October Year to Date Year to Date LATAM AIRLINES OPERATIONS 2022 2021 % Change 2019 % Change 2022 2021 % Change 2019 % Change LATAM AIRLINES PASSENGER OPERATIONS REVENUE PASSENGER KILOMETERS (million) SYSTEM 8,640 5,802 48.9 % 10,435 -17.2 % 75,216 36,274 107.4 % 103,120 -27.1 % DOMESTIC SSC (1) 1,666 1,521 9.6 % 1,868 -10.8 % 15,713 10,123 55.2 % 18,183 -13.6 % DOMESTIC BRAZIL (2) 2,908 2,626 10.7 % 3,129 -7.1 % 26,546 17,593 50.9 % 26,778 -0.9 % INTERNATIONAL (3) 4,066 1,655 145.7 % 5,438 -25.2 % 32,957 8,558 285.1 % 58,160 -43.3 % AVAILABLE SEAT KILOMETERS (million) SYSTEM 10,371 7,273 42.6 % 12,656 -18.1 % 92,252 50,508 82.6 % 123,362 -25.2 % DOMESTIC SSC (1) 2,046 1,926 6.2 % 2,432 -15.9 % 19,421 13,599 42.8 % 22,394 -13.3 % DOMESTIC BRAZIL (2) 3,639 3,060 18.9 % 3,667 -0.8 % 33,362 22,273 49.8 % 32,714 2.0 % INTERNATIONAL (3) 4,687 2,287 104.9 % 6,556 -28.5 % 39,469 14,636 169.7 % 68,255 -42.2 % PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR SYSTEM 83.3 % 79.8 % 3.5pp 82.5 % 0.9pp 81.5 % 71.8 % 9.7pp 83.6 % -2.1pp DOMESTIC SSC (1) 81.5 % 79.0 % 2.5pp 76.8 % 4.7pp 80.9 % 74.4 % 6.5pp 81.2 % -0.3pp DOMESTIC BRAZIL (2) 79.9 % 85.8 % -5.9pp 85.3 % -5.4pp 79.6 % 79.0 % 0.6pp 81.9 % -2.3pp INTERNATIONAL (3) 86.8 % 72.4 % 14.4pp 82.9 % 3.8pp 83.5 % 58.5 % 25.0pp 85.2 % -1.7pp PASSENGER BOARDED (thousand) SYSTEM 5,707 4,571 24.9 % 6,537 -12.7 % 51,020 29,918 70.5 % 60,780 -16.1 % DOMESTIC SSC (1) 2,259 1,997 13.1 % 2,329 -3.0 % 20,967 13,275 57.9 % 21,852 -4.0 % DOMESTIC BRAZIL (2) 2,582 2,244 15.0 % 2,969 -13.1 % 23,240 14,804 57.0 % 25,246 -7.9 % INTERNATIONAL (3) 867 330 163.0 % 1,239 -30.0 % 6,814 1,839 270.6 % 13,682 -50.2 % LATAM AIRLINES CARGO OPERATIONS REVENUE TON KILOMETERS (Cargo) (million) SYSTEM 316 266 18.8 % 299 5.9 % 2,896 2,469 17.3 % 2,900 -0.1 % AVAILABLE TON KILOMETERS (Cargo) (million) SYSTEM 571 439 30.2 % 547 4.5 % 5,085 3,832 32.7 % 5,264 -3.4 % CARGO LOAD FACTOR SYSTEM 55.4 % 60.7 % -5.3pp 54.6 % 0.7pp 57.0 % 64.4 % -7.5pp 55.1 % 1.9pp

Note: While Argentina's domestic operations are considered in the 2019 operational statistics above, LATAM announced the indefinite cessation of its domestic passenger and cargo operations in Argentina on June 17, 2020.

INVETSOR RELATIONS CONTACT INFORMATION LATAM Airlines Group S.A. Investor Relations 2 InvestorRelations@latam.com Tel: (56-2) 2565-3844 www.latamairlinesgroup.net

About LATAM Airlines Group S.A.

LATAM Airlines Group S.A and its subsidiaries are the principal group of airlines in Latin America present in five domestic markets in the region: Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, in addition to international operations within Latin America and between it and Europe, the United States, and the Caribbean.

The group has a fleet of Boeing 767, 777, 787, Airbus A321, A320, A320neo and A319 aircraft.

LATAM Cargo Chile, LATAM Cargo Colombia, and LATAM Cargo Brazil are the LATAM group cargo subsidiaries. In addition to having access to the passenger cargo holds of the passenger affiliates aircraft, they have a fleet of 16 freighters, wich will gradually reach a total of up to 21 freighters by 2023.

They operate on the LATAM group network as well as international routes that are solely used for shipping. They offer modern infrastructure, a wide variety of services and protection options to meet all customer needs.

For LATAM Cargo press inquiries, write to comunicaciones.externas@latam.com. More financial information is available at www.latamairlinesgroup.net

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This report contains forward-looking statements. Such statements may include words such as "may" "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "believe" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations. These statements are based on LATAM's current plans, estimates and projections and, therefore, you should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements involve inherent known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of LATAM's control and difficult to predict. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors and uncertainties include in particular those described in the documents we have filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them, whether in light of new information, future events or otherwise.

Notes

(1) Domestic SSC = Domestic passenger operations in Spanish speaking countries carried by LAN. Passenger statistics include domestic operations in Chile, Peru, Ecuador and Colombia.

(2) Domestic Brazil = Domestic passenger operations of TAM in Brazil.

(3) International = International passenger operations of LAN and TAM.