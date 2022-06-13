Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Chile
  Santiago Stock Exchange
  LATAM Airlines Group S.A.
  News
  Summary
    LTM   CL0000000423

LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.

(LTM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-09
336.79 CLP   -1.45%
LATAM Airlines seeks bankruptcy court approval for $2.75 billion in exit loans
RE
LATAM AIRLINES S A : moves forward in its Chapter 11 process and secures exit financing
PU
LATAM Airlines Group S.A. Reports Operating Results for the Month and Year to Date Ended May 2022
CI
LATAM Airlines seeks bankruptcy court approval for $2.75 billion in exit loans

06/13/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A passenger plane arrives at the Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport in Santiago

(Reuters) - LATAM Airlines Group SA, the largest air transport group in Latin America, on Monday asked a bankruptcy judge to approve $2.75 billion in new loans to fund the company's exit from Chapter 11.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge James Garrity in Manhattan will review the request during a court hearing on June 23.

LATAM, which has operating units in Chile, Brazil, Colombia and Peru, says it has commitments for $2.75 billion in loans from JPMorgan Chase Bank NA, Goldman Sachs Lending Partners LLC, Barclays Bank Plc, BNP Paribas, BNP Paribas Securities Corp and Natixis, with an additional $1.17 billion agreement to refinance and extend its existing bankruptcy loan.

"This commitment secures us the full amount of financing required to complete our restructuring plan and, very importantly, with a degree of flexibility that allows us to optimize existing market conditions," LATAM Airlines Chief Executive Roberto Alvo said in a press release on Saturday.

In addition to the judge approving the exit loans, LATAM is awaiting Garrity's decision on whether to approve its overall restructuring plan.

LATAM needs to secure its exit loans before emerging from bankruptcy and continuing to raise funds through a post-bankruptcy $800 million equity offering, according to court documents.

Born in 2012 from the merger of Chile's LAN with Brazilian rival TAM, LATAM was one of three major Latin American airlines to seek Chapter 11 protection in New York two years ago amid the economic fallout of the pandemic. The other two, Mexico's Grupo Aeromexico and Colombia's Avianca SA, have both emerged from bankruptcy in the past six months.

(Reporting by Dietrich Knauth; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

By Dietrich Knauth


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. -9.45% 13.32 Delayed Quote.-18.10%
BARCLAYS PLC -2.77% 155.38 Delayed Quote.-14.55%
BNP PARIBAS -3.97% 46.67 Real-time Quote.-20.03%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 1.66% 5.3218 Delayed Quote.-17.43%
LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A. -1.45% 336.79 End-of-day quote.3.22%
MSCI PERU (GDTR) -2.59% 5358.96 Real-time Quote.4.94%
THE NASDAQ COLOMBIA INDEXED MARKET -5.33% 387.513581 Real-time Quote.11.91%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 125 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 077 M - -
Net Debt 2022 11 856 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,26x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 243 M 236 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
EV / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 30 134
Free-Float 68,9%
Chart LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
LATAM Airlines Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 336,79
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roberto Alvo Milosawlewitsch Chief Executive Officer
Ignacio Cueto Plaza Chairman & President
Ramiro Diego Alfonsín Balza Chief Financial Officer
Hernan Pasman Chief Operating Officer
Juan Carlos Menció Vice President-Legal Affairs & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.3.22%243
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-10.13%22 514
AIR CHINA LIMITED1.65%17 529
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-15.80%15 330
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-11.78%14 466
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-5.98%13 448