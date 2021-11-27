Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Chile
  Santiago Stock Exchange
  LATAM Airlines Group S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LTM   CL0000000423

LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.

(LTM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange - 11/26
937.67 CLP   +3.29%
01:34aLATAM Airlines files restructuring plan to exit bankruptcy
RE
11/26LATAM Airlines Group Files Plan of Reorganization with Support of Key Stakeholders
GL
11/26LATAM AIRLINES S A : Hecho Esencial
PU
LATAM Airlines files restructuring plan to exit bankruptcy

11/27/2021 | 01:34am EST
FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Brasilia

(Reuters) - Chile's LATAM Airlines Group SA said on Friday it has filed a reorganization plan, proposing an $8.19 billion infusion of capital into the group, in a bid to exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The financing proposal will include a mix of new equity, convertible notes and debt, the group said in a statement, adding that it intends to launch an $800 million equity rights offering to shareholders, upon confirmation of the plan.

"While our process is not yet over, we have reached a critical milestone in the path to a stronger financial future," said Roberto Alvo, chief executive of the largest airline in Latin America.

Recently, LATAM said it received several offers to fund the exit from Chapter 11 bankruptcy, each of which are worth more than $5 billion. The group filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New York in May 2020 as world travel came to a halt amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Upon emerging from Chapter 11, LATAM expects to have total debt of about $7.26 billion and liquidity of about $2.67 billion, the company said in the statement.

The Santiago-based company reported losses of some $692 million in the third quarter, as the indebted company was still battling challenges from the pandemic.

The restructuring plan is accompanied by a support agreement with creditor group Parent Ad Hoc Group and some LATAM shareholders.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam Holmes)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 115 M - -
Net income 2021 -1 969 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10 148 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,30x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 684 M 684 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,12x
EV / Sales 2022 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 28 701
Free-Float 44,9%
LATAM Airlines Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,13 $
Average target price 1,48 $
Spread / Average Target 31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roberto Alvo Milosawlewitsch Chief Executive Officer
Ignacio Cueto Plaza Chairman & President
Ramiro Diego Alfonsín Balza Chief Financial Officer
Hernan Pasman Chief Operating Officer
Juan Carlos Menció Vice President-Legal Affairs & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.-25.95%684
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-1.29%25 314
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-1.81%20 199
AIR CHINA LIMITED-12.95%16 193
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED0.00%15 805
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.8.05%15 131