    LTCH   US51818V1061

LATCH, INC.

(LTCH)
  Report
Latch : G2D Group and Latch Deliver a Better Work-Life Balance with On-Site Coworking

08/20/2021 | 02:04pm EDT
While working from home was previously an opportunity available to only a select few, nearly half of all U.S. employees began working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. An estimated 56% of Americans have a job that can be done remotely, and a staggering 96% of people would like to work from home at least part of the time, even post pandemic.

But working from home comes with downsides. From small apartments without a dedicated office space to spotty WiFi service, many apartments aren't designed to function simultaneously as both living spaces and work spaces. To help create a better work-life balance, G2D Group has teamed up with WorkSmart, a community coworking space, to create a flexible, shared area for residents to get their work done-all without ever leaving the property.

'WorkSmart aims to give startups and individuals a chance to be part of something bigger, while also being a hub for larger companies to decentralize and expand across multiple locations,' said Emily Wood CEO, WorkSmart Coworking.

At 71 New Street, traditional details meet modern amenities in a loft-style apartment building in Huntington, New York. The nautical-inspired space is modeled after the historic charm of Huntington Village to offer residents a quaint, old-world feel, all the while providing residents access to a plethora of modern amenities. But it's not only the living spaces that make 71 New Street a better place for residents to both live and work.

G2D offers each resident of 71 New Street access to its WorkSmart coworking space as part of their amenity package. Residents have Latch devices on their apartment doors and can use the same credentials to enter their home and to gain access to WorkSmart for a single, seamless way to access all of their spaces.

From small perks like free printing and freshly brewed coffee to full-scale digital marketing services available to members, WorkSmart facilitates a more integrated community. While renters at 71 New Street automatically have access as residents, other local community members can join the coworking space as well and access it using the Latch App on their smartphone or Apple Watch, a doorcode, or a keycard. This allows residents to interact with other members of the community, local business owners, and entrepreneurs for a more connected community experience.

'WorkSmart is a supportive space that breeds innovation, encourages collaboration, and celebrates every step of building the dream,' added Wood.

WorkSmart spaces will soon be rolling out at three other G2D properties in addition to 71 New Street, offering residents at each location the chance to experience their home and work spaces in a brand new way.

Interested in creating multifunctional spaces for your residents? Contact the Latch Sales team today.

Disclaimer

Latch Inc. published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 18:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 40,7 M - -
Net income 2021 -152 M - -
Net cash 2021 461 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7,71x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 411 M 1 411 M -
EV / Sales 2021 23,4x
EV / Sales 2022 6,53x
Nbr of Employees 214
Free-Float 69,2%
