Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Chile
  4. Santiago Stock Exchange
  5. LATAM Airlines Group S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LTM   CL0000000423

LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.

(LTM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-17
5.888 CLP   +0.15%
01:57pPeru airport says firetruck on arranged drill before fatal collision
RE
11/19Official : Truck struck by plane on Lima runway was in drill
AQ
11/18Plane hits vehicle on runway, catches fire at Lima's airport
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Peru airport says firetruck on arranged drill before fatal collision

11/20/2022 | 01:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Airport reopens after LATAM Airlines plane crashes on runway

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - The operator of Peru's capital airport said on Sunday that a firetruck involved in a dramatic and fatal collision with a LATAM Airlines passenger jet had been doing a pre-arranged emergency drill.

The jet crashed into the firetruck as it careened down the runway before takeoff on Friday, with the plane rapidly catching fire and smoking heavily as it ground to a halt. The accident resulted in the death of two firefighters.

On Sunday, Lima Airport Partners, which operates the airport, said in a statement on Twitter that the firetruck had entered the runway as part of an emergency response drill coordinated between the operator and the air traffic authority.

"On Nov. 18, during the morning and until the beginning of the exercise, the firefighting team made all the necessary arrangements to execute the maneuver," the airport operator said.

"Control Tower (CORPAC) confirmed the start time 15:10, it being the time fixed for the beginning of the maneuver, and the impact with the LATAM aircraft occurred at 15:11."

Jorge Salinas, president of the board of directors of the Peruvian Corporation of Airports and Commercial Aviation (CORPAC), told local radio that the authorization for the drill had not included entry to the runway.

"There is no authorization for the entry of any vehicle to the runway. There is authorization to carry out an exercise, but it is outside the areas that currently have transit operations," he told radio station RRP on Saturday.

Peru's health ministry said on Friday that 20 passengers were receiving medical treatment, and at least two were in serious condition. The airline said no passengers or crew members were killed.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

By Marco Aquino


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A. 0.15% 5.888 End-of-day quote.-98.20%
MSCI PERU (GDTR) -0.59% 5927.72 Real-time Quote.19.28%
All news about LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.
01:57pPeru airport says firetruck on arranged drill before fatal collision
RE
11/19Official : Truck struck by plane on Lima runway was in drill
AQ
11/18Plane hits vehicle on runway, catches fire at Lima's airport
AQ
11/18LATAM Airlines plane crashes on Peruvian runway, two firefighters dead
RE
11/15LATAM Airlines Group S.A. Announces Management Changes
CI
11/14Latam Airlines S A : projects operations of 83% for November and reaches 144 destinations,..
PU
11/13Latam Airlines S A : Extraordinary Shareholder's Meeting
PU
11/09Latam Airlines and pilots in Chile reach deal averting strike
RE
11/09LATAM Airlines Group S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Month..
CI
11/09LATAM Airlines Group S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Month..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 345 M - -
Net income 2022 -542 M - -
Net Debt 2022 11 899 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 0,00x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 718 M 3 718 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,87x
EV / Sales 2023 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 31 354
Free-Float 3,87%
Chart LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
LATAM Airlines Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,01 $
Average target price 0,33 $
Spread / Average Target 5 137%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roberto Alvo Milosawlewitsch Chief Executive Officer
Ignacio Cueto Plaza Chairman & President
Ramiro Diego Alfonsín Balza Chief Financial Officer
Hernan Pasman Chief Operating Officer
Juan Carlos Menció Vice President-Legal Affairs & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A.-98.20%3 718
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED9.82%25 739
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-11.80%22 061
AIR CHINA LIMITED7.17%17 099
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-6.00%15 137
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-16.33%15 036