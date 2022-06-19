U.S. bankruptcy court approves LATAM Airlines restructure plan

June 18 (Reuters) - A U.S. court has approved LATAM Airlines
Group SA's bankruptcy reorganization plan, the region's
largest air transport group said on Saturday.
The U.S. bankruptcy court for the southern district of New
York approved the plan for a restructuring under Chapter 11 of
the U.S. bankruptcy code, the airline said, adding it hoped to
emerge from bankruptcy protection in the year's second half.
Its plan will inject about $8 billion through a combination
of capital increase, issue of convertible bonds, and the new
debt.
Born in 2012 from the merger of Chile's LAN with Brazilian
rival TAM, LATAM filed for bankruptcy protection two years ago
in the United States because of the fallout of pandemic curbs.
(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by William
Mallard and Clarence Fernandez)