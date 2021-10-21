Latch : Hires Lee Odess as GM of New Market Development

Today, Latch announced that Lee Odess has joined its leadership team as the General Manager of New Market Development.



"As we continue to build upon our vision for LatchOS and expand our foothold in the market, our team is laser focused on finding new ways to deliver on our promise of making all spaces better," said Latch Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder, Dhruva Rajendra. "Lee has spent his career leading and advising some of the top players in security and access control. His expertise will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and scale to serve the future demands of the market."



Odess is a proven leader in the industry with nearly 20 years of experience driving sales growth, product innovation, and geographic expansion for leading companies in the smart access and security space. Prior to joining Latch, he was the founder and CEO of Group337, a consulting and content firm specializing in the security, access control, and IoT space. Odess' team of industry experts will also be joining Latch.



Previously, Odess served as vice president of strategic partnering for Allegion PLC, where he focused on identifying the trends, technology, partners, and business models necessary to enhance the company's global offerings. He also led teams at UniKey Technologies, Brivo Inc., Lutron Electronics, and at his own companies, Energy + Light + Control and Fresh Confections.

"After years of helping the industry navigate the ever-changing landscape of access control, I am thrilled to continue to support the community as a member of the Latch team," said Odess. "There has never been a more exciting time for the security industry. I am confident Latch can help pave the way for the future, while delivering exceptional value back to its customers, partners, and the industry at large."

