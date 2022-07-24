Certain Class B Ordinary Shares of LatAmGrowth SPAC are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-JUL-2022. These Class B Ordinary Shares will be under lockup for 181 days starting from 24-JAN-2022 to 24-JUL-2022. Details: The company's sponsor, officers and directors have agreed that will not offer, sell, contract to sell, pledge or otherwise dispose of, directly or indirectly, without the prior written consent of BofA Securities, Inc. and Banco BTG Pactual S.A. – Cayman Branch for a period of 180 days after the date of this prospectus, any units, warrants, Class A ordinary shares or any other securities convertible into, or exercisable, or exchangeable for, Class A ordinary shares; provided, however, that may issue and sell the private placement warrants; issue and sell the additional units to cover underwriters' over-allotment option, register with the SEC pursuant to an agreement to be entered into concurrently with the issuance and sale of the securities in this offering, the resale of the private placement warrants and the Class A ordinary shares issuable upon exercise of the warrants and the founder shares; and issue securities in connection with initial business combination.