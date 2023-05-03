Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Chile
  Santiago Stock Exchange
  LATAM Airlines Group S.A.
  News
  Summary
    LTM   CL0000000423

LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.

(LTM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-02
5.840 CLP   +6.18%
05/03Latam Airlines S A : 1Q23 LATAM Result Presentation
PU
05/03LATAM Airlines reverses loss, posts $122 million net profit in Q1
RE
04/18LATAM Group becomes first MIA Foreign Trade Zone operator; The airline group is now receiving select imports tax-free at FTZ magnet site
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LATAM Airlines reverses loss, posts $122 million net profit in Q1

05/03/2023 | 10:41pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A passenger plane arrives at the Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport in Santiago

(Reuters) - LATAM Airlines reported a first-quarter net profit of $121.8 million, the company said on Wednesday, reversing a net loss of $380 million in the year-ago period.

The airline, created by the 2012 merger of Chile's LAN with Brazilian rival TAM, operates units in Chile, Brazil, Colombia and Peru.

Revenue for Santiago-based LATAM during the quarter rose about 43.2% to $2.8 billion from the year-ago period, boosted by an increase in passenger revenue.

Last November, LATAM announced the completion of a years-long restructuring process after it declared bankruptcy in 2020.

The company's operating result reached $263 million in the quarter, according to the airline.

Meanwhile, LATAM'S total operational costs for the quarter stood at $2.54 billion.

(Reporting by Noe Torres and Carolina Pulice; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.11% 5.5299 Delayed Quote.-3.47%
LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A. 6.18% 5.84 End-of-day quote.3.33%
MSCI PERU (GDTR) 0.17% 6021.1 Real-time Quote.9.01%
NASDAQ COLOMBIA 0.67% 267.870806 Real-time Quote.-8.46%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 11 424 M - -
Net income 2023 -112 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 219 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 388 M 4 388 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,93x
EV / Sales 2024 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 32 507
Free-Float 0,07%
Chart LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
LATAM Airlines Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,01 $
Average target price 0,01 $
Spread / Average Target 51,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roberto Alvo Milosawlewitsch Chief Executive Officer
Ramiro Diego Alfonsín Balza Chief Financial Officer
Ignacio Cueto Plaza Chairman
Hernan Pasman Chief Operating Officer
Juan Carlos Menció Vice President-Legal Affairs & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.3.33%4 117
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED6.15%28 333
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.5.08%22 315
AIR CHINA LIMITED0.14%21 980
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC23.67%18 532
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED9.25%18 396
