    LTM   CL0000000423

LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.

(LTM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-29
217.93 CLP   -0.76%
04:57pLATAM Airlines bankruptcy plan advances after creditor appeals fail
RE
02:01pLATAM AIRLINES S A : Inform about exchange slots in guarulhos's airport in sao paulo
PU
08/30LATAM AIRLINES S A : Hecho Esencial
PU
LATAM Airlines bankruptcy plan advances after creditor appeals fail

08/31/2022 | 04:57pm EDT
LATAM airlines logo, is seen inside of the Commodore Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport in Santiago

(Reuters) -LATAM Airlines on Wednesday turned back two challenges to its bankruptcy reorganization plan, putting the carrier a step closer to emerging from Chapter 11 after seeking protection from creditors in the early months of the pandemic.

LATAM said in a statement it was "pleased" by a U.S. bankruptcy court's decision confirming its reorganization plan in which two groups of creditors lost their appeals.

LATAM, which filed for bankruptcy in 2020, won court approval to exit Chapter 11 in June, after presenting a reorganization plan which aims to inject about $8 billion into the airline through a combination of capital increase, issue of convertible bonds and new debt.

The appeal against the approved plan came from the TLA Claimholder Group, which has shares in subsidary LATAM Airlines Brasil, and a group of unsecured claimants comprising Avenue Capital Management II, Corre Partners Management, CQS (US), HSBC Bank Plc, Invictus Global Management, Livello Capital Management LP and Pentwater Capital Management LP.

The groups' appeals were opposed by other shareholder entities and the airline itself.

Earlier this week, LATAM Airlines said in a statement it planned to exit bankruptcy in the final quarter of this year, offering a slightly amended reorganization plan to reach $11.5 billion in revenue by 2024.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambrero and Dietrich Knauth; Writing by Isabel Woodford; Editing by Christian Plumb)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 369 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 777 M - -
Net Debt 2022 11 325 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 150 M 147 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
EV / Sales 2023 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 30 622
Free-Float 70,2%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Roberto Alvo Milosawlewitsch Chief Executive Officer
Ignacio Cueto Plaza Chairman & President
Ramiro Diego Alfonsín Balza Chief Financial Officer
Hernan Pasman Chief Operating Officer
Juan Carlos Menció Vice President-Legal Affairs & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.-33.21%150
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED7.41%24 740
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-18.83%20 246
AIR CHINA LIMITED14.34%18 676
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-9.64%14 432
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-20.62%13 765