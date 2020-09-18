Latécoère : Announces the Availability of Its 2020 Interim Financial Report

Regulatory News:

Latécoère (Paris:LAT) (or “the Group”), a tier 1 partner to major international aircraft carriers, has filed its 2020 Interim Financial Report (Rapport Financier Semestriel) with the French financial markets authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers – AMF).

This document is available on the company's website: https://www.latecoere.aero/en/finance/regulated-informations/

About Latécoère

Latécoère is a tier 1 partner to major international aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Embraer, Dassault, Boeing and Bombardier), in all segments of the aeronautical market (commercial, regional, corporate and military aircraft), specializing in two fields:

Aerostructures (58% of total revenue): fuselage sections and doors.

Interconnexion systems (42% of total revenue): onboard wiring, electrical harnesses and avionics bays.

At 31 December 2019, Latécoère employed 5,187 people in 13 different countries. Latécoère, a French corporation (société anonyme) with capital of €189,637,036 divided into 94,818,518 shares with a par value of €2, is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B. ISIN codes: FR0000032278 - Reuters: LAEP.PA - Bloomberg: LAT.FP

