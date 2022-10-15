Advanced search
    LTM   CL0000000423

LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.

(LTM)
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-13
50.31 CLP   -10.40%
LATAM Airlines says it will exit bankruptcy on Nov. 3

10/15/2022 | 09:55am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A passenger plane arrives at the Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport in Santiago

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - LATAM Airlines, the biggest carrier in Latin America, said it plans to conclude its exit from bankruptcy on Nov. 3.

"This process will allow the group to emerge more agile, with a more competitive cost structure, adequate liquidity to face the future, with approximately $10.3 billion in equity, and close to $6.9 billion in debt," the company said in a statement late on Friday.

LATAM filed for Chapter 11 in 2020 after airline travel was hammered during the pandemic, and it won court approval that June.

The reorganization plan would inject about $8 billion into the airline through a combination of capital increase, issue of convertible bonds and new debt.

(Reporting by Natalia Ramos; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 714 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 017 M - -
Net Debt 2022 11 899 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 31,9 M 31,9 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,37x
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 30 622
Free-Float 70,2%
Chart LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.
LATAM Airlines Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 50,31
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roberto Alvo Milosawlewitsch Chief Executive Officer
Ignacio Cueto Plaza Chairman & President
Ramiro Diego Alfonsín Balza Chief Financial Officer
Hernan Pasman Chief Operating Officer
Juan Carlos Menció Vice President-Legal Affairs & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.-84.58%32
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED1.00%22 801
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-20.47%19 837
AIR CHINA LIMITED1.65%17 456
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-13.70%13 575
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-26.69%12 390