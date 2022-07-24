Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  LatAmGrowth SPAC
  News
  Summary
    LATG   KYG5380L1059

LATAMGROWTH SPAC

(LATG)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  10:37 2022-07-22 am EDT
9.990 USD   +0.10%
Certain Class B Ordinary Shares of LatAmGrowth SPAC are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-JUL-2022.

07/24/2022 EDT
Certain Class B Ordinary Shares of LatAmGrowth SPAC are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-JUL-2022. These Class B Ordinary Shares will be under lockup for 181 days starting from 24-JAN-2022 to 24-JUL-2022. Details: The company's sponsor, officers and directors have agreed that will not offer, sell, contract to sell, pledge or otherwise dispose of, directly or indirectly, without the prior written consent of BofA Securities, Inc. and Banco BTG Pactual S.A. &#150; Cayman Branch for a period of 180 days after the date of this prospectus, any units, warrants, Class A ordinary shares or any other securities convertible into, or exercisable, or exchangeable for, Class A ordinary shares; provided, however, that may issue and sell the private placement warrants; issue and sell the additional units to cover underwriters' over-allotment option, register with the SEC pursuant to an agreement to be entered into concurrently with the issuance and sale of the securities in this offering, the resale of the private placement warrants and the Class A ordinary shares issuable upon exercise of the warrants and the founder shares; and issue securities in connection with initial business combination.


© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about LATAMGROWTH SPAC
05/23LATAMGROWTH SPAC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
05/23LatAmGrowth SPAC Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/13LatAmGrowth SPAC Reports Earnings Results for the Seven Months Ended December 31, 2021
CI
04/13LATAMGROWTH SPAC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
03/17LATAMGROWTH SPAC(NASDAQGM : LATG) added to NASDAQ Composite Index
CI
01/24LatAmGrowth SPAC has completed an IPO in the amount of $130 million.
CI
2021LatAmGrowth SPAC has filed an IPO in the amount of $130 million.
CI
2021LatAmGrowth SPAC announced that it expects to receive $7.9 million in funding from LatA..
CI
Financials ()
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,16 M - -
Net Debt 2021 0,10 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 162 M 162 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gerard Cremoux Chief Executive Officer
Eduardo Cortina Chairman
Gerardo Mendoza Llanes Chief Investment Officer
Michael J. McGuinness Independent Director
Zain A. Manekia Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LATAMGROWTH SPAC0.00%162
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-16.24%56 952
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED3.58%25 454
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-14.22%12 546
HAL TRUST-11.16%11 481
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-12.52%10 617