TDLC Approves Joint Venture Agreement Between LATAM Group and Delta Air Lines

The decision of Chile's Tribunal for the Defense of Free Competition that approves the extrajudicial agreement between LATAM Airlines Group, Delta and the National Economic Prosecutor's Office is one more step toward the two airlines achieving the implementation of their Joint Venture Agreement.

Chile's Tribunal for the Defense of Free Competition (TDLC) approved the out-of-court agreement reached by LATAM Airlines Group, Delta Air Lines and the Chilean National Economic Prosecutor's Office. Said agreement and the decision of the court that approves it will allow, among other things, the implementation of its commercial agreement ("trans-American Joint Venture Agreement" or "JVA"), subject to the mitigation measures offered by the parties. Meanwhile, the regulatory approval process for antitrust immunity with the U.S. Department of Transportation continues.

Once all regulatory approvals are complete, the partnership between the airlines will connect the Americas to the world like never before, delivering greater travel options to its customers.

For more information, please visit https://www.latam.com/en_un/about-us/latam-delta-alliance/