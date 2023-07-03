Toulouse, July 3, 2023

Latecoere completes the sale of its Electrical Wiring and Interconnection Systems business in Querétaro (Mexico) to Bombardier

Following from its press release dated 7 March, 2023 and the fulfilment of all conditions precedent to closing the purchase agreement, Latecoere confirms the completion of the sale of its Electrical Wiring and Interconnection Systems (EWIS) business in Querétaro, Mexico to Bombardier.

About Latecoere

Tier 1 to the world's leading industry manufacturers (Airbus, BAE Systems, Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault Aviation, Embraer, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, Thales), Latecoere serves aerospace with innovative solutions for a sustainable world. The Group operates in all segments of the aerospace industry (commercial, regional, business, defense and space) in two business areas:

Aerostructures (55% of sales): doors, fuselage, wings and empennage, struts & rods and customer services;

Interconnection Systems (45% of sales): wiring, avionic racks, onboard equipment, electronic systems and customer services.

As of December 31, 2022, the Group employed 5,918 people in 14 countries. Latecoere is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B, ISIN Code: FR0000032278 - Reuters: AEP.PA - Bloomberg: AT.FP

