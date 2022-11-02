Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Chile
  4. Santiago Stock Exchange
  5. LATAM Airlines Group S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LTM   CL0000000423

LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.

(LTM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-01
10.28 CLP   -20.86%
06:40pLatam Airlines pilots in Chile vote to strike on eve of Chapter 11 exit
RE
10/27Latam Airlines S A : MATERIAL FACT LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A - Form 6-K
PU
10/27Latam Airlines S A : Information about Convertible Notes Conversion Process
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Latam Airlines pilots in Chile vote to strike on eve of Chapter 11 exit

11/02/2022 | 06:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A passenger plane arrives at the Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport in Santiago

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - The largest pilots union of Latam Airlines in Chile voted to strike on Wednesday, a day before the company said it was planning on concluding its exit from bankruptcy.

The Union of Latam Pilots (SPL) said it represents 313 of Latam Airlines's approximately 500 pilots and that 99% of its members voted to approve the strike.

In a statement released Wednesday, the union said it was looking to revert some pandemic-era cost-saving measures, including a 30% pay cut and a shift to "variable salary model."

"What we're asking now is an act of justice that jumps into view: recover conditions we had before the adjustment that hit us hard," Mario Troncoso, president of the SPL said in a statement.

Troncoso added that 240 pilots were fired during the pandemic and while company executives and other company employees recovered 100% of their pre-pandemic salaries, pilots are the only ones still receiving a reduced salary.

The statement said that the company's proposal to link pre-pandemic salary to flight hours is unfeasible and could be reached, at best, three months out of the year.

Latam Airlines refused to comment publicly on the matter.

While pilots voted to strike, Chilean law establishes up to four days in which either party can request mediation from the country's labor department. Strikes must be suspended during the mediation process.

(Reporting by Alexander Villegas and Natalia Ramos; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

By Alexander Villegas and Natalia A. Ramos Miranda


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EVE HOLDING, INC. -0.59% 10.11 Delayed Quote.0.00%
LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A. -20.86% 10.28 End-of-day quote.-96.85%
All news about LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.
06:40pLatam Airlines pilots in Chile vote to strike on eve of Chapter 11 exit
RE
10/27Latam Airlines S A : MATERIAL FACT LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A - Form 6-K
PU
10/27Latam Airlines S A : Information about Convertible Notes Conversion Process
PU
10/15LATAM Airlines says it will exit bankruptcy on Nov. 3
RE
10/14Latam Airlines S A : Group plans to exit its Chapter 11 proceeding on November 3
PU
10/14Latam Airlines S A : completa etapa-chave do processo de reestruturação antes de sair do C..
PU
10/14Latam Airlines S A : completes key step of process prior to exiting Chapter 11
PU
10/14Latam Airlines S A : MATERIAL FACT LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A - Form 6-K
PU
10/13Latam Airlines S A : Information of Interest - Preemptive Rights Period Result (Convertibl..
PU
10/13Air Lease Signs Leases for Five Airbus A321-200 XLR Aircraft With LATAM Airlines
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 755 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 000 M - -
Net Debt 2022 11 899 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6,63 M 6,63 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,36x
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 30 622
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
LATAM Airlines Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 10,28
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roberto Alvo Milosawlewitsch Chief Executive Officer
Ignacio Cueto Plaza Chairman & President
Ramiro Diego Alfonsín Balza Chief Financial Officer
Hernan Pasman Chief Operating Officer
Juan Carlos Menció Vice President-Legal Affairs & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.-96.85%8
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED6.41%24 192
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-13.95%21 524
AIR CHINA LIMITED7.17%17 469
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-10.06%14 420
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-2.56%13 947